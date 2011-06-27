Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,249
|$24,054
|$26,321
|Clean
|$21,986
|$23,773
|$26,000
|Average
|$21,458
|$23,213
|$25,358
|Rough
|$20,930
|$22,652
|$24,715
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,145
|$18,393
|$21,191
|Clean
|$15,954
|$18,178
|$20,932
|Average
|$15,571
|$17,750
|$20,415
|Rough
|$15,188
|$17,321
|$19,898
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,902
|$24,758
|$27,093
|Clean
|$22,630
|$24,470
|$26,762
|Average
|$22,087
|$23,893
|$26,101
|Rough
|$21,544
|$23,315
|$25,440
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,998
|$20,397
|$23,385
|Clean
|$17,785
|$20,160
|$23,100
|Average
|$17,358
|$19,684
|$22,529
|Rough
|$16,931
|$19,209
|$21,958