Used 2007 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me

This 2007 Saturn VUE comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Saturn VUE V6 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2007 Saturn VUE: The Saturn VUE is a small American SUV that is available with an economical four-cylinder engine, a peppy V6, or as a hybrid in 2007. The Green Line offers improved gas mileage over its conventional four-cylinder sibling, while the peppy 250-horsepower V6 engine found on the upgraded VUEs makes for an SUV that is equal parts sport and utility. Thanks to fine chassis tuning, all VUEs offer excellent handling for its class. Strengths of this model include good handling., Saturn's no-dicker-sticker price, and Available with V6, four-cylinder, or hybrid

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZCZ53497S865142

Stock: 7S865142

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020