Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta City 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta TDi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644
Estimated values
1996 Volkswagen Jetta Trek Limited Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$558
|$1,269
|$1,657
|Clean
|$488
|$1,114
|$1,454
|Average
|$350
|$804
|$1,049
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$644