Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,702
|$11,967
|$14,348
|Clean
|$9,461
|$11,666
|$13,976
|Average
|$8,980
|$11,062
|$13,232
|Rough
|$8,498
|$10,459
|$12,488
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,617
|$13,452
|$15,384
|Clean
|$11,329
|$13,113
|$14,985
|Average
|$10,752
|$12,435
|$14,187
|Rough
|$10,175
|$11,757
|$13,389