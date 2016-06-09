Used 2014 Scion xD
- Extensive customization options
- useful sliding/reclining backseat
- high-tech audio systems.
For my purposes this car is perfect. Occasional back-seat passengers can be accommodating by slight adjustment of the front seats. Normally used for a driver and passenger, this car is perfect. Day to day the cargo space with back seats up accomodates groceries or whatever. In the spring, with seats folded down, it handily loads my mulch, garden soil, plants, etc. I'm very disappointed that this car is no longer manufactured.
This is my second Scion and I love it more than my 05' XA. It's perfect for a single person or a couple with maybe one child. The acceleration is a surprise considering the size of the engine. While it isn't the smoothest ride, it's perfectly acceptable for a subcompact. The touchscreen, Pioneer stereo is an added bonus as well as it being Bluetooth friendly. The gas mileage is good and the seats are comfortable. Update: I've had my Scion for over 6 months now and I still love it! It is lively getting up to speed on the freeway and fun for urban driving. Too bad Toyota is no longer making Scions.
My 2013 Scion XD was totaled by a driver running a red light. I came out of it with minor injuries. Because I liked the car and was grateful for the safety features that prevented serious injury, I leased a 2014 Scion XD. I am just as happy with this model. It has enough cargo space to handle my regular shopping with no problem. With the seats down, I hit Lowe's all season long for gardening needs: Mulch, potting soil, plants, etc. Meets all of my needs without breaking the bank or crowding out the second car in the garage.
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|128 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|128 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
How much should I pay for a 2014 Scion xD?
The least-expensive 2014 Scion xD is the 2014 Scion xD 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,920.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $16,720
- 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,920
Used 2014 Scion xD Overview
The Used 2014 Scion xD is offered in the following submodels: xD Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Scion xD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 xD 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 xD.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Scion xD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 xD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Scion xD for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2014 xDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 68287 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Scion xD.
Find a new Scion xD for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,503.
Find a new Scion for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,716.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
