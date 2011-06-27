Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,444
|$3,722
|$4,457
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,518
|$4,200
|Average
|$2,046
|$3,111
|$3,685
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,705
|$3,171
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,065
|$2,907
|$3,398
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,748
|$3,201
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,431
|$2,809
|Rough
|$1,505
|$2,113
|$2,417
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,107
|$3,208
|$3,844
|Clean
|$1,993
|$3,033
|$3,622
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,682
|$3,178
|Rough
|$1,535
|$2,332
|$2,734
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,685
|$4,088
|$4,896
|Clean
|$2,539
|$3,865
|$4,613
|Average
|$2,247
|$3,418
|$4,048
|Rough
|$1,956
|$2,971
|$3,483
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,235
|$4,582
|$5,365
|Clean
|$3,060
|$4,331
|$5,055
|Average
|$2,708
|$3,831
|$4,436
|Rough
|$2,357
|$3,330
|$3,816
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,517
|$3,832
|$4,589
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,623
|$4,324
|Average
|$2,107
|$3,204
|$3,795
|Rough
|$1,834
|$2,785
|$3,265
Estimated values
2007 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,259
|$4,503
|$5,229
|Clean
|$3,082
|$4,257
|$4,927
|Average
|$2,728
|$3,765
|$4,323
|Rough
|$2,374
|$3,273
|$3,720