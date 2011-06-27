2004 Saturn VUE Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Strong V6, large doors ease entry/exit, spacious cabin, comfortable ride, excellent crash test scores, good fuel economy.
- Bland interior, low-grade plastics, inconsistent build quality, noisy four-cylinder, vague steering.
Other years
List Price
$899
Used VUE for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue's unimpressive interior and sloppy steering keep it from challenging the class leaders in this segment.
2004 Highlights
A new 3.5-liter V6 replaces the previous 3.0-liter unit. Larger 17-inch wheels and tires are now standard on the V6 AWD model and optional on the front-wheel-drive version. Antilock brakes are standard on all V6 models. The interior has been upgraded to reduce noise and now incorporates metallic and leather trim. The front seats now have seatbelt pre-tensioners and dual-stage front airbags. New entertainment choices include MP3-compatible CD players, satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (late availability).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Saturn VUE.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sam,01/13/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I'm giving this review because even though this is an older car there are still a few out there. It was once said this has a Honda engine and transmission but everything else is Saturn (GM), I find that to be true. Mine is at around 160,000 miles and still running strong. That being said I have replaced the AC 3 times, one of my wheel bearings has been replaced, the plastic near the back door fell off but I screwed it back on because it's plastic. The seat on the driver's side has a tear in it from getting in and out of the car and the heater for this driver seat does not work. The blinker works most of the time but when it doesn't I need to wiggle the hazard light button. Once we took this car to the drive-in and in order to have the car on without lights we needed to turn it off pull the e-brake turn it back on but then we also needed to remove the interior lights in the front which broke the plastic cover. The rear-view mirror is loose so I need to readjust it when I go over a heavy bump, the paint on the plastic Dash inside the car is peeling off and the defroster on the back window is not working anymore. But hey it's got a Honda engine and transmission so with a roll of duct tape I might be able to go for a while still.
vue5531,01/01/2011
I bought my Vue in 2008 and it's 2011 and I have not had a single problem with it. The carfax was clean. Its roomy, zippy, and pretty quiet. Ive read mostly negative reviews about this car and I don't see what their talking about. I must have gotten lucky. The only thing I had to do was replace the brakes.
Slick,04/23/2008
I was surprised to read so many negative reviews about the Vue both from owners and the press. Bought new (w/ heavy incentives) for <$20k & owned for 4 years. No service issues at all, other than rear suspension recall. I avg. 20 mpg city & 26-28 mpg hwy. Pros: crisp exterior styling, 17" wheels, roomy/comfortable interior, agile handling, excellent power, dent- resistant polymer panels, great fuel economy, buttery-smooth Honda engine/transmission Cons: cheap-looking interior, wind/road noise, sometimes bouncy ride, a few squeaks & rattles, lots of nooks & crannies make washing a pain All in all, it's been a great car nimble yet roomy, fun-to-drive, and economical.
Fall04Vue,09/07/2007
Got an awesome deal on the Vue! Was dealer driven and bought it w/4000 miles and received all the new car discounts plus the extended 100,000 mile warranty. Have had to take it for minor parts repaired that were covered under the warranty. Previous vehicle was a S10 Blazer. Honda engine and 6 cyclinder has good get up & go. Drives great in MN winters. Plenty of room to cart around others and equipment.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Saturn VUE features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the VUE
Related Used 2004 Saturn VUE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons