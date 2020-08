Used 2013 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota

: EPA 38 MPG Hwy/34 MPG City! LOW MILES - 48,607! Passion trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Panoramic Roof, Aluminum Wheels, CarAndDriver.com's review says The smallest car in the U.S. (a Mini is more than 40 inches longer), the diminutive Smart offers a spacious interior for two..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( 34 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEEJ3BAXDK691771

Stock: W9340

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020