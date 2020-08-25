Used 2007 Saturn VUE for Sale Near Me
- 125,773 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,685$1,426 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63437S831557
Stock: 831557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,488$1,229 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53457S832879
Stock: C200799B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 112,635 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,900$2,183 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Saturn Vue 4dr FWD 4dr I4 Automatic features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, OnStar, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D77S859330
Stock: AAW-859330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 164,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,988$321 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! SUPER CLEAN! MICHELIN TIRES! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53477S861378
Stock: C8236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,334 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,995$415 Below Market
Evergreen Kia - Chicago / Illinois
2007 Saturn VUE V6 VUE V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, Deep Blue, Gray Cloth. Clean CARFAX. 28/20 Highway/City MPG 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V 4D Sport Utility Deep Blue FWDEvergreen Kia is the #1 volume Kia dealership in the midwest, and we owe it to our customers!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53497S808939
Stock: 19013B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000
Huggins Honda - North Richland Hills / Texas
2007 Saturn VUE Deep Blue CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Non Smoker, Local Trade, Never A Rental. ECOTEC 2.2L I4 SFI DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by an ASE Certified Technician. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval as deemed necessary. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out to provide you with as near a new car experience as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at www.hugginshonda.com/financing/application-short.htm Free CARFAX report. Large Dallas Fort Worth Used Car Super Store serving North Texas. Call Huggins Honda today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D17S843897
Stock: U843897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 80,783 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,696
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! I4 trim, BLACK ONYX exterior. Onboard Communications System, CD Player. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS RAVE: "A spacious and practical compact sport-ute" -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D87S860020
Stock: B200020B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 76,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,000$535 Below Market
Carbone Nissan - Yorkville / New York
Please call Douglas Risucci or Joe Curri at (315) 624-0402 Or Visit us at 4965 Commercial Dr. Yorkville NY 13495.Repair Order Available!, Fully Inspected, Fully Detailed, Excellent Service History, Local Trade, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Chrome Package, Comfort Package, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Manual Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Polar White 2007 Saturn VUE V6 AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 58687 miles below market average! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63457S837831
Stock: N84500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 74,877 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,977
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** LOW MILES **, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE**, 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V, AWD, Gray Cloth, 17 Alloy Wheels, 4.06 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Package, Chrome Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Comfort Package, Compass, Copernicus Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Manual Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Mo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63477S879580
Stock: 79580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Carr Subaru - Beaverton / Oregon
I4 Hybrid trim, Deep Blue exterior. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid, Autocheck 1-Owner. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Hybrid, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE AutoCheck One Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER CARR Subaru is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day.LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY PLUS 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE INCLUDED ON MOST VEHICLES WE OFFER! We know that you have a high level of expectations, and as a new Subaru dealer we enjoy the challenge of exceeding them. Text us at 888-408-9682. Let us demonstrate our commitment to excellence! We cater to the people of the Portland Metro area, along with Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, Yamhill, Lane, and Columbia counties. Pricing analysis performed on 7/31/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE Green Line with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33Z57S880527
Stock: S201586A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 154,905 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,245
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2007 Saturn VUE V6 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V FWD 5-Speed Automatic POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** Chrome Package (Front Fog Lamps), Comfort Package (6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Manual Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster), 16' Alloy Wheels, 17' Alloy Wheels, 4.06 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Compass, Copernicus Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Side-Impact Head Curtain Airbags, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53477S805277
Stock: 17682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 100,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,976
Folsom Lake Toyota - Folsom / California
We are excited to offer this 2007 Saturn VUE. This 2007 Saturn VUE comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Saturn VUE V6 offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2007 Saturn VUE: The Saturn VUE is a small American SUV that is available with an economical four-cylinder engine, a peppy V6, or as a hybrid in 2007. The Green Line offers improved gas mileage over its conventional four-cylinder sibling, while the peppy 250-horsepower V6 engine found on the upgraded VUEs makes for an SUV that is equal parts sport and utility. Thanks to fine chassis tuning, all VUEs offer excellent handling for its class. Strengths of this model include good handling., Saturn's no-dicker-sticker price, and Available with V6, four-cylinder, or hybrid At Folsom Lake Toyota, you can be sure that your experience is our #1 priority. We will always do business in a manner that represents our core values of integrity, transparency, professionalism and teamwork. You can also reach us at 916-355-1544 or by visiting us online at www.folsomlaketoyota.com. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53497S865142
Stock: 7S865142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 74,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
Our One Owner 2007 Saturn VUE stands tall in Silver Nickel and serves up some stiff competition in the compact SUV market! Powered by a 2.2 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 143hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for superb passing maneuvers. This Front Wheel Drive SUV is super-enjoyable to drive as you earn near 27mpg on the open road!This VUE's comfy front bucket seats and a reclining rear bench seat make this a perfect ride fit for five, and gives your rear passengers plenty of legroom. Turn up the AM/FM/CD stereo and take a look at the features such as cruise control, power windows, air conditioning, and keyless entry that keep you in the modern age.Saturn does safety right! Complete with four-wheel ABS, traction control, daytime running lights, rollover sensor, and an army of airbags it's clear to see why this is a secure ride. As versatile as it is stylish, this VUE is a great choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D17S877810
Stock: A5190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 187,555 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$3,500
Elhart GMC - Holland / Michigan
*** This vehicle is part of our Fixer Upper Department and is being sold AS-IS at Wholesale Price. This vehicle has not had a Service Inspection or Reconditioning performed, however, it has been fully detailed. If you would like to take this vehicle to a local repair facility in the area or would like to bring a trusted mechanic for peace of mind, you are more than welcome. *** 4D Sport Utility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ33D07S808882
Stock: 7S808882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 125,322 miles
$4,990
Morrie's Minnetonka Ford - Minnetonka / Minnesota
*1 OWNER* *LOCAL TRADE* *CLEAN CARFAX* *COMFORT PACKAGE* *POWER DRIVER SEAT* *HEATED FRONT SEATS* *STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS* *POWER SUNROOF* *16 ALUMINUM WHEELS* *FRONT WHEEL DRIVE*VUE V6, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, Storm Gray, Gray w/Omni Leather Seat Trim.Odometer is 4395 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPGThe vehicle shopping experience should be as easy, fun and exciting as owning a car. That's why we created Buy Happy. It is our promise to change the way you buy and own a car.As part of our Buy Happy Promise this Buy Happy Budget vehicle includes:*Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple.*Buy Happy Rewards that can be banked for future use.Additionally, every Buy Happy Budget vehicle undergoes a standard safety inspection that we place on the window of every car on the lot. This way you know what you're get into and can plan for potential repairs down the road.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53447S803941
Stock: FX10130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 153,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,500
Hodges Mazda at the Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida
This 2007 Saturn VUE V6 in Polar White features: **ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER CARFAX REPORT, 3.5L V6 MPI SOHC 24V, Tan, 16" Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, CD player. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Price excludes $99 Electronic Filing Fee, sales tax and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $1099 which represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning inspecting and adjusting new and used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Hodges Value-Price - our way of selling higher mileage or older vehicles and passing the savings on to you! Let us help you save money on a pre owned car today! Call us at 904-562-1600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53447S873987
Stock: MPHM150699A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 188,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
Kunes Country Cadillac - Delavan / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ53447S846112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,557 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,595
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2007 Saturn Vue 4dr AWD 4dr V6 Automatic features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RED with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Second Row Folding Seat, Telematics System, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Daytime Running Lights, Front Air Dam, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Rear Wiper, Child Safety Door Locks 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Saturn VUE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GZCZ63477S844490
Stock: PT4490S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
