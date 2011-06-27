  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,893$4,379$5,155
Clean$2,601$3,937$4,640
Average$2,018$3,053$3,610
Rough$1,435$2,168$2,581
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,367$5,248$6,229
Clean$3,028$4,718$5,607
Average$2,349$3,658$4,363
Rough$1,671$2,598$3,119
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,365$3,341$3,848
Clean$2,127$3,004$3,464
Average$1,650$2,329$2,695
Rough$1,174$1,654$1,927
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,794$5,638$6,599
Clean$3,412$5,069$5,940
Average$2,647$3,930$4,622
Rough$1,882$2,791$3,304
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,608$3,812$4,438
Clean$2,345$3,427$3,995
Average$1,819$2,657$3,108
Rough$1,294$1,887$2,222
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,303$4,485$5,096
Clean$2,970$4,032$4,587
Average$2,304$3,126$3,569
Rough$1,639$2,220$2,552
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,385$4,957$5,773
Clean$3,044$4,456$5,197
Average$2,362$3,455$4,044
Rough$1,679$2,454$2,891
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,360$5,174$6,119
Clean$3,022$4,651$5,508
Average$2,344$3,606$4,286
Rough$1,667$2,561$3,064
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,978$9,273$10,991
Clean$5,375$8,336$9,894
Average$4,171$6,463$7,698
Rough$2,966$4,591$5,503
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,047$6,781$8,211
Clean$3,639$6,096$7,391
Average$2,824$4,727$5,751
Rough$2,008$3,357$4,111
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,874$4,103$4,740
Clean$2,584$3,688$4,267
Average$2,005$2,860$3,320
Rough$1,426$2,031$2,373
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,372$2,620
Clean$1,698$2,133$2,358
Average$1,317$1,654$1,835
Rough$937$1,174$1,312
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,747$5,528$6,454
Clean$3,369$4,970$5,810
Average$2,614$3,853$4,521
Rough$1,859$2,737$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,712$3,629$4,102
Clean$2,439$3,262$3,692
Average$1,892$2,529$2,873
Rough$1,346$1,796$2,054
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$3,126$3,642
Clean$1,920$2,811$3,278
Average$1,490$2,179$2,551
Rough$1,060$1,548$1,823
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,831$3,681$4,119
Clean$2,545$3,310$3,708
Average$1,975$2,566$2,885
Rough$1,404$1,823$2,062
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,095$6,030$7,037
Clean$3,683$5,421$6,334
Average$2,857$4,203$4,929
Rough$2,032$2,985$3,523
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,100$4,591$5,366
Clean$2,788$4,127$4,830
Average$2,163$3,200$3,758
Rough$1,538$2,273$2,687
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,473$3,538$4,092
Clean$2,224$3,181$3,684
Average$1,725$2,466$2,866
Rough$1,227$1,752$2,049
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,925$4,491$5,308
Clean$2,631$4,037$4,778
Average$2,041$3,130$3,717
Rough$1,452$2,223$2,657
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,123$5,968$6,927
Clean$3,708$5,365$6,235
Average$2,877$4,160$4,852
Rough$2,046$2,955$3,468
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,310 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,310 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,310 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,404 to $4,119, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.