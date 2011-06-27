Used 2006 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews
Good Bang for your Buck!
Believe it or not, the new Saturn Vue is pretty awesome with an honda engine and practical design. the suspensions are pretty sturdy and the steering is incredibly smooth. This is one low profile suv which is among the best out there.
Saturn Forever
It's ashamed that consumer magazines never realized what a great product Saturn was. Due to their constant negative comments about these vehicles, GM was forced to stop production. The general consensus from this part of the country at least, was that the Saturn products were top rate and I can vouch for that. This Vue has been my 3rd Saturn since 1995. All 3 vehicles have well exceeded 200000 miles with just normal wear and tear repairs. The plastic panels held up excellent to our New York winters of snow, slush, and salt. Even the undercarriage held up well, never having to replace any fuel, brake lines or structural parts. Why didn't these consumer mags ever mention the durability of these vehicles. The Saturn dealers provided service that could not be matched by any competitor in this region. Since this will most likely be my last Saturn, my goal is to achieve 300000 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I'm sad Saturn is phased out.
I bought my Vue used with 81,000 miles. Had minor work done on driver side door as it needed to be adjusted to keep the entry lights off. Replaced tie-ends. Very minor stuff. Bumps are a bit noisy but are just an undesired design feature as the mounts are easily loosened. It is not a safety issue at all. I have no problem with wind noise. I have read other reviews stating that the Vue does not handle well in the snow. I disagree with this and chalk it up as driver error. I have had no problems in our North Dakota winters at all. I've made it out of some pretty deep drifts and severe ice conditions.
Amazing car!
This was such a great car; I cried when I found out Saturn was shutting down and I wouldn't be able to buy another new one. Bought it brand new for my brand new 50-mile each way commute. It's the perfect marriage of fuel-efficiency and SUV comfort. No problems with it at all, drove it from new till 75K miles before I traded it in for a new car; I wish I hadn't.
Nice, reliable vehicle
A few issues, but nothing too serious. Had to replace strut (making noise again after replaced), drive-shaft bearing, wheel bearing. No issues with Honda engine or transmission. Performance is fabulous, but there are some minor issues, such as; wind noise, quite a bit of road noise, radio cuts out intermittently - although sound system sounds fantastic. Overall, I have been very happy with performance and comfort.
