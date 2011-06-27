Vehicle overview

Bookended by the hipster xB and the tC sport coupe and put in the shadows by the attention-grabbing FR-S, the lowly 2013 Scion xD hatchback is the forgotten model of Scion's lineup. But although the xD isn't particularly stylish or a blast to drive on a back road, it still has worthy qualities for the conscientious economy-car shopper.

For example, its 1.8-liter engine produces 128 horsepower, which is strong for the class. And the xD's ride quality is pleasant both around town and on the highway. Furthermore, this Scion hatchback comes with plenty of standard features and a dizzying array of customization options. The dealer-installed accessories range from merely cosmetic to genuine performance upgrades. Parent company Toyota's strong reputation for reliability is another draw for this affordable compact.

But compared to other small hatchbacks, the xD's positive points aren't really enough of a draw. The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic and 2013 Ford Fiesta deliver a more spirited driving experience and return better fuel economy. The 2013 Honda Fit, with its unique folding rear seat, is a better choice if utility is what you desire. The Kia Rio or funky Kia Soul might also be of interest. Among these choices, the middle-child Scion xD struggles mightily to get noticed.