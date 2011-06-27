Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,674
|$41,791
|$46,466
|Clean
|$36,768
|$40,786
|$45,339
|Average
|$34,956
|$38,776
|$43,083
|Rough
|$33,145
|$36,765
|$40,827
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,371
|$33,690
|$37,460
|Clean
|$29,641
|$32,879
|$36,550
|Average
|$28,181
|$31,259
|$34,732
|Rough
|$26,720
|$29,638
|$32,914
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,391
|$33,146
|$35,152
|Clean
|$30,636
|$32,349
|$34,299
|Average
|$29,126
|$30,754
|$32,592
|Rough
|$27,617
|$29,160
|$30,886
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,150
|$32,336
|$35,954
|Clean
|$28,450
|$31,558
|$35,081
|Average
|$27,048
|$30,003
|$33,336
|Rough
|$25,646
|$28,447
|$31,590
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,294
|$24,730
|$27,497
|Clean
|$21,758
|$24,135
|$26,830
|Average
|$20,686
|$22,945
|$25,495
|Rough
|$19,614
|$21,756
|$24,160
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,426
|$45,666
|$48,225
|Clean
|$42,382
|$44,567
|$47,054
|Average
|$40,294
|$42,371
|$44,713
|Rough
|$38,206
|$40,174
|$42,372
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,642
|$35,490
|$37,601
|Clean
|$32,833
|$34,636
|$36,689
|Average
|$31,215
|$32,929
|$34,863
|Rough
|$29,598
|$31,222
|$33,038
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,054
|$30,010
|$33,368
|Clean
|$26,403
|$29,288
|$32,558
|Average
|$25,102
|$27,845
|$30,938
|Rough
|$23,801
|$26,401
|$29,319
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,822
|$29,753
|$33,082
|Clean
|$26,177
|$29,037
|$32,279
|Average
|$24,887
|$27,606
|$30,673
|Rough
|$23,598
|$26,175
|$29,067
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,351
|$35,885
|$39,901
|Clean
|$31,573
|$35,022
|$38,933
|Average
|$30,017
|$33,296
|$36,996
|Rough
|$28,462
|$31,570
|$35,059
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,021
|$41,825
|$42,762
|Clean
|$40,035
|$40,819
|$41,724
|Average
|$38,062
|$38,807
|$39,648
|Rough
|$36,090
|$36,795
|$37,572
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,499
|$36,516
|$38,820
|Clean
|$33,669
|$35,638
|$37,878
|Average
|$32,010
|$33,881
|$35,993
|Rough
|$30,351
|$32,125
|$34,109
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,188
|$52,000
|$55,210
|Clean
|$48,006
|$50,750
|$53,870
|Average
|$45,640
|$48,248
|$51,190
|Rough
|$43,275
|$45,747
|$48,510
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,438
|$33,764
|$37,542
|Clean
|$29,706
|$32,952
|$36,631
|Average
|$28,243
|$31,328
|$34,808
|Rough
|$26,779
|$29,704
|$32,986
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,062
|$35,566
|$39,546
|Clean
|$31,292
|$34,710
|$38,586
|Average
|$29,750
|$32,999
|$36,666
|Rough
|$28,208
|$31,289
|$34,746
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,108
|$38,944
|$43,303
|Clean
|$34,264
|$38,008
|$42,251
|Average
|$32,576
|$36,134
|$40,149
|Rough
|$30,888
|$34,261
|$38,047
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,006
|$27,739
|$30,843
|Clean
|$24,405
|$27,071
|$30,094
|Average
|$23,203
|$25,737
|$28,597
|Rough
|$22,000
|$24,403
|$27,100
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,437
|$50,398
|$53,776
|Clean
|$46,296
|$49,186
|$52,471
|Average
|$44,015
|$46,762
|$49,861
|Rough
|$41,734
|$44,337
|$47,250
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,660
|$26,245
|$29,181
|Clean
|$23,091
|$25,614
|$28,473
|Average
|$21,953
|$24,351
|$27,056
|Rough
|$20,815
|$23,089
|$25,640
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,672
|$37,351
|$41,531
|Clean
|$32,863
|$36,453
|$40,523
|Average
|$31,243
|$34,656
|$38,507
|Rough
|$29,624
|$32,860
|$36,491
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,017
|$44,479
|$46,162
|Clean
|$41,982
|$43,409
|$45,042
|Average
|$39,914
|$41,270
|$42,801
|Rough
|$37,845
|$39,130
|$40,560
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,178
|$45,422
|$47,986
|Clean
|$42,140
|$44,329
|$46,821
|Average
|$40,064
|$42,144
|$44,492
|Rough
|$37,987
|$39,959
|$42,162
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,986
