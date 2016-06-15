Vehicle overview

The small sport coupe is a small niche in the U.S. car market, but for shoppers who want nimble handling, peppy performance and good looks in a small package -- and can't abide the thought of four doors -- Scion's updated 2016 FR-S remains one of the best choices available. It's a back-to-basics, lightweight sports car with rear-wheel drive, excellent balance and an affordable price.

Driving characteristics are the main draw for the 2016 Scion FR-S (co-developed with Subaru, which offers a twin in the Subaru BRZ). The FR-S nimbly zips around turns, yet it's not intimidating to drive hard like a lot of high-horsepower, rear-drive coupes can be. The FR-S gets pretty respectable gas mileage, too: 28 mpg combined with the six-speed automatic transmission, 25 mpg with the six-speed manual.

While it is quite entertaining to drive, there are some drawbacks with the 2016 FR-S. Its 200-horsepower four-cylinder engine is capable but lacks the low-end oomph that competitors with larger engines can offer. The FR-S can also feel a bit insubstantial in the way it responds to road impacts, and seems noisy during long highway drives. It's not the most practical thing, either. The trunk is relatively small and the rear seats are pretty much useless, even for small children. It's best to think of the FR-S as a functional two-seater.

By offering a two-door body, 2+2 seating layout and sporty, rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics for a relatively low price, Scion plunks the 2016 FR-S into a segment with only a few direct rivals. Chief among them is its twin, the Subaru BRZ, which is nearly identical. If you desire stronger acceleration, the Nissan 370Z is an option, though it can be considerably more expensive. If practicality drives your decision-making, you can have a lot of fun in front-wheel-drive hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen GTI and Mini Cooper S. Whatever you compare it to, though, the 2016 Scion FR-S stands out as a stylish and elemental small sports car that gives you a great driving experience. It's definitely worth a look.