1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$2,300$2,667
Clean$1,390$2,053$2,388
Average$1,055$1,558$1,829
Rough$720$1,063$1,270
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,691$2,243$2,511
Clean$1,509$2,002$2,248
Average$1,145$1,520$1,722
Rough$781$1,037$1,196
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,861$2,694$3,105
Clean$1,661$2,404$2,780
Average$1,260$1,825$2,129
Rough$860$1,245$1,479
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,359$2,713
Clean$1,463$2,105$2,429
Average$1,110$1,598$1,860
Rough$758$1,090$1,292
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,414$2,781
Clean$1,489$2,154$2,490
Average$1,130$1,635$1,907
Rough$771$1,116$1,324
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,973$2,665$3,001
Clean$1,760$2,378$2,687
Average$1,336$1,805$2,058
Rough$911$1,232$1,429
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,124$2,986$3,408
Clean$1,895$2,665$3,051
Average$1,438$2,022$2,337
Rough$981$1,380$1,623
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,631$3,107$3,325
Clean$2,348$2,773$2,976
Average$1,781$2,105$2,280
Rough$1,215$1,436$1,583
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$2,841$3,299
Clean$1,710$2,536$2,954
Average$1,298$1,925$2,263
Rough$885$1,313$1,571
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,114$2,970$3,392
Clean$1,886$2,651$3,036
Average$1,431$2,012$2,326
Rough$976$1,373$1,615
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,925$3,176$3,804
Clean$1,718$2,835$3,405
Average$1,304$2,152$2,608
Rough$889$1,468$1,812
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,749$2,599$3,021
Clean$1,561$2,320$2,705
Average$1,184$1,761$2,072
Rough$808$1,202$1,439
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,673$2,217$2,479
Clean$1,493$1,978$2,219
Average$1,133$1,501$1,700
Rough$773$1,025$1,181
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series HD Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$2,394$2,858
Clean$1,310$2,137$2,559
Average$994$1,622$1,960
Rough$678$1,107$1,361
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,489 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,489 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,489 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,154 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series ranges from $771 to $2,781, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.