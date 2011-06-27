  1. Home
2003 Saturn VUE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Large doors ease entry/exit, extensive choice of drivetrains, spacious cabin, excellent crash test scores.
  • Bland interior, low-grade plastics, noisy four-cylinder, vague steering.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue enters a crowded field of equally competent rivals.

2003 Highlights

New last year, the Vue gets only minor changes for 2003. V6 models are now available with front-wheel drive, while a new options package bundles together heated leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A new optional audio system includes a subwoofer, 180-watt amplifier and six door-mounted speakers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Saturn VUE.

5(50%)
4(24%)
3(15%)
2(10%)
1(1%)
4.1
408 reviews
See all 408 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved it until the transmission went out
Car buyer,11/22/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT)
I bought the car with 123,000 miles on it, I loved it and it drove very well but the transmission went out on me after 3000 miles. I had bought the 2.2 4 cyl. AWD DO NOT BUY THAT MODEL, the mechanic said it was notorious for being a bad transmission, and they are nearly impossible to find. If you do get a Saturn Vue, get the V6 version, the engine and transmission were made by honda and I'm sure will last you much longer.
The best vehicle value I've ever enjoyed!
mjuresich,03/23/2013
I bought my '03 Vue in November of '08 for $2500 with 180K on the clock and a salvage? title. I now have 237k miles on it. I've only replaced the brakes, a wheel bearing/hub assembly, a rear drive shaft support bearing and U-joints in the 4.5 years I've enjoyed it. It just won't die! It always starts right up even on the coldest of Michigan days. The AWD is tremendous in the snow. Talk about value and reliability! I've received more than my money's worth from this vehicle. I hate rust and thus love the plastic body panels on this vehicle. Ten years old and it still looks great! I'd buy another V6 Vue in a minute!
Don't buy 2003-2005 VUE
joaniep,09/02/2011
Don't buy 2002-05 Saturn Vue or Ion! VTI transmission failure expected by GM but no recall issued. I have a 2003 Vue with 67k miles that is now worth scrap metal because I cannot afford the $5500 rebuilt transmission. My car is only worth $6500. I never received written notification or was notified by the Saturn Dealership during routine maintenance. I cannot afford a new car payment; which is why I took care of my Vue - so I wouldn't have to. GM lost class action to replace these transmissions but filed for bankruptcy and received government (taxpayer) bailout before owners notified. Class action re-filed with "new" GM to compel to provide owners with relief.
Vic d'VUE
CC Greene,04/29/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
This vebicle with its remarkable handling and response has traveled across the US from TX to FL and her ABS system has literally been a life-saver! This car still handles well and responds immediately when I need the power to get out of tight situations. The features like the fold-away rack in the tailgate area has been one of my favorite features! I have been approached by a number of passers by inquiring where I purchased the rack, only to tell them it is a feature of the Saturn Vue. One of many thoughtful features this vehicle alone has had! It is a reliable car and I am reluctant to purchase a new vehicle as nothing I've researched comes near to the quality, features or performance of my 2003 Saturn Vue!!!
See all 408 reviews of the 2003 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Saturn VUE

Used 2003 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2003 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT).

