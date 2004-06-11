  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L300

Used 2005 Saturn L300

2005 Saturn L300
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,676 - $3,492
Consumer Rating
(18)

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, easy to handle dealers, standard V6, standard side and head curtain airbags.
  • Build quality not up to segment standards, less power than the competition, soft handling around corners.
Saturn L300 years
2005
2004
Saturn L300 for Sale
2005
2004

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2005 Saturn L300 sedan costs less than comparably equipped import competitors, but the below-average build and materials quality will remind you of that fact every time you get in.

2005 Highlights

The L300 model lineup has been pared down for its final year of production. The wagon is history, and only one well-equipped trim level of the sedan remains.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Saturn L300.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • comfort
  • engine
  • transmission
  • spaciousness
  • dashboard
  • fuel efficiency
  • road noise
  • maintenance & parts
  • oil
  • interior
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • climate control
  • warranty
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, A dark-horse winner
Phil,

We chose the L300 over the Mazda6, VW Passat, and Subaru Legacy and we couldn't be happier. It is a sharp looking car that you don't see at every street corner, and the V6 is underrated in its performance--this car goes. It's a blast to drive and has been completely reliable. You really can't beat it for the money--with all the incentives, the car was thousands less as equipped than others in its class, and in my opinion far better looking to boot. Even the mileage is commendable considering the abundant power (we average 24 to 30 mpg).

4.5 out of 5 stars, Excellent value
Curtis,

Very good car for the money. The few folks who gave negative comments about this car must expect BMW or Mercedes performance. You are not paying for a BMW or Mercedes.

4.375 out of 5 stars, Saturn L300
BBarnett224,

This Saturn has the ride of a heaVIER CAR, THE ROAD PREFORMANCE IS EXCELLENT, IT IS COMFORTaBLE TO DRIVE, ALL CONTROLS ARE WITHIN EASY REACH OF THE DRIVER. Quiet inside the passenger compartment. roomy ,large trunk, good gas mileage Lumbar control is out of place for driver located to the right side twist knob operation(should be power controlled)

2.875 out of 5 stars, Great at nothing
Benny,

I owned this car for several years and put over 50K on it. It was reliable, never had a major repair! But that was all the good I can say. The car had no personality. It had average power, average gas mileage, average handling, looks were bland and the car was absolutely no fun to drive. The plastic body made the car sound as if you were doing 110mph wile simply cruising down the highway at 60mph.

Write a review

See all 18 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 4A
MPG 18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Saturn L300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Poor
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

FAQ

Is the Saturn L300 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 L300 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Saturn L300 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the L300 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the L300 has 17.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Saturn L300. Learn more

Is the Saturn L300 reliable?

To determine whether the Saturn L300 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the L300. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the L300's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Saturn L300 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Saturn L300 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 L300 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Saturn L300?

The least-expensive 2005 Saturn L300 is the 2005 Saturn L300 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,370.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,370
Learn more

What are the different models of Saturn L300?

If you're interested in the Saturn L300, the next question is, which L300 model is right for you? L300 variants include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of L300 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Saturn L300

Used 2005 Saturn L300 Overview

The Used 2005 Saturn L300 is offered in the following submodels: L300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Saturn L300?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Saturn L300 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 L300 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 L300.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Saturn L300 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 L300 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2005 Saturn L300?

Which 2005 Saturn L300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Saturn L300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Saturn L300.

Can't find a new 2005 Saturn L300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Saturn L300 for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,531.

Find a new Saturn for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,887.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Saturn L300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Saturn lease specials

Related Used 2005 Saturn L300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type