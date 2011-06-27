Estimated values
2015 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,123
|$13,487
|$15,812
|Clean
|$10,744
|$13,014
|$15,230
|Average
|$9,986
|$12,067
|$14,066
|Rough
|$9,228
|$11,119
|$12,902
Estimated values
2015 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,142
|$13,586
|$15,988
|Clean
|$10,762
|$13,109
|$15,399
|Average
|$10,003
|$12,155
|$14,222
|Rough
|$9,244
|$11,200
|$13,045
Estimated values
2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,950
|$15,802
|$18,604
|Clean
|$12,509
|$15,247
|$17,920
|Average
|$11,626
|$14,137
|$16,550
|Rough
|$10,744
|$13,027
|$15,180
Estimated values
2015 Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,888
|$15,460
|$17,991
|Clean
|$12,449
|$14,917
|$17,329
|Average
|$11,571
|$13,831
|$16,005
|Rough
|$10,693
|$12,745
|$14,680