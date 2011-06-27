  1. Home
2006 Saturn VUE Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, roomy cabin, comfortable ride, excellent crash test scores, good fuel economy.
  • Below-average build quality, some low-grade interior plastics, undersized front seats, vague steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and practical compact SUV, the 2006 Saturn Vue has long been held back by its unimpressive fit and finish and sloppy steering. However, this year's interior revisions give its cabin considerably more appeal.

Vehicle overview

When the Saturn Vue debuted in 2002, it entered one of the fastest growing segments in the industry. Nearly every manufacturer in the U.S. now fields a compact SUV, so just showing up wasn't going to guarantee any measure of success. With such fierce competition, Saturn sought to differentiate its SUV by offering unique drivetrain options, a spacious cabin and a low price to attract first-time buyers and anybody else looking for a great value.

The Saturn Vue was the first mini sport-utility to offer a five-speed automatic (it was also the first small SUV with a CVT, but that transmission was discontinued last year because of durability concerns). With a choice of two different engines and either front- or all-wheel drive, the Vue offers a little bit of something for everybody. In 2004, Saturn replaced the torquey but unrefined 3.0-liter V6 with an ultrarefined 3.5-liter V6 built by Honda. With 250 horsepower at the ready, the V6-powered Vue is one of the fastest mini-utes on the market. A Red Line package also debuted that year, combining the potent V6 with beefier suspension components, a lowered ride height and 18-inch wheels and tires. The result was much improved handling. A monochromatic paint job and unique body pieces give the sport-ute a bolder look.

Additional refinements are on tap for 2006, including a new center console and center stack and upgraded interior trim. A new stereo head unit not only looks better, but offers increased functionality for satellite radio listeners along with an auxiliary jack for portable music players. New front and rear fascias freshen up the exterior. Although build and materials quality still isn't a strong point for the Vue, the accommodations in newer models are closer to what similarly priced SUVs like the Escape and CR-V offer. Thoughtful features like a low step-in height, pop-up grocery bag holder in the cargo area and a roomy backseat give the Saturn Vue an easy-to-like nature that buyers in this segment are apt to find comforting.

With so many mini SUVs to choose from, finding just the right one can be a daunting task. With the Vue, Saturn offers a comfy ride, a no-hassle buying experience and plenty of features. The availability of a powerful and fuel-efficient Honda-built V6 gives traditional import buyers reason to consider this affordable SUV. However, since most of the Vue's car-based competitors continue to offer superior driving dynamics and better constructed cabins, informed car buyers would be wise to shop around before putting their money on the 2006 Saturn Vue.

2006 Saturn VUE models

The Saturn Vue is a compact SUV available in four-cylinder and V6 models with either front- or all-wheel drive. Base four-cylinder models come with 16-inch wheels; air conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; OnStar; steering wheel audio controls; cruise control; a tilt steering wheel; a height-adjustable driver seat; and a six-speaker AM/FM CD stereo. Moving up to the six-cylinder models adds alloy wheels (16-inch on front-drive models, 17-inch on AWD models) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Available on V6 models is an optional Red Line Package with a lowered, sport-tuned suspension; 18-inch wheels; ebony leather seats with suede inserts; a six-way power driver seat; unique instrumentation; and ambient footwell lighting.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Saturn Vue gets a revised interior with a new center stack, center console, door panels and seat fabric. Outside, the front and rear fascias have been redesigned. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls are now standard, along with OnStar, power windows and power locks. The optional CD/MP3 audio system now includes an auxiliary jack for portable audio devices. The Red Line gets standard ebony leather seats with suede inserts, a power driver seat, unique instrumentation and ambient footwell lighting in both warm amber and cool blue.

Performance & mpg

The base model Saturn Vue is powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder rated at 143 horsepower and 152 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Note that the four-cylinder Vue is front-wheel drive only. For additional power and capability, there's a Honda-supplied 3.5-liter V6 rated for 250 hp and 242 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the V6. Fuel mileage is above average -- you can expect 19-24 mpg in the city and 25-29 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Head curtain airbags that protect both front and rear passengers are optional on all Vues. ABS is standard on V6 models and optional on four-cylinder models. In NHTSA crash testing, the Saturn Vue earned a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for front-passenger protection. Side-impact tests resulted in a five-star rating across the board. The IIHS named the Vue a "Best Pick" for its frontal-offset crash safety. In IIHS side-impact tests of small SUVs, the Vue earned a "Poor" rating (the lowest), but the vehicle tested did not have head curtain airbags.

Driving

Engineered for a life on pavement, the 2006 Saturn Vue has fully independent suspension that delivers a comfortable, forgiving ride. Handling is on the soft side, and the electric power steering system is hopelessly vague. The four-cylinder engine provides leisurely acceleration at best, while the V6 offers a substantial power boost that makes the Vue extremely quick on its feet for a small SUV, though torque steer can be an issue during hard acceleration. The Red Line performance upgrades reduce body roll around corners, while eliminating most of the torque steer.

Interior

This year's interior revisions help inch the Saturn Vue up toward having an attractive cabin, but the quality of the plastics is still below average for this class. Larger adults will find the front seats a size smaller than competitors' seats, but rear-passenger room is excellent, and a low step-in height makes getting in and out easy. A foldable front-passenger seat allows the transport of extra-long cargo, while folding down the rear seats provides 63.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Saturn VUE.

5(68%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
216 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 216 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Bang for your Buck!
Chris,07/09/2005
Believe it or not, the new Saturn Vue is pretty awesome with an honda engine and practical design. the suspensions are pretty sturdy and the steering is incredibly smooth. This is one low profile suv which is among the best out there.
Saturn Forever
Satisfied Saturn Owner,12/02/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
It's ashamed that consumer magazines never realized what a great product Saturn was. Due to their constant negative comments about these vehicles, GM was forced to stop production. The general consensus from this part of the country at least, was that the Saturn products were top rate and I can vouch for that. This Vue has been my 3rd Saturn since 1995. All 3 vehicles have well exceeded 200000 miles with just normal wear and tear repairs. The plastic panels held up excellent to our New York winters of snow, slush, and salt. Even the undercarriage held up well, never having to replace any fuel, brake lines or structural parts. Why didn't these consumer mags ever mention the durability of these vehicles. The Saturn dealers provided service that could not be matched by any competitor in this region. Since this will most likely be my last Saturn, my goal is to achieve 300000 miles.
I'm sad Saturn is phased out.
surtrav3,03/31/2011
I bought my Vue used with 81,000 miles. Had minor work done on driver side door as it needed to be adjusted to keep the entry lights off. Replaced tie-ends. Very minor stuff. Bumps are a bit noisy but are just an undesired design feature as the mounts are easily loosened. It is not a safety issue at all. I have no problem with wind noise. I have read other reviews stating that the Vue does not handle well in the snow. I disagree with this and chalk it up as driver error. I have had no problems in our North Dakota winters at all. I've made it out of some pretty deep drifts and severe ice conditions.
Amazing car!
capitolcars,07/18/2013
This was such a great car; I cried when I found out Saturn was shutting down and I wouldn't be able to buy another new one. Bought it brand new for my brand new 50-mile each way commute. It's the perfect marriage of fuel-efficiency and SUV comfort. No problems with it at all, drove it from new till 75K miles before I traded it in for a new car; I wish I hadn't.
See all 216 reviews of the 2006 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Saturn VUE features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2006 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2006 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE Base, VUE SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

