Used 1994 Saab 9000 for Sale Near Me

9000 Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Saab 9000

Read recent reviews for the Saab 9000
Overall Consumer Rating
4.69 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Gone but not forgotten
C.S.H. ,03/01/2007
My 94 9000 CSE Turbo just gave up the ghost (i.e. transmission) at 136K but was still a great car which means it's just time to get another Saab. I've had several in the past, starting with an '84 900. They have treated me well for the most part, and I take into account the maintenance required. I do have a good specialized Saab mechanic which makes a huge difference. This one was bought with a little over 100K (only $5400!) and performed very well for a well-used machine. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, took it to the desert and had one of the most fun rides to date - fast and smooth with great handling on those long lone stretches. Replacing the tranny costs $$ so it's time to try the 9-5!
