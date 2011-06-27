  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$1,964$2,250
Clean$1,315$1,762$2,015
Average$1,009$1,357$1,545
Rough$702$953$1,076
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$2,932$3,538
Clean$1,668$2,631$3,168
Average$1,279$2,027$2,430
Rough$890$1,423$1,692
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,898$3,016$3,649
Clean$1,700$2,706$3,268
Average$1,304$2,085$2,507
Rough$908$1,464$1,745
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,589$2,456$2,948
Clean$1,423$2,203$2,640
Average$1,091$1,697$2,025
Rough$760$1,192$1,410
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,732$2,927$3,599
Clean$1,551$2,626$3,223
Average$1,190$2,023$2,472
Rough$828$1,421$1,721
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,668$4,403$5,381
Clean$2,390$3,950$4,819
Average$1,833$3,043$3,696
Rough$1,276$2,137$2,573
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,499$4,097$4,997
Clean$2,238$3,675$4,476
Average$1,717$2,832$3,433
Rough$1,195$1,988$2,390
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$3,123$3,818
Clean$1,694$2,802$3,419
Average$1,299$2,159$2,623
Rough$905$1,516$1,826
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,539$2,505$3,052
Clean$1,378$2,247$2,733
Average$1,057$1,732$2,096
Rough$736$1,216$1,459
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,165$3,590$4,391
Clean$1,939$3,220$3,933
Average$1,487$2,481$3,016
Rough$1,035$1,742$2,100
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,641$2,785$3,429
Clean$1,470$2,498$3,071
Average$1,127$1,925$2,355
Rough$785$1,352$1,640
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,343$3,728$4,511
Clean$2,099$3,344$4,040
Average$1,610$2,577$3,099
Rough$1,120$1,809$2,157
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,719$2,889$3,548
Clean$1,540$2,592$3,178
Average$1,181$1,997$2,437
Rough$822$1,402$1,697
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,917$3,028$3,655
Clean$1,717$2,716$3,274
Average$1,317$2,093$2,511
Rough$917$1,469$1,748
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,724$2,752$3,332
Clean$1,544$2,469$2,984
Average$1,184$1,902$2,289
Rough$824$1,336$1,593
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$4,239$5,368
Clean$1,989$3,803$4,808
Average$1,525$2,930$3,687
Rough$1,062$2,057$2,567
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,096$3,344$4,049
Clean$1,878$3,000$3,627
Average$1,440$2,311$2,782
Rough$1,002$1,623$1,937
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,423 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,203 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen New Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,423 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,203 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,423 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,203 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $760 to $2,948, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.