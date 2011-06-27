Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,213
|$1,700
|$1,969
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,524
|$1,764
|Average
|$829
|$1,170
|$1,354
|Rough
|$573
|$817
|$945
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,724
|$3,367
|Clean
|$1,380
|$2,441
|$3,017
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,874
|$2,316
|Rough
|$729
|$1,308
|$1,616
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,782
|$2,865
|$3,459
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,567
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,972
|$2,379
|Rough
|$841
|$1,376
|$1,660
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,776
|$3,353
|Clean
|$1,539
|$2,487
|$3,004
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,910
|$2,307
|Rough
|$813
|$1,333
|$1,609
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,105
|$3,698
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,782
|$3,313
|Average
|$1,381
|$2,137
|$2,544
|Rough
|$955
|$1,491
|$1,774
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,870
|$3,518
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,572
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,975
|$2,420
|Rough
|$796
|$1,379
|$1,688
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,396
|$2,885
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,147
|$2,585
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,649
|$1,985
|Rough
|$709
|$1,151
|$1,384
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,830
|$3,497
|Clean
|$1,439
|$2,536
|$3,133
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,948
|$2,405
|Rough
|$760
|$1,360
|$1,678
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,847
|$2,961
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,653
|$3,199
|Average
|$1,262
|$2,038
|$2,456
|Rough
|$872
|$1,422
|$1,713
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$3,360
|$4,081
|Clean
|$1,825
|$3,011
|$3,657
|Average
|$1,394
|$2,313
|$2,808
|Rough
|$963
|$1,614
|$1,958
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$2,558
|$3,022
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,293
|$2,708
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,761
|$2,079
|Rough
|$810
|$1,229
|$1,450
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$3,012
|$3,636
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,699
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,073
|$2,501
|Rough
|$885
|$1,447
|$1,744
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,787
|$2,873
|$3,466
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,574
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,977
|$2,384
|Rough
|$844
|$1,380
|$1,663
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,304
|$2,760
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,065
|$2,473
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,586
|$1,898
|Rough
|$695
|$1,107
|$1,324
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,345
|$1,986
|$2,339
|Clean
|$1,203
|$1,780
|$2,095
|Average
|$919
|$1,367
|$1,609
|Rough
|$635
|$954
|$1,122
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,238
|$2,654
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,006
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,541
|$1,826
|Rough
|$699
|$1,075
|$1,274
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,481
|$2,282
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,045
|$2,439
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,571
|$1,872
|Rough
|$699
|$1,096
|$1,306
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,073
|$2,487
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,858
|$2,228
|Average
|$900
|$1,427
|$1,711
|Rough
|$622
|$996
|$1,193
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$2,587
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,318
|$2,804
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,780
|$2,152
|Rough
|$753
|$1,243
|$1,501
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$3,144
|$3,782
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,817
|$3,388
|Average
|$1,352
|$2,164
|$2,601
|Rough
|$934
|$1,510
|$1,815
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$3,079
|$3,706
|Clean
|$1,731
|$2,759
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,119
|$2,549
|Rough
|$914
|$1,479
|$1,778
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,509
|$2,999
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,248
|$2,687
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,727
|$2,063
|Rough
|$763
|$1,205
|$1,439