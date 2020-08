Used 2004 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me

Sullivan-Parkhill Imports - Champaign / Illinois

2004 Saturn VUE V6 Local Trade ****This vehicle is being offering AS-IS to the public before going to auction the week of 9/7/2020. ACT NOW!!! Priced under market value! Financing available**** Alloy wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Head Curtain Side Airbags, OnStar, Safe & Sound Package, Speed-sensing steering. At Sullivan-Parkhill we understand that sometimes tough times happen. Whether you have BAD CREDIT due to Bankruptcy, Charge Offs or Repossessions, we can help! Attaining vehicle financing doesn't have to be difficult - 'Second Chance Financing' gives you another opportunity to get financing for a vehicle loan. The lenders that we work with will not automatically reject you based on a poor credit score, but fairly consider all applications. We can find you the right vehicle for your financial situation. We have some of the best finance managers in the business that will help you bring home a vehicle and start rebuilding your credit. Contact us today! Locally Owned And Operated For Over 95 Years.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZCZ63484S859561

Stock: P3348A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020