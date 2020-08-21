Used 2006 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me

111 listings
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Black
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    179,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    157,727 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,591

    $747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    248,768 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,950

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Gray
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    194,407 miles

    $2,680

    $1,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    151,049 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,264

    $670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Black
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    105,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    63,576 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    82,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,800

    $285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    144,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,595

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    81,392 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,963

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in White
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    128,134 miles

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in White
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    203,833 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    158,403 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,299

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    162,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,976

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Red
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    227,227 miles

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    140,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Saturn VUE in Silver
    used

    2006 Saturn VUE

    144,956 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,550

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn VUE

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5216 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Good Bang for your Buck!
Chris,07/09/2005
Believe it or not, the new Saturn Vue is pretty awesome with an honda engine and practical design. the suspensions are pretty sturdy and the steering is incredibly smooth. This is one low profile suv which is among the best out there.
