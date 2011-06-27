  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2004 Saturn VUE
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(449)
Appraise this car

2004 Saturn VUE Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6, large doors ease entry/exit, spacious cabin, comfortable ride, excellent crash test scores, good fuel economy.
  • Bland interior, low-grade plastics, inconsistent build quality, noisy four-cylinder, vague steering.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Saturn VUE for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price
$899
Used VUE for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue's unimpressive interior and sloppy steering keep it from challenging the class leaders in this segment.

2004 Highlights

A new 3.5-liter V6 replaces the previous 3.0-liter unit. Larger 17-inch wheels and tires are now standard on the V6 AWD model and optional on the front-wheel-drive version. Antilock brakes are standard on all V6 models. The interior has been upgraded to reduce noise and now incorporates metallic and leather trim. The front seats now have seatbelt pre-tensioners and dual-stage front airbags. New entertainment choices include MP3-compatible CD players, satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (late availability).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Saturn VUE.

5(69%)
4(19%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
449 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 449 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Runs good has minor issues
Sam,01/13/2017
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I'm giving this review because even though this is an older car there are still a few out there. It was once said this has a Honda engine and transmission but everything else is Saturn (GM), I find that to be true. Mine is at around 160,000 miles and still running strong. That being said I have replaced the AC 3 times, one of my wheel bearings has been replaced, the plastic near the back door fell off but I screwed it back on because it's plastic. The seat on the driver's side has a tear in it from getting in and out of the car and the heater for this driver seat does not work. The blinker works most of the time but when it doesn't I need to wiggle the hazard light button. Once we took this car to the drive-in and in order to have the car on without lights we needed to turn it off pull the e-brake turn it back on but then we also needed to remove the interior lights in the front which broke the plastic cover. The rear-view mirror is loose so I need to readjust it when I go over a heavy bump, the paint on the plastic Dash inside the car is peeling off and the defroster on the back window is not working anymore. But hey it's got a Honda engine and transmission so with a roll of duct tape I might be able to go for a while still.
1st Saturn and loving it!
vue5531,01/01/2011
I bought my Vue in 2008 and it's 2011 and I have not had a single problem with it. The carfax was clean. Its roomy, zippy, and pretty quiet. Ive read mostly negative reviews about this car and I don't see what their talking about. I must have gotten lucky. The only thing I had to do was replace the brakes.
I must be lucky
Slick,04/23/2008
I was surprised to read so many negative reviews about the Vue both from owners and the press. Bought new (w/ heavy incentives) for <$20k & owned for 4 years. No service issues at all, other than rear suspension recall. I avg. 20 mpg city & 26-28 mpg hwy. Pros: crisp exterior styling, 17" wheels, roomy/comfortable interior, agile handling, excellent power, dent- resistant polymer panels, great fuel economy, buttery-smooth Honda engine/transmission Cons: cheap-looking interior, wind/road noise, sometimes bouncy ride, a few squeaks & rattles, lots of nooks & crannies make washing a pain All in all, it's been a great car nimble yet roomy, fun-to-drive, and economical.
Vue Review 4U
Fall04Vue,09/07/2007
Got an awesome deal on the Vue! Was dealer driven and bought it w/4000 miles and received all the new car discounts plus the extended 100,000 mile warranty. Have had to take it for minor parts repaired that were covered under the warranty. Previous vehicle was a S10 Blazer. Honda engine and 6 cyclinder has good get up & go. Drives great in MN winters. Plenty of room to cart around others and equipment.
See all 449 reviews of the 2004 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Saturn VUE features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Saturn VUE

Used 2004 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2004 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE Base, VUE SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT), and Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Saturn VUE?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Saturn VUE trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Saturn VUE Base is priced between $899 and$899 with odometer readings between 179114 and179114 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Saturn VUES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Saturn VUE for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 VUES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $899 and mileage as low as 179114 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Saturn VUE.

Can't find a used 2004 Saturn VUEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Saturn VUE for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,487.

Find a used Saturn for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,593.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn VUE for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,134.

Find a used certified pre-owned Saturn for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,241.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Saturn VUE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials
Check out Saturn VUE lease specials

Related Used 2004 Saturn VUE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles