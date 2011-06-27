Used 1994 Saab 9000 Consumer Reviews

Gone but not forgotten C.S.H. , 03/01/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 94 9000 CSE Turbo just gave up the ghost (i.e. transmission) at 136K but was still a great car which means it's just time to get another Saab. I've had several in the past, starting with an '84 900. They have treated me well for the most part, and I take into account the maintenance required. I do have a good specialized Saab mechanic which makes a huge difference. This one was bought with a little over 100K (only $5400!) and performed very well for a well-used machine. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, took it to the desert and had one of the most fun rides to date - fast and smooth with great handling on those long lone stretches. Replacing the tranny costs $$ so it's time to try the 9-5! Report Abuse

High Mileage Commuter pasquarj , 11/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased with 110,000 miles on it - put an additional 52,000 miles in the past two years. Excellent car for the interstate commute I do 4 days a week. Shortcoming is in the AC - it doesn't cool off the car very well - then again it is a very large interior. Outstanding service from my local dealer. Expect to run it until it hits 250,000, like my last SAAB.

It's a Saab, but I love it csf9000 , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Found this black on black Aero with 35K miles in near perfect condition and got a good deal. In the 4 years, I did pretty good on repairs. Only in the last few months have I had major things go out. The cooling system seems to a bit weak as well as the CFC AC, but I live in Phoenix so I imagine I am harder on this than most. But then the heater core went also, so I would watch for or be prepared for something like this. Other than that is has been a great car.

It's a SAAB lawguil , 01/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is reliable as far as the engine and tranny are concerned (5spd). I like a lot of the features of the car and the famous saab safety. However, parts are expensive for saab's - brakes for rear 400$, Heater fan failed, clutch seems high, bought w/ 118k, tranny was replaced at 80k. Handles well and feels heavy and solid when driving. Ride is somewhat harsh, but performance is good/secure/controlable.