Used 2016 Scion FR-S
Pros & Cons
- Fun to drive
- outstanding steering
- well-balanced chassis
- good fuel efficiency
- comfortable front seats.
- Small trunk
- backseat best suited for storage
- just-average acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Scion FR-S, with its sleek styling, rear-wheel drive and sharp handling, is one of the most appealing and attainable small performance cars sold today.
Vehicle overview
The small sport coupe is a small niche in the U.S. car market, but for shoppers who want nimble handling, peppy performance and good looks in a small package -- and can't abide the thought of four doors -- Scion's updated 2016 FR-S remains one of the best choices available. It's a back-to-basics, lightweight sports car with rear-wheel drive, excellent balance and an affordable price.
Driving characteristics are the main draw for the 2016 Scion FR-S (co-developed with Subaru, which offers a twin in the Subaru BRZ). The FR-S nimbly zips around turns, yet it's not intimidating to drive hard like a lot of high-horsepower, rear-drive coupes can be. The FR-S gets pretty respectable gas mileage, too: 28 mpg combined with the six-speed automatic transmission, 25 mpg with the six-speed manual.
While it is quite entertaining to drive, there are some drawbacks with the 2016 FR-S. Its 200-horsepower four-cylinder engine is capable but lacks the low-end oomph that competitors with larger engines can offer. The FR-S can also feel a bit insubstantial in the way it responds to road impacts, and seems noisy during long highway drives. It's not the most practical thing, either. The trunk is relatively small and the rear seats are pretty much useless, even for small children. It's best to think of the FR-S as a functional two-seater.
By offering a two-door body, 2+2 seating layout and sporty, rear-wheel-drive driving dynamics for a relatively low price, Scion plunks the 2016 FR-S into a segment with only a few direct rivals. Chief among them is its twin, the Subaru BRZ, which is nearly identical. If you desire stronger acceleration, the Nissan 370Z is an option, though it can be considerably more expensive. If practicality drives your decision-making, you can have a lot of fun in front-wheel-drive hatchbacks like the Ford Focus ST, Volkswagen GTI and Mini Cooper S. Whatever you compare it to, though, the 2016 Scion FR-S stands out as a stylish and elemental small sports car that gives you a great driving experience. It's definitely worth a look.
Scion FR-S models
The 2016 Scion FR-S sport coupe comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen, voice commands, HD radio, Aha radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB interface.
Other than exterior color and transmission choices, Scion doesn't offer any factory options for the FR-S. Instead, there's an array of dealer-installed accessories such as foglights, performance parts and a premium BeSpoke sound system with navigation, additional smartphone app integration and Internet radio.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine generating 200 hp and 151 pound-feet of torque is the only power plant for the 2016 Scion FR-S. You can mate it to either the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and rev-matched downshifts.
In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped 2015 FR-S sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds -- quick, although not as fast as more powerful but heavier sport coupes. We haven't tested an FR-S with the automatic, but a nearly identical Subaru BRZ equipped with the automatic transmission clocked a slower, 7.9-second 0-60 time.
The six-speed manual 2016 FR-S returns a respectable EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway), while the automatic achieves an impressive 28 mpg combined (25/34).
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2016 Scion FR-S include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Scion FR-S came to a stop from 60 mph in 117 feet. That's a respectable distance, but a bit longer than average for a car with summer tires.
In government crash tests, the Scion FR-S received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded it the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint/seat (whiplash protection) tests. The Scion received the second-highest score of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset test.
Driving
The 2016 Scion FR-S is not a car built for sizzling straight-line performance. Its moderately powered 2.0-liter engine revs willingly and lets out a nice snarl at high rpm, but we're still talking about outright acceleration that's no better than that of a modern V6 family sedan.
In Scion's defense, moderation is part of the car's design, anyway. It's light and nimble, so you look for excuses to take it for a spin and drive it a little farther or harder than you need to because it's so entertaining. The FR-S defines what sports car driving is all about.
From a practical standpoint, the FR-S does a decent job in long-distance highway travel. It's not loud, exactly, but it certainly isn't serene at higher cruising speeds. Most drivers will be pleased with the compliant ride quality, but the car's lightweight nature means it can feel somewhat insubstantial compared to bigger and heavier sport coupes.
Interior
Scion has made few concessions to style or luxury in the 2016 FR-S cabin. It's an environment that emphasizes driving, punctuated only by a blend of Toyota and Subaru switchgear and materials. The FR-S's cockpit looks a little bare compared with other compact sports cars in its price range, yet it also feels like a genuine back-to-basics driver's car. Touches of silver-tone trim around the previously all-black interior help lighten up the 2016 FR-S a bit.
The FR-S's front seats are comfortable for long-distance trips while providing firm support for hard driving. Drivers of just about any size can find a suitable driving position, and the low-profile hood allows an expansive view of the road ahead. Scion has updated the touchscreen-based audio system this year, so there's probably less of a reason this year to go for the upgraded BeSpoke system unless you really want navigation and smartphone app integration.
In the backseat, legroom is next to nil, heads bob perilously close to the rear glass and the center tunnel impedes hiproom. Trunk space is minuscule at 6.9 cubic feet, although folding down the mostly useless rear seat expands cargo-carrying abilities considerably.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the FR-S
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Scion FR-S.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's a beautiful car has very good speed. Very comfortable from the inside. Very sport car the interior has two colors black and red. The outer color is dark blue gray beautiful color. Once you buy this car you will not regret it you'll fall in love.
Great cars, fast enough to not make a fool of yourself, I just purchased my 3rd a BRZ because I refuse to buy another Toyota product do to bad dealer experiences. Hoping Subaru will be a little better, but I am already starting to doubt that do to bad purchase experience from a new car dealer. I sold the FRS with 34,000 miles only issues I had were seat being uncomfortable and bad dealer service. Sadly BRZ dealer experience has been even worse than FRS and the build quality seems lacking with 13,000 miles. So far the door armrests are showing signs of wear the seat bolsters are starting to wear also. The radio and backup camera keep on having delayed reaction. I think this will be my last purchase.
(Talk about a flashy car) This is it!! Very fun, sporty, comfortable. I, like these cars very much. Plenty fast enough.. My review is honestly perfect.
I, would like to say, these cars are awesome. Everything going good with mine. I, don't have any complaints what so ever. It's a reliable vehicle, good gas mileage. Performance is quick enough, especially going up on rpms. Comfortable seats. These cars have many upgraded parts available.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|7.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Scion FR-S a good car?
Is the Scion FR-S reliable?
Is the 2016 Scion FR-S a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Scion FR-S?
The least-expensive 2016 Scion FR-S is the 2016 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,305.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $25,305
- 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,405
- Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,610
- Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $29,510
What are the different models of Scion FR-S?
More about the 2016 Scion FR-S
Used 2016 Scion FR-S Overview
The Used 2016 Scion FR-S is offered in the following submodels: FR-S Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Release Series 2.0 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2016 Scion FR-S?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Scion FR-S and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 FR-S 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 FR-S.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Scion FR-S and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 FR-S featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Scion FR-S?
Which 2016 Scion FR-SES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Scion FR-S for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 FR-SES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,999 and mileage as low as 17229 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Scion FR-S.
Can't find a new 2016 Scion FR-Ss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Scion FR-S for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,093.
Find a new Scion for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,329.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Scion FR-S?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Scion lease specials
Related Used 2016 Scion FR-S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect