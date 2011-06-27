  1. Home
2013 smart fortwo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly roomy interior
  • easy to park in tight spaces.
  • Dated design
  • irritating auto-manual transmission for gas models
  • spartan interior
  • anemic performance
  • rough ride on highway
  • base model's lack of common standard features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2013 Smart Fortwo can be parked almost anywhere, a major plus for city dwellers, its unrefined powertrain and questionable value proposition make it hard to recommend.

Vehicle overview

Anyone who's ever endlessly circled a city block or mall parking lot in a search of an open spot has seen them: those partial spaces that go to waste because some inconsiderate person couldn't be bothered to park properly within their space. If you can relate, there is a solution: the 2013 Smart Fortwo.

Broadly popular in European cities where bagging the elusive parking space has been raised to an art form, these two-seat coupes and convertibles are quite literally built for the urban environment. At just under 9 feet long, a Smart Fortwo will slide into fractional spaces -- even parked perpendicular to the curb -- that you wouldn't give a second thought to in another car.

For every driver who views the Fortwo's two-seat interior as a liability, there are plenty of commuters and singles for whom this is a non-issue. The Smart car's tiny 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine is also likely to take many prospective buyers a lot further on a gallon of fuel than whatever they're driving now. Then there's the standout styling, which is virtually guaranteed to be a conversation starter in parking lots and gas stations.

All that said, the 2013 Smart Fortwo does have several significant flaws that keep us from recommending it. Topping that list is an irritating automated manual transmission whose herky-jerky action makes for a thoroughly unrefined driving experience. And while this pint-size people mover is certainly capable of reaching highway speeds, lots of road noise, a choppy ride and buffeting from wind and passing trucks will likely discourage long road trips. Finally, while those fuel economy numbers aren't bad, there are now plenty of competing models that offer both a backseat and equal or even superior fuel mileage numbers.

With all that in mind, we'd strongly suggest considering some of the many worthy alternatives. If you absolutely must have the smallest car on the block, you should also test-drive the only slightly larger three-seat 2013 Scion iQ. If it's maximum mpg you're after, you'd do well to look at the compact 2013 Toyota Prius C or the diesel-powered Volkswagen Golf TDI. For zippy performance in a small, gas-sipping package, the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper would be our top picks.

2013 smart fortwo models

The 2013 Smart Fortwo is offered in both coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Coupes are available in a stripped-down Pure trim level and a better-equipped Passion model. The convertible is only offered in the Passion trim level and features a powered soft top with a sunroof-like front section that can be opened independently.

The entry-level Pure model's list of standard features includes 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power door locks and manual windows. Options include a Cruise Control package that bundles cruise control and a trip computer, while other common standard features like a radio and air-conditioning are extra-cost options.

Stepping up to the Passion model gets you 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, see-through roof panels (coupe only), heated power outside mirrors, automatic climate control, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel with shift paddles, a driver's armrest and a two-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB connection. Options here include a Comfort package (electric power steering, leather upholstery, heated seats, retractable cargo cover), a Style package (distinctive 15-inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting, dashboard gauges) and a Technology package (navigation system and a seven-speaker surround-sound audio system). Some of these features are offered as stand-alone options, along with LED daytime running lights, foglights and center console storage.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Smart Fortwo gets mildly updated exterior styling, a driver seat armrest on top Passion models and a leather upholstery option. An electric version of the Fortwo, dubbed the Electric Drive, is also set to debut.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Smart Fortwo is a rear-mounted 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that delivers 70 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed automated manual transmission.

In Edmunds testing, a Smart Fortwo went from zero to 60 mph in a glacial 14.1 seconds on its way to a 90 mph top speed. Though its fuel capacity is only 8.7 gallons, the range is acceptable considering its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 34 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined. Premium fuel is required, however.

With a 55kW electric motor and a 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Smart Fortwo Electric generates a continuous 47 hp and 96 lb-ft of torque. A burst mode can briefly increase that output to around 70 hp. That's good enough to propel the Fortwo Electric from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 11.5 seconds. The EV tops out at 78 mph, however.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Smart Fortwo include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, hill-start assist and eight airbags including front, knee, side-impact and side curtain. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Fortwo earned the top rating of Good in frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

Driving the 2013 Smart Fortwo around town is a passable experience as you zip in and out of traffic in ways that are just not possible with larger cars. The fact that two Smart cars parked end to end are still shorter than a full-size SUV like the Chevrolet Suburban gives you some idea of the parking possibilities this microcar opens up. Handling is secure, but the combination of a too-firm suspension and a short wheelbase creates a harsh ride quality that can become tiresome on long drives.

