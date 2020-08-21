Used 2006 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 179,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375$798 Below Market
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Black Luxury Economy SUV w/Automatic Transmission PS Cold AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient Honda-Built 3.5 Liter V6 EFi Engine Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Drivers Seat & Mirrors Premium Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/CD Player & Steering Wheel Controls Front Captain-Chair Style Bucket Seats w/Retractable Armrests Center Console w/Cupholders Fold-Flat Split 70/30 Rear Seat w/Shoulder-Harness Seatbelts for 3 Rear Passengers Retractable Rear Grocery/Luggage Tray Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality Brand-New 'Lionhart' 235/65R 17 Radial Tires Chrome Appearance Option Pkg Heated Seats Reliable 'Everstart' Battery Recent Smog Certification & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Excellent Value at Just $3375/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks ... OUR DEALERSHIP REMAINS OPEN DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN FOR YOUR AUTOMOTIVE NEEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53416S820680
Stock: 820680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,727 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,591$747 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2006 Saturn VUE Base Silver Nickel FWD 4-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 22/27 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 16" Wheel Covers, 3.91 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Space Cloth Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D16S823955
Stock: 07238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 248,768 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,950
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2006 Saturn VUE Base Silver Nickel ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V FWD 22/27 City/Highway MPG** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33DX6S892854
Stock: 6S892854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 194,407 miles
$2,680$1,054 Below Market
Chapman Ford of Horsham - Horsham / Pennsylvania
2006 Saturn VUE V6 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V 5-Speed Automatic FWD Storm GrayPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Pricing includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and ONLY a $389 Pennsylvania REGULATED documentation fee. Prior sales are excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53446S885040
Stock: J200749B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 151,049 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,264$670 Below Market
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D56S833629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$469 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER WITH GOOD MILES, GREAT PRICE POINT FOR AWD!!! Fresh PA Inspection, fresh oil change, new A/C compressor and fresh charge! 3.5L, AWD, clean CarFax, power windows/locks, cruise, power driver's seat, heated cloth seats, CD with aux input, traction control, both keys and owner's manual! Great car for the first time buyer or commuter. Call US Today!!! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63456S820431
Stock: 820431P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 63,576 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
A-F Motors - Adams / Wisconsin
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, ONLY 63,576 Miles! VUE trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, SUN & SOUND PKG, COMFORT PKG, XM SATELLITE RADIO, CHROME PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Saturn VUE with Silver Nickel exterior and Grey interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5800 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES SUN & SOUND PKG XM Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player, Saturn Advanced Audio System, Pwr Sunroof, COMFORT PKG 6-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar, heated front seats, XM SATELLITE RADIO 150+ channels of coast-to-coast digital music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic & Weather, (3) month free trial period, CHROME PKG chrome skid plates, front fog lamps. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com explains 'A spacious and practical compact sport-ute'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS Each vehicle purchased from A-F Motors receives a total of 4 FREE oil changes and tire rotations as part of our A-F Motors Earn and Burn Loyalty Rewards Program! Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63436S887741
Stock: 34161B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 82,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800$285 Below Market
Chuck Olson Chevrolet - Shoreline / Washington
2006 Saturn VUE * LOW LOW MILES * Honda V6 Engine with Plenty of Power * Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats * Power Driver's Seat * AM/FM Radio with CD * Automatic Transmission * Automatic Headlights * Cruise Control * Call for More Informaiton or Set up an Appointment TOday!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53426S837438
Stock: 20163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 144,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,595
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
We sell and service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Start by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53476S899756
Stock: 1473n
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 81,392 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,963
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
2006 Saturn VUE, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, VERY LOW MILES Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Saturn VUE makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! The quintessential Saturn -- This Saturn VUE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53496S808115
Stock: 6S808115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 128,134 miles
$4,300
Champion Buick GMC - Brighton / Michigan
Located At Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet In Royal Oak, MI Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 248-301-9609. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 248-301-9609 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY. Clean CarFax. Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Recent Arrival! VUE White Clean CARFAX. 22/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D06S800487
Stock: 4588AJH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 203,833 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,400
Dahlstrom Motors - Oslo / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53406S861091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,403 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,299
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Saturn Vue 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic FWD features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Off White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D36S870209
Stock: JYC-870209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2019
- 162,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,976
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY *** * FRESHLY SERVICED * COMES INSPECTED * FULL POWER * SUNROOF * CLOTH INTERIOR * ALLOY WHEELS * GOOD TIRES * RARE MANUAL TRANSMISSION - BUT PREFERRED *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ23DX6S875062
Stock: L3T5062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Saturn Vue 4dr 4dr I4 Automatic FWD features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D06S866716
Stock: YC-866716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2019
- 227,227 miles
$3,495
Crown Honda - Holland / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver Nickel 2006 Saturn VUE V6 AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24VCall us today for a test drive at 1-866-604-8945 or for a quick question TEXT 616-499-2225. Feel free to click on the Carfax. It is FREE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63456S896344
Stock: 20H217B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 140,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 Saturn Vue 4dr 4dr V6 Automatic AWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63436S848678
Stock: CYC-848678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 144,956 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,550
Albion Motors Ford - Albion / Michigan
2006 Silver Nickel Saturn VUE FWD ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V Grey Cloth. 22/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D26S821437
Stock: T0159C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Saturn VUE searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Saturn VUE
- 5(68%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related Saturn VUE info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Saturn Aura Philadelphia PA
- Used Saturn Outlook Riverside CA
- Used Saturn VUE Miami Beach FL
- Used Saturn Outlook Oakland CA
- Used Saturn Aura Norfolk VA
- Used Saturn VUE Marietta GA
- Used Saturn Aura Naperville IL
- Used Saturn Sky Detroit MI
- Used Saturn Sky Las Vegas NV
- Used Saturn Outlook Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Rockville MD
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018 Sacramento CA
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News