2002 Saturn VUE Review

Pros & Cons

  • Car-like handling, extensive choice of drivetrains, spacious cabin.
  • Bland interior, noisy four-cylinder.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A well-thought-out and capable mini sport-ute, the Vue enters a crowded field of equally competent rivals.

Vehicle overview

With mini-SUVs flying off lots all over the country, Saturn figured it was high time that it expanded beyond its small car roots and added an all-new mini ute to the lineup. The Vue may be Saturn's first SUV, but it's packed with plenty of innovative features as well as a broad range of engines and transmissions.

Starting at just under $17,000, the base model Vue is one of the cheapest mini-utes on the market. For that price, you get a 2.2-liter four-cylinder rated at 143 horsepower and 152 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission sends power to the front wheels only, but traction control is an available option. For a little extra money, four-cylinder Vues can also be equipped with a CVT, or Continuously Variable Transmission. The first ever in an SUV, the Vue's CVT provides the shiftless ease of an automatic with the higher mileage of a manual.

Choosing the CVT also gives buyers the option of all-wheel drive. The system is completely automatic and requires no driver input. Power is sent through the front wheels under normal conditions, but if slippage is detected, the rear wheels engage until traction is regained.

For the ultimate in power and capability, the Vue also offers a more powerful 3.0-liter V6. Rated at 181 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, this engine gives the Vue serious get-up-and-go. The only transmission available with this powerplant is an all-new five-speed automatic -- another first in a mini-SUV. All-wheel drive also comes standard on all V6 models.

Knowing full well that the Vue would remain almost exclusively on the pavement, Saturn engineers gave the Vue a fully independent suspension that delivers car-like performance. The overall feel on moderately twisty roads is pleasantly firm, with plenty of roll control in the corners. A new electrically powered steering system, the first ever in an SUV, provides variable effort steering along with less drain on the engine than conventional systems. The low effort at parking speeds is helpful, but road feel at higher speeds suffers.

The interior of the Vue isn't the most stylish on the market, but in terms of functionality and ease of use, it's hard to fault. Passenger room is excellent, and a low step-in height makes getting in and out easy. A foldable front passenger seat allows for carrying extra-long cargo, while folding down the rear seats makes for 63.5 cubic feet of cargo space. All models except the base four-cylinder include power windows, lock and mirrors, while features like an in-dash CD stereo, power sunroof, and the OnStar communication system remain on the options list.

Safety has always been a priority on Saturn vehicles, and the Vue is no exception. A head curtain airbag system is optional on all models, protecting both front and rear passengers in side impact collisions. Driver and front passenger airbags are standard along with three-point seatbelts for all seating positions and LATCH child safety seat provisions. ABS brakes are available on all models.

The Vue's combination of unique drivetrain options, a roomy and functional interior and a strong commitment to safety make it stand out in the already crowded mini-SUV segment. Add to that the consistently high sales satisfaction scores that Saturn dealers typically receive, and it's easy to see why the Vue is a solid contender in just its first year on the market.

2002 Highlights

The Vue is an all-new sport-utility vehicle in Saturn's lineup, designed to compete on the lower end of the scale with models like the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Saturn VUE.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dead Soldier
boyinblue,03/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought a Saturn 2002 VUE (V6) with about 100K on it for under $10K from a local dealership. The original owner put every bell and whistle on it. No issues for the first 2 years and then the parade of issues started. I understand the SUV had 100K on it but what started happening should not necessarily be expected The engine is horrible. It is my understanding that Saturn opted for a SAAB motor. I believe they has those engines until 2005. Nothing but issues. Leaking oil, burning oil, had gaskets replaced. Recently the 6th cylinder quit. We have sunk about $3500 to keep this car on the road. We should have dumped it within the first 3 years after purchase.
Love It!!!!
Kelley,01/14/2010
I LOVE My Saturn! It has been very dependable & handles excellent! Other than Oil Changes, I had to replace the crank position sensor which was about $85 (A very popular problem in these vehicles) and Im about to change the sway bar links here pretty soon. (also another common problem in VUEs) I take great care of my VUE. Oil Changed every 3,000 with Mobil 5,000, Wax's, Mid-Grade Gas, I get about 24MPG, I love it and expect it to last another 75,000 or more!
Worst Vehicle Ever Owned
TL in Wichita,11/17/2007
The only good thing about this car is the looks. Performance is good when it works. From the beginning, this vehicle has been in the shop for numerous maintenance issues from suspension, to leaking antifreeze, and many other problems. This car is so poorly built that as soon as it was paid off, I took it the following day and dumped it. Maintenance costs are very high. Was quoted $400.00 to replace a faulty thermostat because much of the engine would have be be broken down to get to it. Same with changing the spark plugs. I will never purchase another Saturn again. To think I traded a low mileage Camry for this piece of junk! I guess we all make foolish mistakes. I now own a Toyota again!!!
2002 Saturn (after 10 months)
DWoodmanJr,11/01/2002
Purchasing this SUV has been one of the best decisions I've made in a while. You can't beat the value, and I get compliments all the time on the looks. The only option I didn't get was the side window airbags, and I still spent under $26,000. The V6 has plenty of power, and you barely notice the shifting of the Automatic Transmission.
See all 142 reviews of the 2002 Saturn VUE
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2002 Saturn VUE features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Saturn VUE

Used 2002 Saturn VUE Overview

The Used 2002 Saturn VUE is offered in the following submodels: VUE SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M), AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT), and Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT).

