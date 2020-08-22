Used 2008 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me
- 24,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,949
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Panoramic Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X38K183976
Stock: 8K183976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 68,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,200
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1694155 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X58K140417
Stock: c126279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 72,350 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,999$265 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 smart Fortwo 2dr 2dr Coupe Pure features a 1.0L 3 Cylinder 3cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Orange with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31XX8K151879
Stock: WYC-151879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 32,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Check out our One Owner 2008 Smart fortwo Passion Coupe brought to you in Crystal White! Powered by a 1.0 Liter 3 Cylinder offering 70hp while mated to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive Smart is fun to drive, easy to park, and rewards you with an incredible near 41mpg on the open road. The outside shows off a rear spoiler, heated mirrors, and alloy wheels. Go ahead and take the city by storm! This fun Passion coupe boasts comfortable heated leather seats, a large sunroof, power locks/windows, an AM/FM stereo with CD player, keyless entry, and more! This fortwo measures just under 9 feet long, 5 feet wide, and 5 feet tall which equates to a lot of fun factor and easy maneuverability. Safety on our Smart is a plus with plenty of airbags, stability/traction control, and ABS. Heads are going to turn to check out you and your fun fortwo coupe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copyof our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. A Gold Standard Automotive Network Service Contract is purchase for you through our document fee, the service contract covers Engine, Transmission, Drive Axle Assembly, Cooling System and Fuel System for 4 Months and 4000 miles, Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. Limits of Liability apply. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy your car even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X88K191121
Stock: CKP2591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 86,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,983
Penske Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $5,591! Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Convertible Under $35,000, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Edmunds.com explains a great city car. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Panoramic Roof, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Convertible Under $35,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $5,591. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: You can expect this Honda dealership to continue providing the exceptional, award-winning level of service our community anticipates and deserves. Penske Promise - If you are not satisfied with your Penske purchase you can return it to Penske Honda within 3 business days from the date. The inventory shown is only a partial listing of what we have available. Please call 888-604-5285. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X08K186110
Stock: K186110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 61,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,491
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2008 smart fortwo we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This smart fortwo features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! The 2008 smart offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this smart fortwo Passion's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. In addition to being well-cared for, this smart fortwo has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2008 smart fortwo: There's nothing else like the 2008 Smart fortwo available in the U.S. The Smart's design makes a strong style statement, and with an unbelievably short total length of 106 inches it will fit into small gaps in traffic and park with ease in even the tightest spots. Fuel economy is a definite selling point, too, especially for city-street commuters. The Cabriolet is now the lowest-priced convertible available in the United States. This model sets itself apart with easy maneuverability and parking, low price, fuel efficiency., and Quirky styling unlike any other vehicle All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X88K201322
Stock: 8K201322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 19,255 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,075
Matthews Buick GMC - Marion / Indiana
** MUST SEE ** CLEAN CARFAX ** LOCAL TRADE ** NON-SMOKER ** Check out this OUTSTANDING 2008 Smart Fortwo Passion. Ultra low mileage and very gently used. Use the power convertible top to let the sun shine on your face. Want more photos or a personalized video? You can contact us by phone or e-mail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X88K176535
Stock: 7379B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 77,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
Low miles for a 2008! This 2008 Smart fortwo Pure, has a great Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Leather Steering Wheel This Smart fortwo gets great fuel economy with over 41.0 MPG on the highway! ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X78K142606
Stock: s10191p
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,882 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,798
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 86,882 Miles! Scores 41 Highway MPG and 33 City MPG! This smart fortwo boasts a Gas I3 1.0/61 engine powering this Manual transmission. Visors w/passenger side mirror, Traction control system, Top tether for child restraint system.*This smart fortwo Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire repair kit, Tire pressure control system, Tailgate storage compartment, Storage areas-inc: door panels, beside steering wheel, Speed-dependent interval wiper w/wash function, Seat belts w/belt tensioner, belt-force limiter, Remote keyless entry-inc: panic, tailgate release, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear DeDion axle w/coil springs.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas, 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo passion cabrio with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X08K156764
Stock: T8K156764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 62,382 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Long McArthur - Salina / Kansas
1.0L I3 Engine5 Speed AutomaticDesign Red Cloth SeatingPanorama RoofAutomatic Temperature ControlsAM/FM w/ 6-disc CD PlayerHalogen HeadlampsLeather Shift KnobRear Window DefrosterRemote Keyless Entry15 inch WheelsThis vehicle had a thorough 120 point inspection. This vehicle includes a Long McArthur Certified Warranty with a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty! Every vehicle includes 2 free Works Package services including oil change, tire rotation, fluid check, and brake inspection. ***Please call 785-823-2237 or text 785-378-5031 to verify availability. We're happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or text!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31XX8K177527
Stock: AU6466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 81,781 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
AutoNation Ford Brooksville - Brooksville / Florida
Comfort Pkg Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Leather Seat Trim Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 SMART Fortwo is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Brooksville. Carfax Guarantee! ** New Tires! ** New brake pads! At AutoNation Ford Brooksville, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Smart Car is no exception All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X68K188332
Stock: 8K188332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,400
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
AUTOCHECK ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 117 POINT INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIPERS & AC FILTER. 2009 smart Fortwo Pure RWD 5-Speed Automated Manual 1.0L I3 Rally RedOdometer is 24860 miles below market average! 33/41 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31XX9K225982
Stock: BL2247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 71,349 miles
Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo passion coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31XX9K229367
Stock: P28024A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 72,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
***RARE BRABUS*** THIS 2009 SMART FORTWO PASSION BRABUS PACKAGE IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! BEAUTIFUL BLACK INTERIOR! PANORAMIC VIEW! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE! VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo passion coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X19K279803
Stock: 14332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Deep Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed Rigorous 50 Point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo BRABUS coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X99K235290
Stock: 9K235290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,617
Greenway Chevrolet Buick GMC Of The Shoals - Tuscumbia / Alabama
Clean Carfax, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us at 256-383-3731 to check for availability or to set up a No-Hassle Test Drive! Visit us 24/7 at greenwaychevyshoals.com!33/41 City/Highway MPGGreenway Chevy Buick GMC of the Shoals - a new way, the right way. We are the home of upfront pricing, NO dealer fees, non-commissioned salespeople, lower taxes, a 3-day money-back guarantee, and we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **. Deep Black 2009 smart Fortwo Passion 1.0L I3 5-Speed Automated Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo passion cabriolet with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEK31X89K269184
Stock: C190110E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 79,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo passion coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X69K312021
Stock: 26822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,768 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,996
Rt 5 Auto Sales - Mechanicsville / Maryland
All cash prices are plus tax, tag and title, processing and any applicable state fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo pure with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMEEJ31X89K292970
Stock: 0424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
