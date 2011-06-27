Estimated values
2010 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$5,156
|$6,292
|Clean
|$3,257
|$4,805
|$5,844
|Average
|$2,782
|$4,102
|$4,946
|Rough
|$2,308
|$3,399
|$4,049
Estimated values
2010 Scion tC Release Series 6.0 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,760
|$5,400
|$6,524
|Clean
|$3,505
|$5,032
|$6,059
|Average
|$2,995
|$4,295
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,484
|$3,559
|$4,198
Estimated values
2010 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,269
|$4,747
|$5,757
|Clean
|$3,048
|$4,423
|$5,347
|Average
|$2,604
|$3,776
|$4,526
|Rough
|$2,160
|$3,129
|$3,705
Estimated values
2010 Scion tC Release Series 6.0 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,699
|$5,531
|$6,781
|Clean
|$3,448
|$5,154
|$6,298
|Average
|$2,946
|$4,400
|$5,330
|Rough
|$2,444
|$3,645
|$4,363