Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,300
|$2,667
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,053
|$2,388
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,558
|$1,829
|Rough
|$720
|$1,063
|$1,270
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,243
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,002
|$2,248
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,520
|$1,722
|Rough
|$781
|$1,037
|$1,196
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$2,694
|$3,105
|Clean
|$1,661
|$2,404
|$2,780
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,825
|$2,129
|Rough
|$860
|$1,245
|$1,479
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,359
|$2,713
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,105
|$2,429
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,598
|$1,860
|Rough
|$758
|$1,090
|$1,292
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,414
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,154
|$2,490
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,635
|$1,907
|Rough
|$771
|$1,116
|$1,324
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,665
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,760
|$2,378
|$2,687
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,805
|$2,058
|Rough
|$911
|$1,232
|$1,429
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,124
|$2,986
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,895
|$2,665
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,022
|$2,337
|Rough
|$981
|$1,380
|$1,623
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,631
|$3,107
|$3,325
|Clean
|$2,348
|$2,773
|$2,976
|Average
|$1,781
|$2,105
|$2,280
|Rough
|$1,215
|$1,436
|$1,583
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,841
|$3,299
|Clean
|$1,710
|$2,536
|$2,954
|Average
|$1,298
|$1,925
|$2,263
|Rough
|$885
|$1,313
|$1,571
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$2,970
|$3,392
|Clean
|$1,886
|$2,651
|$3,036
|Average
|$1,431
|$2,012
|$2,326
|Rough
|$976
|$1,373
|$1,615
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,925
|$3,176
|$3,804
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,835
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,304
|$2,152
|$2,608
|Rough
|$889
|$1,468
|$1,812
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,599
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,561
|$2,320
|$2,705
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,761
|$2,072
|Rough
|$808
|$1,202
|$1,439
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,217
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,493
|$1,978
|$2,219
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,501
|$1,700
|Rough
|$773
|$1,025
|$1,181
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,394
|$2,858
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,137
|$2,559
|Average
|$994
|$1,622
|$1,960
|Rough
|$678
|$1,107
|$1,361