  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2005 Saturn VUE
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(202)
Appraise this car

2005 Saturn VUE Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, spacious cabin, comfortable ride, excellent crash test scores, good fuel economy.
  • Too many low-grade and ill-fitting interior materials, undersized front seats, vague steering.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Saturn VUE for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$4,799
Used VUE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue's unimpressive interior and sloppy steering keep it from challenging the class leaders in this segment.

2005 Highlights

Revised interior and exterior trim details freshen up the interior of Saturn's SUV. Four-cylinder models get new machined alloy wheels in place of last year's painted alloys, along with new seat fabric, and a four-speed automatic transmission in place of the former CVT unit. All-wheel drive is no longer available on four-cylinder Vues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn VUE.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
202 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 202 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The most loved vehicle I Ever owned....
Judy,05/29/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my 2005 Saturn when it was 2 years old and kept it until It was totaled in an accident 9 years later! ( 05/16/2016) "Hated It" It clearly was the best car I every owned it was very low maintenance with a (123,000 miles) I only had to invest in it's scheduled oiled changes and purchase a new set of tires every 2 years. My only repairs was the replacement of the battery and brake shoes done in my 8th year of ownership. A Great automobile!
My 2005 3.5L Saturn Vue
maojr,09/19/2012
I bought this car for my wife because, (1) it has a plactic outer shell and never get's dimpled (2) supposedly it has a Honda Engine. It also had a 0.5% interest on the loan...what a deal. It's just now giving some problems. Had to replace the middle drive-shaft support and spider bearing. Otherwise no major problems/issues after 120K miles. This is the first signs of major ware so I expect a little at a time as the mileage increases with more use. We use this car every day! I would buy/trade another with the same features....too bad they are no longer available.
Amazed. And it's a Salvage.
janell26,01/15/2012
I bought my Vue with 60k miles from a private seller for $2k due to a Salvage Title. I was a little hesitant going into it but since it was so cheap I figured why not. I've had the car 2 years and it is now nearing 90k miles and I have absolutely NO problems with it whatsoever. I've never had anything go out/stop working on me. The car has never stalled or done anything suspect. It needs brakes/rotors right now, that's about it. I'm pretty impressed considering the salvage title, not to mention I was in a major accident with it about a year ago also....runs as if nothing happened even though it's had the crap kicked out of it.
Sensor reduction
brittanyttr,01/14/2011
I purchased my VUE in July of 05. I was driving one day in the city and notice I had no acceleration to go. I notice that a light came on so I pulled over to check the owners manual and it said the sensor reduction light was one. So I did what it said to do and when I turned my car back on, it ran okay. I took it to the Saturn dealer and they told me it could be either the gas pedal or my wiring harness. So we replaced my gas pedal..drove it home and not even w/in 24 hrs it did it again. I called the dealeship again and they said its the wiring harness and that was going to be $700...has anyone had problems w/ their sensor reduction? Looking for help..Not sure I trust this dealer..
See all 202 reviews of the 2005 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Saturn VUE features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Saturn VUE

Used 2005 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2005 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE Base, VUE SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Saturn VUE?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Saturn VUE trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2005 Saturn VUES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Saturn VUE for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 VUES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,799 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Saturn VUE.

    Can't find a used 2005 Saturn VUEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Saturn VUE for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $24,600.

    Find a used Saturn for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,827.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn VUE for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,357.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,556.

    Should I lease or buy a 2005 Saturn VUE?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Saturn lease specials
    Check out Saturn VUE lease specials

    Related Used 2005 Saturn VUE info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles