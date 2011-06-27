More about the 2018 smart fortwo

Ever cruised around the city looking for parking, dreaming of a car that could fit into all those little spots you had to pass up? Here it is: the Smart Fortwo Electric. Did some inconsiderate pickup driver park over the line? No problem. Did an idiot in a Bimmer leave only half a spot between his back bumper and the car behind? With the Fortwo, that spot is yours. The 2018 Smart Fortwo Electric makes other minicars look as big as old-school Cadillacs, and if you have to drive in a crowded city, you'll find no better runabout. Unfortunately, once you head out of the city, the disadvantages begin to pile up. The Smart Fortwo Electric has a hard ride, it accelerates slowly at highway speeds, and the blind spots are huge. Even worse, you won't be going very far since the maximum electric range is a paltry 58 miles. Freshly redesigned just two years ago, the latest Fortwo is powered by a 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 60-kW motor, making 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. The gasoline-powered version has been dropped for 2018, leaving the Fortwo Electric Coupe and Cabrio (convertible) the only models in Smart's stable. That's not necessarily a bad thing — we think the Electric is the superior variant — but its price is pretty high and you can't fill up at a corner gas station. The Smart Fortwo has a turning circle of just 22.8 feet, which means it can pull a U-turn on all but the narrowest of alleys. With its high center of gravity and narrow tires, the Smart isn't a great handler, and the ride is abnormally stiff. Short-wheelbase cars generally have a choppy ride, but the Fortwo takes this to a new level: Large bumps have the potential to toss you out of the seat if you aren't strapped in (which, considering the lack of seat comfort, might not be the worst thing). At least the Fortwo offers decent room; with only two seats, there's plenty of space. The interior design is stylish and well laid out, but the materials feel chintzy. There's no padding on the door armrests, and a center armrest is an extra-cost option. Trunk space is limited to 8.9 cubic feet in the coupe and 8.7 cubes in the Cabrio. Smart sells the Fortwo Electric Coupe in Pure, Passion and Prime, while the Cabrio is available in Passion and Prime models only. The Pure is a bare-bones grocery-getter, the Passion adds some creature comforts, and the Prime includes luxury features that help detract from the Fortwo's low-rent cabin. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2018 Smart Fortwo for you.

Used 2018 smart fortwo Overview

The Used 2018 smart fortwo is offered in the following submodels: fortwo Hatchback, fortwo Convertible. Available styles include electric drive passion 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive prime 2dr Hatchback (electric DD), electric drive passion 2dr Convertible (electric DD), electric drive prime 2dr Convertible (electric DD), and electric drive pure 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).

