Used 2013 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    48,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    32,725 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    34,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    35,589 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,650

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    9,546 miles

    $6,725

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    55,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Red
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    38,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Red
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    41,740 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    72,003 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    61,997 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion cabriolet

    48,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    63,768 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $8,590

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    55,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2014 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2014 smart fortwo passion coupe

    54,979 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,950

    $2,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2014 smart fortwo passion coupe

    22,133 miles
    Great Deal

    $6,900

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2014 smart fortwo passion coupe

    9,970 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2014 smart fortwo passion coupe

    17,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 smart fortwo passion coupe in Gray
    used

    2014 smart fortwo passion coupe

    7,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,240

    $606 Below Market
    Details

Glad I did the smart thing
W. Blakely,03/29/2016
pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
I bought a used 2013 Smart Fortwo with 27k miles on it from a Mercedes dealer. Love this car. I drive it 50 miles round trip daily to work averaging 38mpg. At first I was skeptical about driving it at high speeds or in heavy traffic, but my experiences have been all good. As with driving any car, I don't like having some idiot riding my tail when I'm going 70mph. On the inside the car doesn't really feel small. It's narrower than most cars yes, but because the majority of the car is devoted to passenger space, there are no issues with leg room or head room, and I'm 6'1" tall, 250lbs. There is adequate space in the hatch for getting groceries or carrying a couple of suitcases. I sometimes I forget I'm driving such a small car until I park, get out, and look back at it. I've read other reviews complaining about the ride. It's not a Lincoln Town Car, but I have no complaints. I do try to avoid larger bumps and potholes to save wear and tear on the suspension and front end, but I do that with all of the cars I own. I've also read reviews complaining about the transmission. No complaints from me though. The transmission is an "automatic manual" transmission, with shifting controlled by a computer rather than my foot on a clutch pedal. You can also shift manually if you want. Either way, if you don't like the feeling of a manual transmission, you won't like the smart car. Nuff said. The interior is not luxurious but it has all the amenities you would find on any mainstream car. Overall, driving the car reminds me a little of the old VW Beetle (1960's and 70's vintage) as both the VW and the smart are rear engine German cars. The smart is about the same width or a little wider than the bug, but more comfortable. The smart of course has all the electronic dash features as well as A/C and cruise. The smart is also more fuel efficient than the VW was. And the smart is much quieter; you can just hear the 1000cc Mitsubishi engine purring in the back.
