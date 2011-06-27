This vebicle with its remarkable handling and response has traveled across the US from TX to FL and her ABS system has literally been a life-saver! This car still handles well and responds immediately when I need the power to get out of tight situations. The features like the fold-away rack in the tailgate area has been one of my favorite features! I have been approached by a number of passers by inquiring where I purchased the rack, only to tell them it is a feature of the Saturn Vue. One of many thoughtful features this vehicle alone has had! It is a reliable car and I am reluctant to purchase a new vehicle as nothing I've researched comes near to the quality, features or performance of my 2003 Saturn Vue!!!

