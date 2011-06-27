  1. Home
2008 smart fortwo Review

  • Sips fuel, can be parked almost anywhere, zippy around-town handling, surprisingly accommodating interior, attention-getting styling.
  • Herky-jerky automanual transmission, pricey compared to larger subcompact cars, awkward floor-mounted brake pedal, not suited for highway travel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Smart Fortwo is a tiny, fuel-sipping city car for those whose daily driving limits them to congested downtown streets. As a second, commuting-only car, it's wonderful, but those with room for only one vehicle in the garage may want to consider a larger subcompact or compact car.

Vehicle overview

Revolution, dud or something in between? The 2008 Smart Fortwo could be any of these, but which one depends on how Americans respond to this long-awaited city car as it starts to trickle into dealerships around the country. The previous generation has sold more than 770,000 units in other parts of the world since 1998, appealing to urban customers who gravitated to its sky-high fuel economy and park-anywhere size. While most Americans have probably seen a Smart car, only time will tell how many pick one as their daily commuting partner.

Not that it comes as a news flash, but the Mercedes-built Smart is small. Really small. It's more than 3 feet shorter than a Mini Cooper and only a foot longer than an E-Z-GO golf cart. It seats only two people, with a fair-sized trunk above the rear-mounted engine. Yet that silver or black strip that loops around the Fortwo's side is what differentiates this minicar from the E-Z-GO.

Known as the Tridion safety cell, this cage of high-strength steel allows the Smart car to withstand impacts as well as or better than much larger cars. An impressive array of other safety systems -- side airbags, antilock brakes, brake assist, stability control and traction control -- add to its ability to thwart occupant injury. Plus, axles placed close to the passenger compartment provide additional protection in side impacts.

Other markets get diesel and turbocharged gasoline engines, but the America-bound Fortwo will only come with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine. Saddled with 71 horsepower, this powertrain will be able to motivate the 1,804-pound Smart from zero to 60 mph in 14.1 seconds. The wonky five-speed automanual transmission found in the last Smart car has been replaced by an allegedly improved one, which makes us wonder how awful the predecessor was, considering the new car's herky-jerky motions and extreme shift lag. After a quick drive, it will leave you wondering how it's in any way superior to a traditional automatic or clutch-pedal manual.

In total, the Smart has just enough pep around town, but it feels woefully lackluster (and a little worrisome) on the highway. But that's a pretty good way to sum up the entire Smart Fortwo experience. For those who spend 90 percent of their driving time by themselves in traffic or meandering through congested city streets, the Fortwo makes sense (as long as they can put up with the wonky transmission). Its tiny dimensions make finding a parallel parking spot a relatively simple exercise -- although the new model is now too long to be parked perpendicularly on the street. Also, speeds in the city should rarely get so high that the mere sight of a Navigator makes you pack the dashboard with statues of St. Christopher.

But for those who routinely drive on the highway, the Fortwo just doesn't make sense -- even if it gets excellent gas mileage. A similarly priced subcompact will handle high speeds better; ditto the more expensive but greener Prius. The 2008 Smart Fortwo isn't a good choice for most consumers, but for certain urban-based drivers, it's most definitely worth consideration.

2008 smart fortwo models

The 2008 Smart Fortwo is a two-seat, subcompact city car available in two body styles. The hatchback Coupe is offered in Pure and Passion trim levels, while the convertible Cabrio only comes in Passion. The base Pure comes with 15-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, leather steering wheel and electric rear window defroster. Power steering, air-conditioning, radio, power windows and alloy wheels are optional on the Pure. The Passion gets all those basic features, plus a panorama glass roof, sport steering wheel with shift paddles, power heated side mirrors and a CD player. The Passion Cabrio adds an upgraded stereo with MP3-compatible in-dash six-CD changer, along with a manually operated canvas roof. Passion options include partial leather upholstery and additional gauges.

2008 Highlights

The Smart Fortwo is an all-new brand and model in the United States for 2008, sold at a select number of United Auto Group and Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Smart Fortwo is powered by a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that produces 71 hp and 68 pound-feet of torque. Surprisingly, it requires premium fuel. The maximum speed is 90 mph, with a 0-60-mph time of 14.1 seconds. A five-speed automanual transmission drives the Fortwo's rear wheels and is shifted without a clutch pedal via a simple console-mounted stick (and column-mounted paddles on Passion models), and there is a fully automatic mode as well. With its 8.7-gallon tank, the Fortwo will return 33 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined.

Safety

The Smart Fortwo comes standard with side airbags, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and the trademark Tridion safety cell with front and rear crush zones. In government frontal crash testing, the 2008 Smart Fortwo coupe achieved four out of five stars for driver protection and three stars for passenger protection. It achieved a perfect five-star rating for side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Fortwo earned a perfect rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact safety.

