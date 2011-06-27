  1. Home
Used 2013 Scion xD Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Preppy and Peppy

Clif Kenny, 09/18/2019
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
Great overall vehicle, desirable for the student or cost conscious person. Comfortable, versatile an economical ( both city and highway) 33-35 mpg, hp is there when you need it and maintenance is low on the list of most similar autos. Price is right !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
simple and reliable car

spbonus, 03/03/2020
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
This is my spare car and it has been super reliable. I now have 45,000 miles on the car. The maintenance is low, no major repairs yet. Just the normal wear and tear ... air filters, tires, battery, oil changes. It has decent speed, handles just fine for an economy car. I get around 30mpg. There is a lot of room when you fold down the back seat. Overall this is a great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
