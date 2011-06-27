Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,877
|$26,498
|$27,354
|Clean
|$25,449
|$26,067
|$26,887
|Average
|$24,594
|$25,204
|$25,952
|Rough
|$23,738
|$24,342
|$25,018
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,691
|$23,569
|$24,729
|Clean
|$22,316
|$23,186
|$24,307
|Average
|$21,566
|$22,419
|$23,462
|Rough
|$20,816
|$21,652
|$22,617
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,554
|$25,231
|$26,151
|Clean
|$24,148
|$24,820
|$25,704
|Average
|$23,336
|$23,999
|$24,811
|Rough
|$22,524
|$23,178
|$23,918