Used 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Electrical Nightmare! Preacher , 11/28/2018 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 68 of 68 people found this review helpful My van from the time I bought it in June of 2017 has been an electrical night mare. I have had a module replaced, headlights bulbs replaced, bulb on top of cab 6replaced, body ECM module replaced, warning lights coming on in the instrument panel, and other problems. I called Promaster and they know about these problems but they aren't doing a recall. The Promaster Rep told me this module has been on Service Call since January of this year. My van has been to the dealership 5 times and it still isn't fixed. The dealership told me they were going to have to bring in a Specialist from Promaster. I am fed up with these issues. My van is the best driving van I ever had only if I could keep driving it. Preacher I was just given this number by Promaster Service Rep 18883274236. This number goes to an organization called NHTSA. This organization is the ones who file recalls. I ask anyone that has a problem with their Promaster to call the number above. Out of 125 reviews I have found 98 % of the consumers have had the very same problem I am having.

I own 9 of these. Run away, Run away, Run away. ATEC , 04/08/2018 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" Wheelbase (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 168 of 171 people found this review helpful I am a fleet owner and purchased several of these because they are very functional with a great overall design and platform. They safely handle a lot of weight and have superior freight space. They are actually kind of fun to drive because you are setting way up high like an old flat nosed tractor. They are front wheel drive and do pretty good in the snow and ice and gas mileage is far superior to the others. So it sounds great right?, so why the poor review? What a piece of JUNK! Headlight bulbs are about every 6 weeks, headlight capsules melting right onto the bulbs at the tune of a $1000 per occurrence. The factory built in Jake brake is so overly sensitive that even empty on the slightest of down grades it is downshifting abruptly and the rpms shoot up to 4500. There is coolant loss that apparently is impossible to detect? Lifter knock will form around 85,000 miles faithfully. I have had so many problem with these I know the Ram customer care rep by name and memorized her extension. I put 200k bumper to bumper warranties on them at the tune of $5,000 each, which is great but between actually trying to get them in for service within 3 to 4 days, waiting for parts for days and crazy expensive repairs it is a constant nightmare and almost not even worth it. Then once they are repaired they try to get out of warranty by saying it is maintenance or normal wear and tear. In general Ram dealers are the pits for service work, usually only having 1 or maybe 2 techs who are even "certified" to work on the Promaster. The worst is Ram knows these problems exist and take no responsibility or have figured out any fixes for it. I have a dealer service bulletin I "acquired" outlining the problem but they refuse to recall it. The 2018 engineering marvel to remedy the problem..... they eliminated the daytime running lights and put the old headlight manual on and off switch. Ram customer care will help pay for the premature repairs a couple times but after one or two you are on your own. I am not brand loyal, and had no preconceived brand bias one way or the other. It is on very seldom occasion that I leave reviews on any products, but the Promaster is deeply flawed when it comes to durability. I have a few Ford Transits, the cargo space in narrower, they are rear wheel drive and about 2-3 miles per gallon less but very reliable. The 2016 Transit that has 305,000 miles on it has had less cost in repairs then the 2017 Promaster with 45,000 miles. Chevy Cutaways are bulky with poor gas mpg but cheap, quick and easy to fix. The Chevy Cutaways typically need transmissions at about 150k miles, but they are readily available and takes about 5 hours at the dealership (GM crate one installed for about $3200 - $3700) I will not be buying another Promaster and I hope this review helps any business owner out there make a better choice for your business needs.

Headlights are junk Roger , 04/20/2018 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Try the ford. Promaster replaced coil packs two times-headlights-are junk replace headlight once a month engine rattle transmission shifts up and down all the time

Just wanted to add ... Rade , 11/08/2018 2500 High Roof w/159" WB 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Before you buy this van read all bed reviews and run away because I wanted to feel pleasure driving everyday in my new van, instead its very anoying. I still have 2 ford e350s with over 150000 mile that start and drive smother then new PRO MASTER. I am not joking. Instead I decided to buy one with 10k miles. So far from all above reviews I didn't experience bulb changing yet. Don't get me wrong, I love this van. Great cargo space, good handling, ok gas mileage( i am electrical contractor and don't have to many things in the back and get around 14 miles per galon. Price more affordable then ford vans I drove for years and swear by them. This is stuff that happened to me in less then 10k miles: -First 15 second in the morning are very shaky and rough for engine(starts like some used cars after 100k miles). Coolant leak on coolant bottle that was changed under warranty and still leaking on the radiator(common issue with this vans, they told me at dealer place) and should be changed under warranty. And yes, they have only one certified guy in this place and wait time is over two to tree weeks just to get appointment. Transmission wait time is at least 2 to 4 weeks (dealers information because I have transmission issues already with 19000 miles). Started as big kick once,that I was thinking that's it, I am not moving any more. After that one started to kicking when you put it in drive or reverse, then same day I lost 4th and 5th speed. I head to park on side of road and shut it of, turned it on and then went away and started shifting again, and yes I tried to move to manual shifting mode before I stoped but it would not do anything(it would stay in D on the dash). Couple of days after same big kick in between 1st and 2nd gear. Just today alternator started acting. When key is turned you would hear only click and nothing would happened for first couple of times. It looks like brake fluid is leaking because when I go down the hill brake warning turns on(low oil level). Back door don't close on lower side all the time(stay lose every 4th time). Very rough shifting from first to second and 4th to 5th and 6th specially after downshifting. Forget about complaints about bad layout of coffee holders and crazy downshifting when you go down the hill or missing telescoping tilt (weird position of the steering wheel). Second time since I bought it I was at the dealer, there is no transmission codes, there is some for not being able to turn on the engine. So I have to go back there Monday morning. I am sure that this will probably be the last Chrysler vehicle in my life because I experienced more problems in 9000 miles than ever before in my life. Every time I sit in my new van I think what is next. Very stressful. Hopefully you will be smarter or you will suffer because of your decisions. Good luck. Update-January, 2019. Story does not end here :). Clicking noise of alternator almost left me in the customer driveway because because van did not want to start. So after over 50 tries finally did start the engine and I got back to my driveway where after another couple of days and another 100 tries did start and I took it to the dealer. Same story at dealer that they are over the roof with vans and one technician. Took them almost two weeks to replace starter that was bad and replace leaking radiator and I've been told that they did not have time to check transmission because there is to many vans in. Ok, I got my van back and couple of weeks after I still lose coolant and have drop of my van today back to the dealer. Transmission bucking is even worst and I experienced noise couple of times again and just wait for the day when it is going to give up. My current mileage is 21700 and I am already thinking how to get rid of this van because I just don't trust it.