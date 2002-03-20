  1. Home
Used 1998 Saab 9000

1998 Saab 9000
  • Biggest hatchback on the market means that this is one of the most versatile luxury cars you can buy.
  • Being replaced later this year by the Saab 9-5.
The Saab 9000 is at the end of the line in 1998. A limited run of 1,300 cars will be offered in the States before Saab introduces its all-new 9-5 later this year.

The 9000 will be missed because of its great use of space and power. This year, the only model offered will be the CSE Turbo edition. With a five-speed transmission matched to an Ecopower turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 225 horsepower and 252 foot-pounds of torque, this full-size car is capable of out accelerating many sport coupes and most other sport sedans. Interiors are comfortable and roomy enough for five adults and all the gear they require for a weekend getaway. The best feature of all on the 9000 CSE is its price tag; the car costs only slightly more than most midsized prestige models, such as the Lexus ES300 and Acura 3.2TL

The only problem with the 9000 is that it will be replaced by the all-new Saab 9-5 early this spring. Although we're not convinced that the 9-5 is a better car than the 9000, you may end up kicking yourself for spending $35,000 on yesterday's news. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance, wait 'til the 9-5 comes out. A faster, friendlier vehicle may reward your patience.

1998 Highlights

No changes to the aging 9000.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Saab 9000 a real classic
ron,

Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior.

4.625 out of 5 stars, My Saab
Corey,

I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car!

5 out of 5 stars, Great concept !
Melvin Wals,

I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years.

4 out of 5 stars, The last 9000 - fun and practical
robh19,

We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase.

CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback features & specs
CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback
N/A
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5500 rpm
Is the Saab 9000 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1998 9000 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Saab 9000 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 9000 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 9000 has 23.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Saab 9000. Learn more

Is the Saab 9000 reliable?

To determine whether the Saab 9000 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 9000. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 9000's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1998 Saab 9000 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1998 Saab 9000 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1998 9000 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1998 Saab 9000?

The least-expensive 1998 Saab 9000 is the 1998 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Saab 9000?

    If you're interested in the Saab 9000, the next question is, which 9000 model is right for you? 9000 variants include CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback. For a full list of 9000 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

