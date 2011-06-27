  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2009 smart fortwo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car

2009 smart fortwo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fits in spaces others cannot, zippy around-town handling, surprisingly accommodating interior, high fuel economy, attention-getting style.
  • Herky-jerky automanual transmission, expensive compared to larger subcompact cars, awkward floor-mounted brake pedal, ill-suited for highway travel.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
smart fortwo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$3,895 - $5,996
Used fortwo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Smart Fortwo is a great city car, but its high price, herky-jerky transmission and unpleasant highway ride reduce its appeal when compared to other compacts.

Vehicle overview

As the diminutive Smart Fortwo enters its second year stateside, it benefits from being in the right place at the right time. Capitalizing on instabilities in the economy and fluctuating fuel prices, the Smart has enjoyed a successful introduction into the American market. While initially the Smart may have been thought of more as a novelty, its solid sales and growing, cultlike following suggest the Smart is here to stay.

For one thing, many people find the Smart car adorably cute. The charming exterior is unlike anything on the road, defying most preconceptions. With its golf-cartlike proportions, people often expect it to be as roomy as a straitjacket, suitable for city driving only and as safe as a soapbox racer. On the contrary, the Smart has enough room to comfortably seat tall adults, is highway legal and protects occupants surprisingly well in crashes.

Unfortunately, the 2009 Smart Fortwo is beset by a host of other problems. Power output is OK when pulling away from traffic lights, but the rear-mounted engine quickly loses steam as the revs rise, and its fuel economy isn't that much better than what you'd get from many other larger and more practical vehicles. Meanwhile, its narrow track combined with a tall profile serves to blow the Smart about like a tumbleweed in gusty conditions, and the automated manual transmission is slow and produces herky-jerky shifts between gears. This is not only irritating on the move, but it can make parking in tight spaces difficult -- an area the tiny Smart should obviously excel at.

We've had a 2008 Fortwo in our long-term test fleet. Our staff's opinion about it has varied from "I never want to drive it again" to "Yeah, I actually kind of like driving it." But even those who like it admit that the Smart car is poorly executed. Subcompact choices like the Honda Fit or Toyota Yaris offer more room and practicality, while the Mini Cooper is vastly more entertaining and higher in quality. But we understand rationality isn't everything when it comes to car purchases. For those who rarely leave their city's confines, desire a car with an eco-friendly image and don't mind putting up with the vehicle's many faults, the stylish Smart Fortwo is a respectable choice.

2009 smart fortwo models

The 2009 Smart Fortwo is a two-seat subcompact available as either a hatchback coupe or convertible (cabriolet). These cars are available in three different trim levels: Pure (coupe only), Passion and the new, higher-performing Brabus limited edition. The Pure model comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, a two-spoke leather steering wheel and an electric rear window defroster. Options include power steering, air-conditioning, a radio, power windows and alloy wheels. The Passion model includes the Pure features and options, plus a panoramic glass roof, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles, power heated side mirrors and a CD player. The Passion Cabriolet adds an upgraded stereo with an MP3-compatible in-dash six-CD changer, along with a manually operated canvas roof. Passion options include partial leather upholstery and additional gauges.

Coming out later in the year is the new limited-edition Brabus model. Developed by the renowned German tuning firm of the same name, the Brabus edition includes sporty 15-inch alloy wheels in front with 17-inch wheels in the rear, added aerodynamic side skirts, front and rear spoilers, fender flairs, halogen projector headlights, foglights, Brabus exterior and interior badging, a stiffer and lower sport suspension, a sport-tuned exhaust system, heated leather seats and ambient lighting.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Smart Fortwo returns with the introduction of a sportier trim level from German tuner Brabus. Minor changes to the returning models include flexible door storage nets.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Smart Fortwo is powered by a rear-mounted 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that squeezes out 71 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque. Oddly enough, it requires premium fuel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed automated manual transmission that can be driven as a typical automatic or with manual shift control via a console-mounted stick or column-mounted paddles on the Passion models.

