Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,893
|$4,379
|$5,155
|Clean
|$2,601
|$3,937
|$4,640
|Average
|$2,018
|$3,053
|$3,610
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,168
|$2,581
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,367
|$5,248
|$6,229
|Clean
|$3,028
|$4,718
|$5,607
|Average
|$2,349
|$3,658
|$4,363
|Rough
|$1,671
|$2,598
|$3,119
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,365
|$3,341
|$3,848
|Clean
|$2,127
|$3,004
|$3,464
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,329
|$2,695
|Rough
|$1,174
|$1,654
|$1,927
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,794
|$5,638
|$6,599
|Clean
|$3,412
|$5,069
|$5,940
|Average
|$2,647
|$3,930
|$4,622
|Rough
|$1,882
|$2,791
|$3,304
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,608
|$3,812
|$4,438
|Clean
|$2,345
|$3,427
|$3,995
|Average
|$1,819
|$2,657
|$3,108
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,887
|$2,222
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,303
|$4,485
|$5,096
|Clean
|$2,970
|$4,032
|$4,587
|Average
|$2,304
|$3,126
|$3,569
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,220
|$2,552
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$4,957
|$5,773
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,456
|$5,197
|Average
|$2,362
|$3,455
|$4,044
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,454
|$2,891
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,360
|$5,174
|$6,119
|Clean
|$3,022
|$4,651
|$5,508
|Average
|$2,344
|$3,606
|$4,286
|Rough
|$1,667
|$2,561
|$3,064
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,978
|$9,273
|$10,991
|Clean
|$5,375
|$8,336
|$9,894
|Average
|$4,171
|$6,463
|$7,698
|Rough
|$2,966
|$4,591
|$5,503
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,047
|$6,781
|$8,211
|Clean
|$3,639
|$6,096
|$7,391
|Average
|$2,824
|$4,727
|$5,751
|Rough
|$2,008
|$3,357
|$4,111
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,874
|$4,103
|$4,740
|Clean
|$2,584
|$3,688
|$4,267
|Average
|$2,005
|$2,860
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,031
|$2,373
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,372
|$2,620
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,133
|$2,358
|Average
|$1,317
|$1,654
|$1,835
|Rough
|$937
|$1,174
|$1,312
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,747
|$5,528
|$6,454
|Clean
|$3,369
|$4,970
|$5,810
|Average
|$2,614
|$3,853
|$4,521
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,737
|$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,712
|$3,629
|$4,102
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,262
|$3,692
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,529
|$2,873
|Rough
|$1,346
|$1,796
|$2,054
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,126
|$3,642
|Clean
|$1,920
|$2,811
|$3,278
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,179
|$2,551
|Rough
|$1,060
|$1,548
|$1,823
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,831
|$3,681
|$4,119
|Clean
|$2,545
|$3,310
|$3,708
|Average
|$1,975
|$2,566
|$2,885
|Rough
|$1,404
|$1,823
|$2,062
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$6,030
|$7,037
|Clean
|$3,683
|$5,421
|$6,334
|Average
|$2,857
|$4,203
|$4,929
|Rough
|$2,032
|$2,985
|$3,523
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,100
|$4,591
|$5,366
|Clean
|$2,788
|$4,127
|$4,830
|Average
|$2,163
|$3,200
|$3,758
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,273
|$2,687
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,538
|$4,092
|Clean
|$2,224
|$3,181
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,466
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,752
|$2,049
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,925
|$4,491
|$5,308
|Clean
|$2,631
|$4,037
|$4,778
|Average
|$2,041
|$3,130
|$3,717
|Rough
|$1,452
|$2,223
|$2,657
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,123
|$5,968
|$6,927
|Clean
|$3,708
|$5,365
|$6,235
|Average
|$2,877
|$4,160
|$4,852
|Rough
|$2,046
|$2,955
|$3,468