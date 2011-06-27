Vehicle overview

The 2008 Saturn Vue is a completely different animal than its forebear. The previous Vue distinguished itself from the compact SUV pack in many ways. Its flexible body panels could take a hit from a shopping cart or an adjacent car's door without leaving that automotive scar of urban America -- a ding or dent. State-of-the-art transmissions were offered, including a five-speed automatic and a continuously variable transmission, while later on, a powerful (Honda-sourced) V6 gave the Vue serious straight-line performance. There was also a tuner-inspired version called the Red Line that sported a track-tuned suspension, big wheels and racy ground effects.

Sadly, the Vue distinguished itself in other, less desirable ways. If Playskool fashioned a car's interior, we imagine it would resemble that of the early Vue, such was the fit and finish. And sloppy, numb steering didn't win the Vue any fans either. A refresh for 2006 improved things inside the Vue, but it still wasn't up to the segment leaders, which benefited from complete redesigns during the last few years.

For the 2008 Saturn Vue, the demons have been exorcised as General Motors looked to its European Opel division for inspiration. Essentially a rebadged Opel Antara, the new Vue looks nothing like its former boxy self. In terms of size, it's pretty much the same; wheelbase measurements are identical, and the new model is just a tad wider and taller. The old plastic body panels are gone, replaced by traditional steel.

Thankfully, there's more to the new Vue than just its look. Major changes include an interior design that welcomes rather than alienates, improved driving dynamics (with steering that actually feels connected to the front wheels) and the availability of numerous high-end safety and convenience features including standard stability control, an optional navigation system and standard satellite radio. The Vue offers a choice of three engines, ranging from an inline-4 to a high-output V6, while transmission choices include a four-speed and six-speed automatics. A revised "Green Line" hybrid version is also due for release later in the model year.

If our driving impressions are any indicator, the Vue is no longer a back-of-the-pack entry and now merits consideration from small-SUV shoppers. Though there are some faults -- less cargo space than what's available from some of its bigger rivals, for instance -- they are more than compensated for by the Euro-inspired styling, attractive cabin, composed handling and variety of powertrain offerings. Overall, the new Saturn Vue should make for a very pleasant and practical daily driver.