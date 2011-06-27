Vehicle overview

Upon its debut five years ago, the Saturn Vue attempted to separate itself from the compact SUV herd by way of unique powertrains and construction. In addition to a choice of four- and six-cylinder engines, Saturn's small ute also offered a choice of transmissions that included class-exclusive five-speed automatic and continuously variable transmission (CVT) units. Other distinctions included dent-resistant and rust-proof flexible body panels. A few years later, a Honda-sourced V6 boasting 250 hp became available, replacing Saturn's less potent and less refined 3.0-liter unit. Due to reliability concerns, the CVT was dropped, while complaints about an abundance of hard plastic in the cabin brought a refresh last year that included upgraded door trim and a redesigned center stack. Although build and materials quality still isn't a strong point for the Vue, the accommodations in newer models are much closer to what similarly priced SUVs offer. Thoughtful features like a low step-in height, pop-up grocery bag holder in the cargo area and a roomy backseat give the Vue an easy-to-like nature that buyers in this segment are apt to find comforting.

The big news for the 2007 Saturn Vue line is the debut of the new Green Line hybrid model. With fuel economy estimates of 27 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, it's not quite as frugal as its chief competition, Ford's Escape Hybrid, but the Saturn is more powerful (170 hp vs. 155) and about $3,000 less. On the other end of the spectrum is the Red Line, which is essentially a sport version of the Vue, complete with big alloy wheels, a lower body styling kit and a firmer, hunkered-down suspension.

For buyers shopping the mainstream compact SUV segment, the standard 2007 Saturn Vue has its merits, such as a gutsy V6, a roomy cabin, a generous standard features list and a body that resists dings and dents. Though it still lags behind class leaders such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V in terms of overall refinement and driving dynamics, it's still worth checking out. Alternately, some shoppers might be drawn to the new Green Line. It's one of the cheapest new hybrid vehicles you can buy and it still has the usual small-SUV advantages. Just be aware that affordability comes at the expense of advanced technology. Because of its mild hybrid system, the Green Line's fuel economy is well off the mark set by better-known hybrids like the Toyota Prius and Civic Hybrid.