The 1.0-liter three-cylinder mounted behind the front seats provides decent power both on city streets and the highway, though it begins to feel a little winded at interstate speeds. The real annoyance is the performance of the five-speed automated transmission that produces unacceptably slow, jerky gearchanges in "automatic" mode. Shifting manually mitigates this flaw somewhat, but it's not an overstatement to say this transmission ruins what otherwise might be an all-around decent driving experience.

Interior

From the outside, you might not expect the passenger cabin of the 2013 Smart Fortwo to feel so spacious. The large windshield and see-through roof panels on the coupe and retractable front section of the convertible's top create an airy feeling. Both the driver and passenger seats offer generous amounts of head- and legroom. Open the rear hatch and you have a small but workable 8-cubic-foot cargo hold that can be expanded in a pinch via the fold-flat front passenger seat. With the battery pack placed under the floor, the Fortwo Electric provides the same size cargo area as its gasoline counterpart.

The interior on the entry-level Pure leaves lots to be desired, lacking features most modern buyers expect like a radio, air-conditioning and power windows. The top Passion trim level is much more acceptable in this regard and can be decked out with all the toys if you're so inclined, though this can drive the price to head-scratching heights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 smart fortwo.

5(31%)
4(43%)
3(20%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.0
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I did the smart thing
W. Blakely,03/29/2016
pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
I bought a used 2013 Smart Fortwo with 27k miles on it from a Mercedes dealer. Love this car. I drive it 50 miles round trip daily to work averaging 38mpg. At first I was skeptical about driving it at high speeds or in heavy traffic, but my experiences have been all good. As with driving any car, I don't like having some idiot riding my tail when I'm going 70mph. On the inside the car doesn't really feel small. It's narrower than most cars yes, but because the majority of the car is devoted to passenger space, there are no issues with leg room or head room, and I'm 6'1" tall, 250lbs. There is adequate space in the hatch for getting groceries or carrying a couple of suitcases. I sometimes I forget I'm driving such a small car until I park, get out, and look back at it. I've read other reviews complaining about the ride. It's not a Lincoln Town Car, but I have no complaints. I do try to avoid larger bumps and potholes to save wear and tear on the suspension and front end, but I do that with all of the cars I own. I've also read reviews complaining about the transmission. No complaints from me though. The transmission is an "automatic manual" transmission, with shifting controlled by a computer rather than my foot on a clutch pedal. You can also shift manually if you want. Either way, if you don't like the feeling of a manual transmission, you won't like the smart car. Nuff said. The interior is not luxurious but it has all the amenities you would find on any mainstream car. Overall, driving the car reminds me a little of the old VW Beetle (1960's and 70's vintage) as both the VW and the smart are rear engine German cars. The smart is about the same width or a little wider than the bug, but more comfortable. The smart of course has all the electronic dash features as well as A/C and cruise. The smart is also more fuel efficient than the VW was. And the smart is much quieter; you can just hear the 1000cc Mitsubishi engine purring in the back.
2013 SMART FORTWO PURE
KEN,05/22/2016
electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I use this car for transportation too and from work..i drive 82 miles a day, round trip. And it's all highway driving..it cruises nice at 70-75 mph...excellant comute car...it feels right at home on the highway...just love it!!
Get Your Info From OWNERS - NOT Writers
penndriver,07/13/2013
It exceeds every measure of what anyone should reasonably expect! During my 55 years of driving I have owned quite a few of those "highly recommended" status symbols. In quality and reliability my smart car is equal to or exceeds every one of them! The writers REALLY blew it on the smart car. Do you believe a magazine writer knows more than the engineers at Mercedes? Rate the car for it's intended purpose! Don't get out of your manufacturer provided 455hp sport car and say the smart car lacks acceleration! My advice, if you truly want to know about any car, talk to an owner. Forget the writers getting paid by the manufactures to write about their "phenomenal new engineering creation."
Our smart fortwo
Bruce Duvall,08/03/2016
passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
I purchased this car to tow behind my Motorhome. It is really a hoot to drive. It handles very well and holds the road like glue. The brakes stop very well. And the steering is nice and firm.
See all 16 reviews of the 2013 smart fortwo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
34 city / 38 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automated manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPGe
122 city / 93 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2013 smart fortwo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 smart fortwo

Used 2013 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2013 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible, fortwo Electric. Available styles include pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), and electric drive cabriolet 2dr Convertible (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 smart fortwo?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 smart fortwo trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet is priced between $7,592 and$7,592 with odometer readings between 42206 and42206 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 smart fortwos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 smart fortwo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 fortwos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,592 and mileage as low as 42206 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 smart fortwo.

Can't find a used 2013 smart fortwos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used smart fortwo for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,810.

Find a used smart for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart fortwo for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,858.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,731.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 smart fortwo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