In testing, we accelerated the Smart Fortwo to 60 mph in an unhurried 14.1 seconds on the way to its 90-mph top speed. Though its fuel capacity is only 8.7 gallons, the range is acceptable, considering its EPA-estimated fuel economy of 33 mpg city/41 mpg highway and 36 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Since the 2009 Smart Fortwo is built by Mercedes-Benz, ample occupant protection would be expected, and the Smart delivers. Standard safety equipment includes side airbags, antilock brakes (front discs and rear drums), stability control and traction control. Despite its tiny size, the Smart car has performed well in crash testing. In government crash tests, the Smart was awarded four out of five stars for frontal crash protection of the driver and three stars for passenger protection. In side impacts, the Smart was awarded a perfect five out of five stars. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Smart its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal and side impact protection.

Driving

With its extraordinarily short wheelbase, one would expect the 2009 Smart Fortwo to feel like a shopping cart on the road. Surprisingly, the suspension manages to reduce everyday bumps and potholes to acceptable levels. Though it's a bit harrowing among trucks on a flowing highway, high-speed stability is adequate. A decent crosswind or truck gust can easily upset that stability, however, tossing the boxy shape side to side in its lane. On city streets, the Fortwo is much more enjoyable to drive, and it could even be described as sporty. We have yet to drive the sharper Brabus edition, but we would expect it to add even more enjoyment.

The Smart's transmission is its Achilles' heel. Between the slow upshifts, the car lurches back and forth, especially between 1st and 2nd gears. This sort of rough shifting is unacceptable in any car at any price, making it a deal breaker for some. Drivers can work around this by shifting manually and lifting off the throttle momentarily (as you would with a traditional stick shift). But there's no cure for the slow-to-engage automated clutch at low speeds, which prevents you from rolling forward as you normally would with an automatic when parallel parking. Instead, the Smart can suddenly dart forward more than you expect. Another drawback is the floor-mounted brake pedal, which is inconsistent in travel and mounted at an awkward angle relative to the driver's foot.

Read our Smart Fortwo Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Though the Fortwo's cabin is on the snug side, it is still comfortable for two tall adults. Legroom is ample, with an extra 6 inches provided for the passenger seat, which also folds flat for added cargo space. The trunk offers 12 cubic feet of space when packed to the roof -- blocking the rearward view. With the trunk loaded to the waistline, storage drops to 7 cubes.

