  1. Home
  2. Scion
  3. Scion xD
  4. Used 2013 Scion xD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2013 Scion xD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive customization options
  • nifty sliding/reclining backseat
  • high-tech stereo systems.
  • Mediocre cargo space
  • unfriendly to tall drivers
  • underwhelming fuel economy.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Scion xD for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$6,000
Used xD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Style and a long list of optional accessories make the 2013 Scion xD a youthful hit, but other cars in its class provide greater utility and fun.

Vehicle overview

Bookended by the hipster xB and the tC sport coupe and put in the shadows by the attention-grabbing FR-S, the lowly 2013 Scion xD hatchback is the forgotten model of Scion's lineup. But although the xD isn't particularly stylish or a blast to drive on a back road, it still has worthy qualities for the conscientious economy-car shopper.

For example, its 1.8-liter engine produces 128 horsepower, which is strong for the class. And the xD's ride quality is pleasant both around town and on the highway. Furthermore, this Scion hatchback comes with plenty of standard features and a dizzying array of customization options. The dealer-installed accessories range from merely cosmetic to genuine performance upgrades. Parent company Toyota's strong reputation for reliability is another draw for this affordable compact.

But compared to other small hatchbacks, the xD's positive points aren't really enough of a draw. The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic and 2013 Ford Fiesta deliver a more spirited driving experience and return better fuel economy. The 2013 Honda Fit, with its unique folding rear seat, is a better choice if utility is what you desire. The Kia Rio or funky Kia Soul might also be of interest. Among these choices, the middle-child Scion xD struggles mightily to get noticed.

2013 Scion xD models

The 2013 Scion xD four-door hatchback is available in two trim levels, base and 10 Series. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker CD sound system with an iPod/USB interface.

The 10 Series gains unique headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, an illuminated rear badge, an illuminated "Scion" panel above the audio system, a solar-powered illuminated shift knob (only available with the automatic transmission) and a 6.1-inch touchscreen for the sound system.

Instead of factory options, you can order a trailer load of dealer-installed accessories for your xD, including a rear spoiler, remote engine starter, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo cover, a center armrest, a navigation system, a premium sound system with a 5.8-inch LCD touchscreen interface, satellite radio, carbon-fiber trim and a host of TRD performance parts.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Scion xD sees minor updates for 2013. Inside, there are updated instrument panel trim pieces and a newly optional BeSpoke premium sound system. The exterior gets smoked headlight housings along with an available two-tone paint scheme with a blue body and black roof. There's also a limited-edition "10 Series" trim level that commemorates Scion's 10th anniversary.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Scion xD is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 128 hp and 125 pound-feet of torque. Buyers may choose either a five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped xD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, making it considerably quicker than most competitors, with only the turbocharged Sonic nipping at its heels. Fuel economy is below average, however, at an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined with either transmission.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Scion xD include antilock brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front active head restraints.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the xD was deemed "Good" (the highest score) in both frontal and side-impact crashes. In Edmunds braking testing, the xD stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 123 feet.

Driving

The 2013 Scion xD's 1.8-liter engine offers uncommon punch for this segment and is the highlight of the driving experience. The outdated four-speed automatic does it no favors, however, so we'd recommend going with the manual transmission if you can. On city streets, the xD is satisfactory in terms of ride comfort, but there's little to this car overall that engages the driver.

Interior

The xD's minimalist interior features shades of dark gray with lots of matte-finish metallic trim. Entertainment and climate controls are arranged logically on the center stack and flow down to a nesting space for phones and iPods (with a USB port close by). The optional BeSpoke audio system is designed to run an iPhone app that consolidates Facebook, Twitter, Yelp and Internet radio.

We can't say we're fans of the xD's odd instrument panel, which is divided into three partitions with a disorienting speedometer/tachometer sharing the same circular gauge. As the speedo needle spins clockwise, the tach needle climbs toward it from the opposite hemisphere.

The seating position is very upright, and taller drivers might suffer from a shortage of legroom, not to mention a steering column that tilts but doesn't telescope. Headroom is generous, though, and rear passengers will enjoy ample space thanks to a reclining seatback and sliding seat bottom. The xD stiffs you on cargo space, though, its 35.7 cubic feet falling short of most rivals; the Honda Fit, for example, offers 57.3 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Scion xD.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Preppy and Peppy
Clif Kenny,09/18/2019
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
Great overall vehicle, desirable for the student or cost conscious person. Comfortable, versatile an economical ( both city and highway) 33-35 mpg, hp is there when you need it and maintenance is low on the list of most similar autos. Price is right !
simple and reliable car
spbonus,03/03/2020
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
This is my spare car and it has been super reliable. I now have 45,000 miles on the car. The maintenance is low, no major repairs yet. Just the normal wear and tear ... air filters, tires, battery, oil changes. It has decent speed, handles just fine for an economy car. I get around 30mpg. There is a lot of room when you fold down the back seat. Overall this is a great car.
See all 2 reviews of the 2013 Scion xD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
128 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Scion xD features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2013 Scion xD

Used 2013 Scion xD Overview

The Used 2013 Scion xD is offered in the following submodels: xD Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Scion 10 Series 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and Scion 10 Series 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Scion xD?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Scion xD trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Scion xD Base is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 110000 and110000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Scion xDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Scion xD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 xDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 110000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Scion xD.

Can't find a used 2013 Scion xDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Scion xD for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,943.

Find a used Scion for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,054.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion xD for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,318.

Find a used certified pre-owned Scion for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,339.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Scion xD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Scion lease specials
Check out Scion xD lease specials

Related Used 2013 Scion xD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles