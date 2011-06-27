  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags debut this year. CS models get front and rear foglights. Traction control is dropped for all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Saab 9000.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Gone but not forgotten
C.S.H. ,03/01/2007
My 94 9000 CSE Turbo just gave up the ghost (i.e. transmission) at 136K but was still a great car which means it's just time to get another Saab. I've had several in the past, starting with an '84 900. They have treated me well for the most part, and I take into account the maintenance required. I do have a good specialized Saab mechanic which makes a huge difference. This one was bought with a little over 100K (only $5400!) and performed very well for a well-used machine. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, took it to the desert and had one of the most fun rides to date - fast and smooth with great handling on those long lone stretches. Replacing the tranny costs $$ so it's time to try the 9-5!
High Mileage Commuter
pasquarj,11/30/2002
Purchased with 110,000 miles on it - put an additional 52,000 miles in the past two years. Excellent car for the interstate commute I do 4 days a week. Shortcoming is in the AC - it doesn't cool off the car very well - then again it is a very large interior. Outstanding service from my local dealer. Expect to run it until it hits 250,000, like my last SAAB.
It's a Saab, but I love it
csf9000,02/28/2002
Found this black on black Aero with 35K miles in near perfect condition and got a good deal. In the 4 years, I did pretty good on repairs. Only in the last few months have I had major things go out. The cooling system seems to a bit weak as well as the CFC AC, but I live in Phoenix so I imagine I am harder on this than most. But then the heater core went also, so I would watch for or be prepared for something like this. Other than that is has been a great car.
It's a SAAB
lawguil,01/05/2003
This car is reliable as far as the engine and tranny are concerned (5spd). I like a lot of the features of the car and the famous saab safety. However, parts are expensive for saab's - brakes for rear 400$, Heater fan failed, clutch seems high, bought w/ 118k, tranny was replaced at 80k. Handles well and feels heavy and solid when driving. Ride is somewhat harsh, but performance is good/secure/controlable.
See all 9 reviews of the 1994 Saab 9000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
146 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Saab 9000 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Saab 9000

Used 1994 Saab 9000 Overview

The Used 1994 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback, 9000 Sedan, 9000 Aero. Available styles include CDE 4dr Sedan, CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback, CD Turbo 4dr Sedan, CDE Turbo 4dr Sedan, CSE 4dr Hatchback, CS 4dr Hatchback, Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback, and CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