Driving

A car with a wheelbase as short as many vehicles' widths shouldn't be expected to glide down the road like a Mercedes S-Class, but the new 2008 Smart Fortwo manages to deal well with bumps and thumps. High-speed stability is also pretty good, although strong crosswinds can wreak havoc on its boxy shape. Handling largely depends on how one equips the Smart Fortwo. A base Pure model with manual steering and narrow 15-inch front tires feels ponderous and the front tires give up quickly in corners. Upgrading to power steering and wider tires provides a more adept driving experience, and actually makes zipping through city streets fun.

Unfortunately, the Smart's wonky automanual transmission is its most significant drawback and a potential deal-breaker. The shift lag (particularly between 1st and 2nd) borders on the absurd, requiring you, when in manual mode, to lift off the gas during shifts to prevent the car from lurching forward and your neck from snapping back when the gear finally engages. In automatic mode, it's hard to prevent the lurching at all. Another drawback is the floor-mounted brake pedal, which can require an awkward foot and leg motion for some drivers.

Read our 2008 Smart Fortwo Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Although certainly snug, the Smart Fortwo offers a surprising amount of space for two people (as the name would suggest). In particular, the driver seat is friendly for taller drivers, unlike subcompacts like the Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris. The passenger seat is also offset 6 inches to the rear to increase legroom, and it can fold flat to increase cargo space. The trunk can hold 12 cubic feet of cargo when packed to its roof line, or a more realistic 7 cubes when packed to the waistline. Interior design is simple yet handsome, resembling something that could have been penned by Ikea. There are a number of monochromatic and two-tone interior options available to liven things up, while the standard cloth upholstery features whimsical patterns. The Pure is extremely bare-bones, so we'd suggest springing for the much better-equipped Passion.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
jessebkaye,03/23/2012
I just downsized from a huge full size sedan to the fortwo and I couldnt be happier. It may be a bit utilitarian in its features but its worth saving $500 a month in gas, is easy to find a space and helps keep life simple. Well worth the purchase, despite the funny looks people give. I'm 6'2 and its surprisingly spacious.
Bought a 2008 with 29,600 miles
Charlie,08/26/2015
passion 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
UPDATE: August 2019......I've now put 100,000 miles in my smart fortwo and still absolutely love it. Of 60 cars I have owned, this fortwo is one of my favorites! I've had no problems, only basic service .... still runs and handles great. It is a very small, easy to maneuver and park automobile. The only thing that ever worries me are how other drivers are so aggressive and when on the interstate, I keep my distance so that crazy drivers who tailgate or change lanes without blinkers do not get too close. I love this car. UPDATE: smart fortwo has performed flawlessly. Now over 77,000 miles and recently replaced front brakes, battery, tires. NO PROBLEMS AT ALL. AC still blows cold, will have it refrigerated soon and gas mileage is better than ever! PREVIOUS REVIEW: Had 2 previous owners I LOVE IT! It's like new, love, love the interior. It's roomy, comfortable, the best looking red and black cloth seats and dash. Peppy engine. Love the transmission. The complaints about the transmission are unfounded. Just let it shift, don't floor the gas, this car is a city car and if driven reasonably, the engine has power and the tranny shifts better than [non-permissible content removed]! Really, it is not a sports car and if driven like you live in the city, it performs flawlessly. I Iive in the mountains and it goes up the steepest hills and has hill ascent and descent control which helps a lot. All cars should have it. On the highway it is stable, a little loud. And I'm averaging 38 to 40. It's all I need and the build quality is Mercedes. The AC is wonderful. Very cold and strong. The packaging is amazing, roomy and stylish. I WILL buy another!!! (UPDATE: 6 MONTHS OF OWNERSHIP, NO PROBLEMS, DID OK ON THE ICE AND SNOW, GOOD TRACTION GOING UP AND DOWN MOUNTAINSIDES. I WILL BUY ANOTHER, GREAT GAS MILEAGE AND NO PROBLEMS WHATSOEVER.)
Daimler Won't Back
1unhappysmarty,12/09/2012
My 08 smart just turned 50K miles and now I am told that it needs a new engine. Daimler wont back up their product or even work with me in any way. I am warning social media to consider other auto companies when it comes time to purchase a vehicle.
2008 Smart hatch
smartguy1,02/23/2014
My wife and I purchased our smart in 2008, paid way to much. The original dealer dropped it,(like no one knew that was coming) and then went to Mercedes. Other then being treated like a red headed step child by the dealer, probably because this thing is so cheap the car is not bad. It took me a while to get the hang of the herky jerky response, and the A/C stop when you really stomp on the accelerator, which other cars I have had did, so no big deal. I now have 25K miles on it and drive it like you beat a rented mule. No real problems to speak of. I use Royal Purple in it and find that seems to work best for oil. I run with the big dogs on the highway and like it a lot.
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automated manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2008 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible. Available styles include pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), passion cabrio 2dr Convertible (1.0L 3cyl 5AM), and passion 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM).

