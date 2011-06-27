Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$1,964
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,315
|$1,762
|$2,015
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,357
|$1,545
|Rough
|$702
|$953
|$1,076
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,932
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,631
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,279
|$2,027
|$2,430
|Rough
|$890
|$1,423
|$1,692
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$3,016
|$3,649
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,706
|$3,268
|Average
|$1,304
|$2,085
|$2,507
|Rough
|$908
|$1,464
|$1,745
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,456
|$2,948
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,203
|$2,640
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,697
|$2,025
|Rough
|$760
|$1,192
|$1,410
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,732
|$2,927
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,626
|$3,223
|Average
|$1,190
|$2,023
|$2,472
|Rough
|$828
|$1,421
|$1,721
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,668
|$4,403
|$5,381
|Clean
|$2,390
|$3,950
|$4,819
|Average
|$1,833
|$3,043
|$3,696
|Rough
|$1,276
|$2,137
|$2,573
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$4,097
|$4,997
|Clean
|$2,238
|$3,675
|$4,476
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,832
|$3,433
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,988
|$2,390
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$3,123
|$3,818
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,802
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,299
|$2,159
|$2,623
|Rough
|$905
|$1,516
|$1,826
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,539
|$2,505
|$3,052
|Clean
|$1,378
|$2,247
|$2,733
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,732
|$2,096
|Rough
|$736
|$1,216
|$1,459
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,590
|$4,391
|Clean
|$1,939
|$3,220
|$3,933
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,481
|$3,016
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,742
|$2,100
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,641
|$2,785
|$3,429
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,498
|$3,071
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,925
|$2,355
|Rough
|$785
|$1,352
|$1,640
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,343
|$3,728
|$4,511
|Clean
|$2,099
|$3,344
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,577
|$3,099
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,809
|$2,157
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,719
|$2,889
|$3,548
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,592
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,181
|$1,997
|$2,437
|Rough
|$822
|$1,402
|$1,697
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,917
|$3,028
|$3,655
|Clean
|$1,717
|$2,716
|$3,274
|Average
|$1,317
|$2,093
|$2,511
|Rough
|$917
|$1,469
|$1,748
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,724
|$2,752
|$3,332
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,469
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,902
|$2,289
|Rough
|$824
|$1,336
|$1,593
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$4,239
|$5,368
|Clean
|$1,989
|$3,803
|$4,808
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,930
|$3,687
|Rough
|$1,062
|$2,057
|$2,567
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$3,344
|$4,049
|Clean
|$1,878
|$3,000
|$3,627
|Average
|$1,440
|$2,311
|$2,782
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,623
|$1,937