2003 Saturn VUE Review
Pros & Cons
- Large doors ease entry/exit, extensive choice of drivetrains, spacious cabin, excellent crash test scores.
- Bland interior, low-grade plastics, noisy four-cylinder, vague steering.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,174 - $2,294
Edmunds' Expert Review
A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue enters a crowded field of equally competent rivals.
2003 Highlights
New last year, the Vue gets only minor changes for 2003. V6 models are now available with front-wheel drive, while a new options package bundles together heated leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A new optional audio system includes a subwoofer, 180-watt amplifier and six door-mounted speakers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saturn VUE.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Car buyer,11/22/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT)
I bought the car with 123,000 miles on it, I loved it and it drove very well but the transmission went out on me after 3000 miles. I had bought the 2.2 4 cyl. AWD DO NOT BUY THAT MODEL, the mechanic said it was notorious for being a bad transmission, and they are nearly impossible to find. If you do get a Saturn Vue, get the V6 version, the engine and transmission were made by honda and I'm sure will last you much longer.
mjuresich,03/23/2013
I bought my '03 Vue in November of '08 for $2500 with 180K on the clock and a salvage? title. I now have 237k miles on it. I've only replaced the brakes, a wheel bearing/hub assembly, a rear drive shaft support bearing and U-joints in the 4.5 years I've enjoyed it. It just won't die! It always starts right up even on the coldest of Michigan days. The AWD is tremendous in the snow. Talk about value and reliability! I've received more than my money's worth from this vehicle. I hate rust and thus love the plastic body panels on this vehicle. Ten years old and it still looks great! I'd buy another V6 Vue in a minute!
joaniep,09/02/2011
Don't buy 2002-05 Saturn Vue or Ion! VTI transmission failure expected by GM but no recall issued. I have a 2003 Vue with 67k miles that is now worth scrap metal because I cannot afford the $5500 rebuilt transmission. My car is only worth $6500. I never received written notification or was notified by the Saturn Dealership during routine maintenance. I cannot afford a new car payment; which is why I took care of my Vue - so I wouldn't have to. GM lost class action to replace these transmissions but filed for bankruptcy and received government (taxpayer) bailout before owners notified. Class action re-filed with "new" GM to compel to provide owners with relief.
CC Greene,04/29/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
This vebicle with its remarkable handling and response has traveled across the US from TX to FL and her ABS system has literally been a life-saver! This car still handles well and responds immediately when I need the power to get out of tight situations. The features like the fold-away rack in the tailgate area has been one of my favorite features! I have been approached by a number of passers by inquiring where I purchased the rack, only to tell them it is a feature of the Saturn Vue. One of many thoughtful features this vehicle alone has had! It is a reliable car and I am reluctant to purchase a new vehicle as nothing I've researched comes near to the quality, features or performance of my 2003 Saturn Vue!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Saturn VUE features & specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
