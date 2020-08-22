Used 2008 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

House of Imports - Buena Park / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Deep Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 smart fortwo BRABUS coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

36 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMEEJ31X99K235290

Stock: 9K235290

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020