Used 2006 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZCZ33DX6S892854

Stock: 6S892854

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020