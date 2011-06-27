Used 2004 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews
Runs good has minor issues
I'm giving this review because even though this is an older car there are still a few out there. It was once said this has a Honda engine and transmission but everything else is Saturn (GM), I find that to be true. Mine is at around 160,000 miles and still running strong. That being said I have replaced the AC 3 times, one of my wheel bearings has been replaced, the plastic near the back door fell off but I screwed it back on because it's plastic. The seat on the driver's side has a tear in it from getting in and out of the car and the heater for this driver seat does not work. The blinker works most of the time but when it doesn't I need to wiggle the hazard light button. Once we took this car to the drive-in and in order to have the car on without lights we needed to turn it off pull the e-brake turn it back on but then we also needed to remove the interior lights in the front which broke the plastic cover. The rear-view mirror is loose so I need to readjust it when I go over a heavy bump, the paint on the plastic Dash inside the car is peeling off and the defroster on the back window is not working anymore. But hey it's got a Honda engine and transmission so with a roll of duct tape I might be able to go for a while still.
1st Saturn and loving it!
I bought my Vue in 2008 and it's 2011 and I have not had a single problem with it. The carfax was clean. Its roomy, zippy, and pretty quiet. Ive read mostly negative reviews about this car and I don't see what their talking about. I must have gotten lucky. The only thing I had to do was replace the brakes.
I must be lucky
I was surprised to read so many negative reviews about the Vue both from owners and the press. Bought new (w/ heavy incentives) for <$20k & owned for 4 years. No service issues at all, other than rear suspension recall. I avg. 20 mpg city & 26-28 mpg hwy. Pros: crisp exterior styling, 17" wheels, roomy/comfortable interior, agile handling, excellent power, dent- resistant polymer panels, great fuel economy, buttery-smooth Honda engine/transmission Cons: cheap-looking interior, wind/road noise, sometimes bouncy ride, a few squeaks & rattles, lots of nooks & crannies make washing a pain All in all, it's been a great car nimble yet roomy, fun-to-drive, and economical.
Vue Review 4U
Got an awesome deal on the Vue! Was dealer driven and bought it w/4000 miles and received all the new car discounts plus the extended 100,000 mile warranty. Have had to take it for minor parts repaired that were covered under the warranty. Previous vehicle was a S10 Blazer. Honda engine and 6 cyclinder has good get up & go. Drives great in MN winters. Plenty of room to cart around others and equipment.
Hood Latch Cable
I have had good service from my Saturn Vue but the Hood Latch Cable is stretched. Which I see has happened to other Vues form 2004 to 2009. There are complaint on the internet. The should be a Recall.
