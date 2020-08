Used 2009 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me

Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

Come see this 2009 Saturn VUE XE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine will keep you going. This Saturn VUE has the following options: VISORS, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, STEERING WHEEL, 3-SPOKE LEATHER-WRAPPED, SEATS, DELUXE FRONT BUCKET with seat-back net and active headrests (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, 8-WAY POWER DRIVER, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AE8) 8-way power driver seat adjuster, (NP5) leather-wrapped steering wheel, (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable mirrors, (D6I) lighted vanity visor mirrors and (C68) single-zone automatic climate control, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, BODY-COLOR, MANUAL-FOLDING, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT UPHOLSTERY, FLOOR MATS, FRONT AND REAR, and ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L 4-CYLINDER, MFI (169 hp [126.0 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 161 lb-ft of torque [217.4 N-m] @ 5100 rpm).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Saturn VUE XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GSCL33P19S590850

Stock: 8899A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-11-2020