Used 2005 Saturn L300 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 L300
4.2
18 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,676 - $3,492
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A dark-horse winner

Phil, 05/16/2006
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

We chose the L300 over the Mazda6, VW Passat, and Subaru Legacy and we couldn't be happier. It is a sharp looking car that you don't see at every street corner, and the V6 is underrated in its performance--this car goes. It's a blast to drive and has been completely reliable. You really can't beat it for the money--with all the incentives, the car was thousands less as equipped than others in its class, and in my opinion far better looking to boot. Even the mileage is commendable considering the abundant power (we average 24 to 30 mpg).

Excellent value

Curtis, 01/10/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Very good car for the money. The few folks who gave negative comments about this car must expect BMW or Mercedes performance. You are not paying for a BMW or Mercedes.

Saturn L300

BBarnett224, 11/06/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This Saturn has the ride of a heaVIER CAR, THE ROAD PREFORMANCE IS EXCELLENT, IT IS COMFORTaBLE TO DRIVE, ALL CONTROLS ARE WITHIN EASY REACH OF THE DRIVER. Quiet inside the passenger compartment. roomy ,large trunk, good gas mileage Lumbar control is out of place for driver located to the right side twist knob operation(should be power controlled)

Great at nothing

Benny, 10/17/2008
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I owned this car for several years and put over 50K on it. It was reliable, never had a major repair! But that was all the good I can say. The car had no personality. It had average power, average gas mileage, average handling, looks were bland and the car was absolutely no fun to drive. The plastic body made the car sound as if you were doing 110mph wile simply cruising down the highway at 60mph.

Best Kept Secret

ivan, 09/28/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

At first I regretted my purchase and thought I wanted to hang myself for not getting the 2006 Hyundai Sonata. After 4 days of driving it I realized that this car is great and I no longer feel remorse. It handles well and though it can do better on gas and the comfort for back seat passengers is not all that great I love this car. I love driving it and it was better than Honda or any mid sized sedan Ford have to offer (in my opinion). This car is like one of the best kept secrets. I am very happy with the L300 2005 and hope to have it for at least 8 years!

