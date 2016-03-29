Used 2013 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me
266 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 48,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$2,172 Below Market
- 32,725 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$1,178 Below Market
- 34,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 35,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$661 Below Market
- 9,546 miles
$6,725
- 55,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,488
- 38,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 41,740 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 72,003 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,599
- 61,997 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 48,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,998
- 63,768 milesDelivery Available*
$8,590
- 55,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999
- 54,979 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950$2,130 Below Market
- 22,133 miles
$6,900$1,946 Below Market
- 9,970 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$847 Below Market
- 17,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$847 Below Market
- 7,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,240$606 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following smart fortwo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the smart fortwo
Read recent reviews for the smart fortwo
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating416 Reviews
Report abuse
W. Blakely,03/29/2016
pure 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
I bought a used 2013 Smart Fortwo with 27k miles on it from a Mercedes dealer. Love this car. I drive it 50 miles round trip daily to work averaging 38mpg. At first I was skeptical about driving it at high speeds or in heavy traffic, but my experiences have been all good. As with driving any car, I don't like having some idiot riding my tail when I'm going 70mph. On the inside the car doesn't really feel small. It's narrower than most cars yes, but because the majority of the car is devoted to passenger space, there are no issues with leg room or head room, and I'm 6'1" tall, 250lbs. There is adequate space in the hatch for getting groceries or carrying a couple of suitcases. I sometimes I forget I'm driving such a small car until I park, get out, and look back at it. I've read other reviews complaining about the ride. It's not a Lincoln Town Car, but I have no complaints. I do try to avoid larger bumps and potholes to save wear and tear on the suspension and front end, but I do that with all of the cars I own. I've also read reviews complaining about the transmission. No complaints from me though. The transmission is an "automatic manual" transmission, with shifting controlled by a computer rather than my foot on a clutch pedal. You can also shift manually if you want. Either way, if you don't like the feeling of a manual transmission, you won't like the smart car. Nuff said. The interior is not luxurious but it has all the amenities you would find on any mainstream car. Overall, driving the car reminds me a little of the old VW Beetle (1960's and 70's vintage) as both the VW and the smart are rear engine German cars. The smart is about the same width or a little wider than the bug, but more comfortable. The smart of course has all the electronic dash features as well as A/C and cruise. The smart is also more fuel efficient than the VW was. And the smart is much quieter; you can just hear the 1000cc Mitsubishi engine purring in the back.
Related smart fortwo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus IS 350 Dallas TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Mckinney TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Rockville MD
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Akron OH
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Wilmington DE
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Garden Grove CA
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Woodbridge VA
- Used Cadillac CTS Alexandria VA
- Used Subaru Forester Shreveport LA
- Used BMW M3 Corona CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2017 Paterson NJ
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2017 Santa Ana CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.