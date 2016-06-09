Vehicle overview

Some small hatchbacks promise stellar fuel economy. Others offer outstanding utility. And there are even a few that cater to less sensible desires by promising sporty handling. The 2014 Scion xD doesn't distinguish itself in any of these areas, but that's no reason to write it off. If you're looking for an affordable hatchback with an impressive stock audio system and plenty of personalization possibilities, the xD just might be worth a look.

Unquestionably, Scion builds cars for buyers who love their tunes, and in this respect, the xD doesn't disappoint: The standard audio system includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface and USB/iPod integration, and that's unusual for a car in this humble price bracket. You can also select an optional upgraded system that offers navigation and smartphone audio app integration. Other customization options abound, making it possible for the young and the young at heart to create an xD that's individual and unique.

For the more practical-minded, there's a backseat that reclines to foster second-row comfort and slides fore and aft to accommodate the needs of passengers or cargo. There's also a 128-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine that delivers brisk acceleration relative to others in this class. Additionally, the Scion xD's ride quality both on the freeway and on surface streets is smooth and agreeable, and parent company Toyota's sterling reputation for reliability doesn't hurt a bit.

But don't sign on the dotted line just yet. The small hatchback segment is more competitive than ever, and the 2014 xD faces stiff rivalry from a number of more talented contenders. If you desire more engaging handling and better fuel economy, you'd be better served by the 2014 Chevy Sonic or 2014 Ford Fiesta. For superior utility, there's the 2014 Honda Fit, with its nifty folding rear seat and impressive cargo capacity. The Kia Rio and Kia Soul are also worth investigating. Within this strong pool of candidates, the 2014 Scion xD is best suited for price-conscious shoppers who want a car that's easy to customize.