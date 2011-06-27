  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,213$1,700$1,969
Clean$1,085$1,524$1,764
Average$829$1,170$1,354
Rough$573$817$945
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,543$2,724$3,367
Clean$1,380$2,441$3,017
Average$1,055$1,874$2,316
Rough$729$1,308$1,616
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,782$2,865$3,459
Clean$1,594$2,567$3,099
Average$1,217$1,972$2,379
Rough$841$1,376$1,660
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$2,776$3,353
Clean$1,539$2,487$3,004
Average$1,176$1,910$2,307
Rough$813$1,333$1,609
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,105$3,698
Clean$1,808$2,782$3,313
Average$1,381$2,137$2,544
Rough$955$1,491$1,774
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,685$2,870$3,518
Clean$1,507$2,572$3,152
Average$1,152$1,975$2,420
Rough$796$1,379$1,688
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,396$2,885
Clean$1,343$2,147$2,585
Average$1,026$1,649$1,985
Rough$709$1,151$1,384
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,830$3,497
Clean$1,439$2,536$3,133
Average$1,100$1,948$2,405
Rough$760$1,360$1,678
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,847$2,961$3,570
Clean$1,652$2,653$3,199
Average$1,262$2,038$2,456
Rough$872$1,422$1,713
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,040$3,360$4,081
Clean$1,825$3,011$3,657
Average$1,394$2,313$2,808
Rough$963$1,614$1,958
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,714$2,558$3,022
Clean$1,533$2,293$2,708
Average$1,171$1,761$2,079
Rough$810$1,229$1,450
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$3,012$3,636
Clean$1,677$2,699$3,257
Average$1,281$2,073$2,501
Rough$885$1,447$1,744
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,787$2,873$3,466
Clean$1,598$2,574$3,105
Average$1,221$1,977$2,384
Rough$844$1,380$1,663
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,304$2,760
Clean$1,316$2,065$2,473
Average$1,005$1,586$1,898
Rough$695$1,107$1,324
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,345$1,986$2,339
Clean$1,203$1,780$2,095
Average$919$1,367$1,609
Rough$635$954$1,122
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,480$2,238$2,654
Clean$1,323$2,006$2,378
Average$1,011$1,541$1,826
Rough$699$1,075$1,274
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,481$2,282$2,722
Clean$1,325$2,045$2,439
Average$1,012$1,571$1,872
Rough$699$1,096$1,306
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,073$2,487
Clean$1,178$1,858$2,228
Average$900$1,427$1,711
Rough$622$996$1,193
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,594$2,587$3,129
Clean$1,426$2,318$2,804
Average$1,090$1,780$2,152
Rough$753$1,243$1,501
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$3,144$3,782
Clean$1,769$2,817$3,388
Average$1,352$2,164$2,601
Rough$934$1,510$1,815
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,935$3,079$3,706
Clean$1,731$2,759$3,320
Average$1,322$2,119$2,549
Rough$914$1,479$1,778
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,509$2,999
Clean$1,445$2,248$2,687
Average$1,104$1,727$2,063
Rough$763$1,205$1,439
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,343 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,147 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2005 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2005 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $709 to $2,885, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.