The interior is simple but attractive, with a number of monochromatic and two-tone options available. The Passion trim level's cloth upholstery is available in several vivid colors with whimsical patterns that breathe some life into the well-designed cabin. The base Pure model lacks these accents and is quite subdued and bare bones in comparison.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 smart fortwo.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.8
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a great little car
sampbris,02/04/2013
I have owned many many vehicles in my 62 years and this is the first car ever that I have kept for over two years. I have enjoyed my smart for almost 4 years now. I have never had a problem with the car. When I bought it I had a Mercedes ML550 and a Toyota truck...I soon found that I didn't enjoy driving either one of those anymore (especially the "repair hungry" Mercedes) and I sold them....the smart has been my only vehicle since and the car has remained solid, reliable, economical and fun. Everyone wants to know about it and you can never get gas without ending up in a conversation about it. The outer finish never gets nicks or stone chips and looks as good as the day I bought it.
Simply a blast to drive!
franktracy,12/01/2013
I bought the 2009 smart passion coupe in September of this year. It drives great on the freeways here in Southern California, including the 10, 605, 57, 60, and 15. It handles great in all lanes and is no problem next to big rigs or in the wind. Also I have never replaced shocks on any car I have ever owned. I have always enjoyed the true feel of the road. This car fits that perfectly. I never drive it in automatic, only in manual mode. It's a heck of a lot of fun to drive, and seats are extremely comfortable. I recently took a bunch of stuff to a local thrift store. The guy unloading it was amazed at how much this little car would hold. I'm 6'5" and I've got plenty of head and leg space.
2 year old smart passion
mech_pe,12/30/2011
Best car I have owned for commuting to work. Fun to drive like a go-cart. My wife loves to drive it on the weekend. Roomy with upright seating like a pickup. Flying rocks will not dent the car. 10,000 miles between oil changes. Gas mileage consistant 42 mpg in Minneapolis. Worst was 38 mpg in the deep slushy snow plus warming up in driveway. My commute is freeway at 80mph to downtown congestion at 60 miles per day. Easy to park and manuever. Some states allow straight into the curb (no parrallel) and sharing of parking spaces with a motorcycle or two smart cars. Plastic panels resist rust and you can change the car's color in about 4 hours. Very tough little car with good acceleration.
WORLDS FINEST GO CART WITH AC AND AIR BAGS
brabus4two,08/02/2013
BRABUS cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
I picked it up in Vegas in 2012 with only 6100mi. and went straight to the strip that evening with the top down and the Biggest Smile on my face! This Brabus stole the show from the worlds finest automobiles as everyone was looking and pointing! This car satisfies my desire for a car, a motorcycle, and a Go Cart...The transmission is "different" relax and let it do it's job while you do yours Smiling...Want to go faster then use the paddle shifter! And those who say AC is weak need Freon, it was 113 and I had to turn it down and windows are not tinted! After a year I still haven't hit 7,000mi yet...I love the car so much I can't bare to put miles on it...So I treat myself now and then BRABUS LONGTERM UPDATE: Well I gave up trying to keep the miles low cause I love to drive the car so much! I've had Absolutely ZERO Problems in the last 57,500mi, all I've done is Mobile One 15W50 every 10k, and a set of tires. At 50,000 I started began doing Mobile One Oil Changes every 7,500mi My wife TO THIS DAY will not admit she likes driving it! But she's always behind the wheel for some reason??? She and my 82yr old Mom always come flying down the drive like they are in a Nascar race! And that works for me as it keeps the miles off, and holds the value of our ML350 Bluetec... Our favorite use for "Smarty" is driving her into our 45' 5th Wheel RV Garage and using her like a golf cart when we arrive at the campgrounds! We're always the ONLY "Golf Cart" with AC, and the only one that can "Legally" leave the campgrounds and drive on the main roads! Will never sell or trade as the New Body Style Smart is Larger and in my opinion not as cute... Lastly, I wouldn't like it nearly as much or own it at all if it were not a convertible... There's nothing like crusing on a nice evening with the top down! It gets a pretty consistent 38mpg running 70mph. Never put anything less than 93 Octane or you will be Sorry! 8/13/17 UPDATE: 62,000 and ZERO Problems! I was Listening to the Jerry Reynolds, (whom I normally love) and the "Car Pro Show" last week when a lady on a budget called in with advise on a 40,000mi Smart she had found in A-1 condition for $4,000... I wanted to jump throught the radio when he trashed all Smart Cars and said he could not recommend! Folks, I paid $12,000 for mine when it had 5,100mi and I Still think it was the best money I've ever spent on any car! And as far Jerry's conserns about safety if rear ended? All you have to do is play the "WHAT IF" Game... What if, Jerry's ZO6 Corvette ran underneath a Semi at 55mph because it's so low to the ground? What if, a 9 member family is sitting in a Huge and Safe 22' long Chevy Suburban when it gets rear ended by and 40ton semi driver who's texting at 55mph? Smart Owners can play the "WHAT IF" game all day, but here's my advise to those thinking of purchasing one... Especially if your on a tight budget, and need a dependable car with great gas mileage...Don't let folks who've never owned a Smart influence your decision to purchase one. BTW Don't even ask, my Smart is Still NOT For Sale! ;-)
See all 67 reviews of the 2009 smart fortwo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automated manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automated manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automated manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 smart fortwo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 smart fortwo

Used 2009 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2009 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible. Available styles include pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), passion cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), passion coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), BRABUS coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), and BRABUS cabriolet 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 smart fortwo?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 smart fortwo trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 smart fortwo pure is priced between $3,895 and$5,996 with odometer readings between 57768 and63669 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 smart fortwos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 smart fortwo for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 fortwos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,895 and mileage as low as 57768 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 smart fortwo.

Can't find a used 2009 smart fortwos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used smart fortwo for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,620.

Find a used smart for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart fortwo for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,703.

Find a used certified pre-owned smart for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,737.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 smart fortwo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out smart lease specials
Check out smart fortwo lease specials

Related Used 2009 smart fortwo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles