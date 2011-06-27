  1. Home
Used 2004 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

Overview
$16,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.3/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3207 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Electric Blue
  • Electric Lime
  • Polar White
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Silver Nickel
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
