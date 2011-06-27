  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,674$41,791$46,466
Clean$36,768$40,786$45,339
Average$34,956$38,776$43,083
Rough$33,145$36,765$40,827
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,371$33,690$37,460
Clean$29,641$32,879$36,550
Average$28,181$31,259$34,732
Rough$26,720$29,638$32,914
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,391$33,146$35,152
Clean$30,636$32,349$34,299
Average$29,126$30,754$32,592
Rough$27,617$29,160$30,886
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,150$32,336$35,954
Clean$28,450$31,558$35,081
Average$27,048$30,003$33,336
Rough$25,646$28,447$31,590
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,294$24,730$27,497
Clean$21,758$24,135$26,830
Average$20,686$22,945$25,495
Rough$19,614$21,756$24,160
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,426$45,666$48,225
Clean$42,382$44,567$47,054
Average$40,294$42,371$44,713
Rough$38,206$40,174$42,372
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,642$35,490$37,601
Clean$32,833$34,636$36,689
Average$31,215$32,929$34,863
Rough$29,598$31,222$33,038
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,054$30,010$33,368
Clean$26,403$29,288$32,558
Average$25,102$27,845$30,938
Rough$23,801$26,401$29,319
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,822$29,753$33,082
Clean$26,177$29,037$32,279
Average$24,887$27,606$30,673
Rough$23,598$26,175$29,067
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,351$35,885$39,901
Clean$31,573$35,022$38,933
Average$30,017$33,296$36,996
Rough$28,462$31,570$35,059
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,021$41,825$42,762
Clean$40,035$40,819$41,724
Average$38,062$38,807$39,648
Rough$36,090$36,795$37,572
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,499$36,516$38,820
Clean$33,669$35,638$37,878
Average$32,010$33,881$35,993
Rough$30,351$32,125$34,109
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,188$52,000$55,210
Clean$48,006$50,750$53,870
Average$45,640$48,248$51,190
Rough$43,275$45,747$48,510
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,438$33,764$37,542
Clean$29,706$32,952$36,631
Average$28,243$31,328$34,808
Rough$26,779$29,704$32,986
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,062$35,566$39,546
Clean$31,292$34,710$38,586
Average$29,750$32,999$36,666
Rough$28,208$31,289$34,746
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,108$38,944$43,303
Clean$34,264$38,008$42,251
Average$32,576$36,134$40,149
Rough$30,888$34,261$38,047
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,006$27,739$30,843
Clean$24,405$27,071$30,094
Average$23,203$25,737$28,597
Rough$22,000$24,403$27,100
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,437$50,398$53,776
Clean$46,296$49,186$52,471
Average$44,015$46,762$49,861
Rough$41,734$44,337$47,250
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,660$26,245$29,181
Clean$23,091$25,614$28,473
Average$21,953$24,351$27,056
Rough$20,815$23,089$25,640
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,672$37,351$41,531
Clean$32,863$36,453$40,523
Average$31,243$34,656$38,507
Rough$29,624$32,860$36,491
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,017$44,479$46,162
Clean$41,982$43,409$45,042
Average$39,914$41,270$42,801
Rough$37,845$39,130$40,560
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,178$45,422$47,986
Clean$42,140$44,329$46,821
Average$40,064$42,144$44,492
Rough$37,987$39,959$42,162
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,986$42,363$45,077
Clean$39,025$41,345$43,983
Average$37,102$39,307$41,795
Rough$35,179$37,269$39,607
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,529$42,827$45,451
Clean$39,554$41,797$44,348
Average$37,606$39,737$42,141
Rough$35,657$37,677$39,935
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,084$24,497$27,238
Clean$21,553$23,908$26,577
Average$20,491$22,729$25,255
Rough$19,429$21,551$23,933
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,601$30,617$34,043
Clean$26,937$29,881$33,216
Average$25,610$28,408$31,564
Rough$24,283$26,935$29,911
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,546$27,229$30,275
Clean$23,956$26,574$29,540
Average$22,776$25,264$28,070
Rough$21,595$23,954$26,601
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,846$48,025$50,519
Clean$44,744$46,870$49,293
Average$42,539$44,560$46,840
Rough$40,335$42,250$44,388
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,054$38,885$43,235
Clean$34,211$37,949$42,185
Average$32,525$36,079$40,086
Rough$30,839$34,208$37,988
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,431$34,820$37,542
Clean$31,651$33,983$36,631
Average$30,092$32,308$34,808
Rough$28,532$30,633$32,986
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,118$33,410$37,149
Clean$29,394$32,606$36,247
Average$27,946$30,999$34,444
Rough$26,498$29,392$32,640
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,068$42,229$46,954
Clean$37,153$41,213$45,814
Average$35,322$39,182$43,535
Rough$33,492$37,151$41,255
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,460$44,881$49,903
Clean$39,487$43,802$48,692
Average$37,541$41,643$46,270
Rough$35,596$39,484$43,847
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,785$26,384$29,336
Clean$23,213$25,750$28,624
Average$22,070$24,481$27,200
Rough$20,926$23,211$25,776
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,844$30,232$31,819
Clean$28,151$29,505$31,046
Average$26,764$28,050$29,502
Rough$25,376$26,596$27,957
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,154$27,903$31,026
Clean$24,550$27,232$30,273
Average$23,340$25,890$28,767
Rough$22,130$24,548$27,261
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,065$46,662$51,882
Clean$41,054$45,539$50,623
Average$39,031$43,295$48,104
Rough$37,008$41,050$45,586
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,899$24,291$27,010
Clean$21,372$23,707$26,354
Average$20,319$22,538$25,043
Rough$19,266$21,370$23,732
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,703$37,386$41,569
Clean$32,893$36,487$40,560
Average$31,272$34,689$38,542
Rough$29,652$32,890$36,524
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,787$49,682$55,240
Clean$43,710$48,487$53,899
Average$41,556$46,097$51,218
Rough$39,403$43,707$48,536
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,374$31,474$34,996
Clean$27,692$30,717$34,146
Average$26,327$29,203$32,448
Rough$24,963$27,689$30,749
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,548$33,887$37,678
Clean$29,814$33,072$36,764
Average$28,345$31,442$34,935
Rough$26,876$29,812$33,106
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,676$46,886$49,412
Clean$43,602$45,758$48,213
Average$41,454$43,503$45,814
Rough$39,305$41,247$43,415
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,610$50,627$54,066
Clean$46,465$49,409$52,754
Average$44,175$46,974$50,129
Rough$41,886$44,538$47,505
Estimated values
2018 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,505$36,057$40,092
Clean$31,723$35,190$39,119
Average$30,160$33,455$37,172
Rough$28,597$31,721$35,226
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,707 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,707 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,372 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,707 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ram 2500 ranges from $19,266 to $27,010, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.