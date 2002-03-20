Used 1998 Saab 9000
Pros & Cons
- Biggest hatchback on the market means that this is one of the most versatile luxury cars you can buy.
- Being replaced later this year by the Saab 9-5.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Saab 9000 is at the end of the line in 1998. A limited run of 1,300 cars will be offered in the States before Saab introduces its all-new 9-5 later this year.
The 9000 will be missed because of its great use of space and power. This year, the only model offered will be the CSE Turbo edition. With a five-speed transmission matched to an Ecopower turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 225 horsepower and 252 foot-pounds of torque, this full-size car is capable of out accelerating many sport coupes and most other sport sedans. Interiors are comfortable and roomy enough for five adults and all the gear they require for a weekend getaway. The best feature of all on the 9000 CSE is its price tag; the car costs only slightly more than most midsized prestige models, such as the Lexus ES300 and Acura 3.2TL
The only problem with the 9000 is that it will be replaced by the all-new Saab 9-5 early this spring. Although we're not convinced that the 9-5 is a better car than the 9000, you may end up kicking yourself for spending $35,000 on yesterday's news. If you love Saabs because of their uniqueness, buy a 9000 today. If you love Saabs because of their safety and performance, wait 'til the 9-5 comes out. A faster, friendlier vehicle may reward your patience.
1998 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the 9000
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Saab 9000.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- handling & steering
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
Excellent mix of size, utility, styling, luxury, and performance in a startlingly eco-friendly road warrior.
I love this car.It truly combines power,luxury and refinement.Safety is also very high on this praise list because my car was totalled and I was able to walk away.What A Car!
I bought the car new in 1997. It always has been very satisfactory. Unfortunately Saab stopped producing this great concept in the year I bought it. I can´t imagine trading it in for a nowadays car. The Audi A8 Avant showcar was quite nice, but I heard they won´t take it in production. Maybe the VW Touareg would be a convincing alternative. Nevertheless: A reassuring thought that this car will probably run for many many years.
We bought the 98 9000 off lease as we needed a bigger car. Heard alot about 9000s and got a good deal. The car, minus some expensive trips to the mechanic for routine maintenance (Typical, I found, for this car) has been great. Fast, handles well, hauls everything in the world - incredibly versatile, something most euro-sedans are NOT these days (you get it THEIR way only). Plus, it comes optioned- out only, so there's no picking and choosing (like the BMW and Audi), which helps hold the cost down on initial purchase.
Features & Specs
|CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|225 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Saab 9000 a good car?
Is the Saab 9000 reliable?
Is the 1998 Saab 9000 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Saab 9000?
The least-expensive 1998 Saab 9000 is the 1998 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Saab 9000?
More about the 1998 Saab 9000
Used 1998 Saab 9000 Overview
The Used 1998 Saab 9000 is offered in the following submodels: 9000 Hatchback. Available styles include CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1998 Saab 9000?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Saab 9000 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 9000 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 9000.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Saab 9000 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 9000 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Saab 9000?
Which 1998 Saab 9000s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Saab 9000 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Saab 9000.
Can't find a new 1998 Saab 9000s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Saab 9000 for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,223.
Find a new Saab for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,447.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Saab 9000?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Saab lease specials
Related Used 1998 Saab 9000 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Altima 2005
- Used BMW 5 Series 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2015
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Subaru Impreza 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2016
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2000
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 RX 450hL
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2020 RX 450hL
- Nissan NV Passenger 2019
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2019 GS 300
- 2021 Polestar 2 News