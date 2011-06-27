Vehicle overview

When the Saturn Vue debuted in 2002, it entered one of the fastest growing segments in the industry. Nearly every manufacturer in the U.S. now fields a compact SUV, so just showing up wasn't going to guarantee any measure of success. With such fierce competition, Saturn sought to differentiate its SUV by offering unique drivetrain options, a spacious cabin and a low price to attract first-time buyers and anybody else looking for a great value.

The Saturn Vue was the first mini sport-utility to offer a five-speed automatic (it was also the first small SUV with a CVT, but that transmission was discontinued last year because of durability concerns). With a choice of two different engines and either front- or all-wheel drive, the Vue offers a little bit of something for everybody. In 2004, Saturn replaced the torquey but unrefined 3.0-liter V6 with an ultrarefined 3.5-liter V6 built by Honda. With 250 horsepower at the ready, the V6-powered Vue is one of the fastest mini-utes on the market. A Red Line package also debuted that year, combining the potent V6 with beefier suspension components, a lowered ride height and 18-inch wheels and tires. The result was much improved handling. A monochromatic paint job and unique body pieces give the sport-ute a bolder look.

Additional refinements are on tap for 2006, including a new center console and center stack and upgraded interior trim. A new stereo head unit not only looks better, but offers increased functionality for satellite radio listeners along with an auxiliary jack for portable music players. New front and rear fascias freshen up the exterior. Although build and materials quality still isn't a strong point for the Vue, the accommodations in newer models are closer to what similarly priced SUVs like the Escape and CR-V offer. Thoughtful features like a low step-in height, pop-up grocery bag holder in the cargo area and a roomy backseat give the Saturn Vue an easy-to-like nature that buyers in this segment are apt to find comforting.

With so many mini SUVs to choose from, finding just the right one can be a daunting task. With the Vue, Saturn offers a comfy ride, a no-hassle buying experience and plenty of features. The availability of a powerful and fuel-efficient Honda-built V6 gives traditional import buyers reason to consider this affordable SUV. However, since most of the Vue's car-based competitors continue to offer superior driving dynamics and better constructed cabins, informed car buyers would be wise to shop around before putting their money on the 2006 Saturn Vue.