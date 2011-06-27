I'm giving this review because even though this is an older car there are still a few out there. It was once said this has a Honda engine and transmission but everything else is Saturn (GM), I find that to be true. Mine is at around 160,000 miles and still running strong. That being said I have replaced the AC 3 times, one of my wheel bearings has been replaced, the plastic near the back door fell off but I screwed it back on because it's plastic. The seat on the driver's side has a tear in it from getting in and out of the car and the heater for this driver seat does not work. The blinker works most of the time but when it doesn't I need to wiggle the hazard light button. Once we took this car to the drive-in and in order to have the car on without lights we needed to turn it off pull the e-brake turn it back on but then we also needed to remove the interior lights in the front which broke the plastic cover. The rear-view mirror is loose so I need to readjust it when I go over a heavy bump, the paint on the plastic Dash inside the car is peeling off and the defroster on the back window is not working anymore. But hey it's got a Honda engine and transmission so with a roll of duct tape I might be able to go for a while still.

Read more