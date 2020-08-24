Used 2013 Scion xD for Sale Near Me
- 48,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,076 Below Market
Freedom Auto Sales (Sierra Vista) - Sierra Vista / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB48D1032287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,628 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,977
Huffines Subaru Corinth - Corinth / Texas
2013 Scion xD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive FWD Silver Ignition Recent Arrival! Huffines has been satisfying customers forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB44D1035204
Stock: 20FS1887B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 98,894 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,400
Sonju Superstore Two Harbors - Two Harbors / Minnesota
Stunning!!! Scion vehicles are known for being some of the most reliable cars on the road* Less than 99k Miles** Great MPG: 33 MPG Hwy* Online Deal on this noteworthy Vehicle! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Manual Transmission, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB46D1030845
Stock: D1030845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 64,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,840$356 Below Market
Coastal Volkswagen - Hanover / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB45D1035311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,599
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB49D1035165
Stock: 18899423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,829 miles
$10,599
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB41D1038822
Stock: 19061138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,849 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,599
CarMax Louisville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Louisville / Kentucky
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD Scion 10 Series with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB46D1037827
Stock: 18957924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,987
Top Notch Auto Sales - Temecula / California
FIRST TIME BUYERS WELCOME. FAST APPROVAL IN 60 MINUTES OR LESS.REPOS OK BANKRUPTCY OK TAX LIENS OK LATE PAYS OK FORECLOSURES NO PROBLEM.ALL PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE CALL US AT (951) 694-4411 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY. WE ARE A CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB4XD1029035
Stock: MC103138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,900
Wheels Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB49D1029740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,901 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Sud Weist Auto Sales - Maple Shade / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB43D1033055
Stock: 33055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,000
BMW of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB45D1029850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,224 milesGreat Deal
$6,995$1,791 Below Market
Buchanan Buick Chevrolet GMC - Waynesboro / Pennsylvania
Gray 2014 Scion xD FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHCLocal Trade, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio data system, Radio: Pioneer AM/FM/CD/HD/USB, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 27/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB47E1039927
Stock: B27231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- used
2012 Scion xD36,561 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,000$1,364 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Very Clean 2012 Scion xD on trade!!! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Bluetooth, USB/iPod/MP3 Input, Pioneer Audio Headunit, HD Radio, Cruise Control, ABS, Advanced Frontal Airbag System, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B42C1027485
Stock: 206696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 79,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,995$1,044 Below Market
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB41E1040006
Stock: 47401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Scion xD99,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$7,000$1,151 Below Market
Trice Hughes Buick Chevrolet GMC - Princeton / Kentucky
2012 Scion xD Base 4D Hatchback 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC *LOCAL TRADE*, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, 6.0J x 16' Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio: Pioneer AM/FM/CD/HD/USB, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XC1026097
Stock: 026097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 86,492 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$8,700$424 Below Market
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB47E1040754
Stock: 040754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,680 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,875$391 Below Market
Modern Mazda - Thomaston / Connecticut
2014 Scion xDNEW ARRIVAL, SUPER CLEAN, LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER.SPECIALLY PRICED CAR SOLD COSMETICALLY AS ISCome to Modern Mazda and experience the Buy Transparency difference! A fully trained staff of non commissioned product specialist will help you find the vehicle that fits your needs.No games or gimmicks and a fast and fair ,no haggle price!PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. We use various computer software sources to decode the vehicle identification number of our displayed vehicles. This software helps us list the equipment of the vehicles we have online for sale. Although usually pretty accurate, there are sometimes errors. So please look over the equipment very carefully when you inspect our vehicles. We care very much about our customers and don't want to have any misunderstandings! Also our vehicles are priced using equally sophisticated software and rely on many factors to help us place our vehicles with our best price first. Specific equipment can be a factor, but not the only factor of pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB46E1042320
Stock: CX368770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 58,090 milesDelivery Available*
$11,590
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKUPB45E1046293
Stock: 2000587615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