|$42,363
|$45,077
|Clean
|$39,025
|$41,345
|$43,983
|Average
|$37,102
|$39,307
|$41,795
|Rough
|$35,179
|$37,269
|$39,607
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,529
|$42,827
|$45,451
|Clean
|$39,554
|$41,797
|$44,348
|Average
|$37,606
|$39,737
|$42,141
|Rough
|$35,657
|$37,677
|$39,935
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,084
|$24,497
|$27,238
|Clean
|$21,553
|$23,908
|$26,577
|Average
|$20,491
|$22,729
|$25,255
|Rough
|$19,429
|$21,551
|$23,933
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,601
|$30,617
|$34,043
|Clean
|$26,937
|$29,881
|$33,216
|Average
|$25,610
|$28,408
|$31,564
|Rough
|$24,283
|$26,935
|$29,911
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,546
|$27,229
|$30,275
|Clean
|$23,956
|$26,574
|$29,540
|Average
|$22,776
|$25,264
|$28,070
|Rough
|$21,595
|$23,954
|$26,601
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,846
|$48,025
|$50,519
|Clean
|$44,744
|$46,870
|$49,293
|Average
|$42,539
|$44,560
|$46,840
|Rough
|$40,335
|$42,250
|$44,388
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,054
|$38,885
|$43,235
|Clean
|$34,211
|$37,949
|$42,185
|Average
|$32,525
|$36,079
|$40,086
|Rough
|$30,839
|$34,208
|$37,988
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,431
|$34,820
|$37,542
|Clean
|$31,651
|$33,983
|$36,631
|Average
|$30,092
|$32,308
|$34,808
|Rough
|$28,532
|$30,633
|$32,986
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,118
|$33,410
|$37,149
|Clean
|$29,394
|$32,606
|$36,247
|Average
|$27,946
|$30,999
|$34,444
|Rough
|$26,498
|$29,392
|$32,640
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,068
|$42,229
|$46,954
|Clean
|$37,153
|$41,213
|$45,814
|Average
|$35,322
|$39,182
|$43,535
|Rough
|$33,492
|$37,151
|$41,255
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,460
|$44,881
|$49,903
|Clean
|$39,487
|$43,802
|$48,692
|Average
|$37,541
|$41,643
|$46,270
|Rough
|$35,596
|$39,484
|$43,847
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,785
|$26,384
|$29,336
|Clean
|$23,213
|$25,750
|$28,624
|Average
|$22,070
|$24,481
|$27,200
|Rough
|$20,926
|$23,211
|$25,776
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,844
|$30,232
|$31,819
|Clean
|$28,151
|$29,505
|$31,046
|Average
|$26,764
|$28,050
|$29,502
|Rough
|$25,376
|$26,596
|$27,957
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,154
|$27,903
|$31,026
|Clean
|$24,550
|$27,232
|$30,273
|Average
|$23,340
|$25,890
|$28,767
|Rough
|$22,130
|$24,548
|$27,261
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,065
|$46,662
|$51,882
|Clean
|$41,054
|$45,539
|$50,623
|Average
|$39,031
|$43,295
|$48,104
|Rough
|$37,008
|$41,050
|$45,586
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,899
|$24,291
|$27,010
|Clean
|$21,372
|$23,707
|$26,354
|Average
|$20,319
|$22,538
|$25,043
|Rough
|$19,266
|$21,370
|$23,732
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,703
|$37,386
|$41,569
|Clean
|$32,893
|$36,487
|$40,560
|Average
|$31,272
|$34,689
|$38,542
|Rough
|$29,652
|$32,890
|$36,524
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,787
|$49,682
|$55,240
|Clean
|$43,710
|$48,487
|$53,899
|Average
|$41,556
|$46,097
|$51,218
|Rough
|$39,403
|$43,707
|$48,536
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,374
|$31,474
|$34,996
|Clean
|$27,692
|$30,717
|$34,146
|Average
|$26,327
|$29,203
|$32,448
|Rough
|$24,963
|$27,689
|$30,749
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,548
|$33,887
|$37,678
|Clean
|$29,814
|$33,072
|$36,764
|Average
|$28,345
|$31,442
|$34,935
|Rough
|$26,876
|$29,812
|$33,106
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,676
|$46,886
|$49,412
|Clean
|$43,602
|$45,758
|$48,213
|Average
|$41,454
|$43,503
|$45,814
|Rough
|$39,305
|$41,247
|$43,415
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,610
|$50,627
|$54,066
|Clean
|$46,465
|$49,409
|$52,754
|Average
|$44,175
|$46,974
|$50,129
|Rough
|$41,886
|$44,538
|$47,505
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,505
|$36,057
|$40,092
|Clean
|$31,723
|$35,190
|$39,119
|Average
|$30,160
|$33,455
|$37,172
|Rough
|$28,597
|$31,721
|$35,226