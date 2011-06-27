Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,200
|$2,044
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,800
|$2,203
|Average
|$765
|$1,312
|$1,608
|Rough
|$474
|$825
|$1,012
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$1,938
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,707
|$2,044
|Average
|$786
|$1,244
|$1,491
|Rough
|$487
|$782
|$939
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,062
|$1,594
|$1,885
|Clean
|$933
|$1,404
|$1,661
|Average
|$676
|$1,024
|$1,212
|Rough
|$420
|$643
|$763
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,189
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,928
|$2,304
|Average
|$895
|$1,406
|$1,681
|Rough
|$555
|$883
|$1,058
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,983
|$2,379
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,747
|$2,096
|Average
|$801
|$1,273
|$1,529
|Rough
|$497
|$800
|$963
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,872
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,649
|$1,976
|Average
|$757
|$1,202
|$1,442
|Rough
|$469
|$755
|$908
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,802
|$2,202
|Clean
|$936
|$1,587
|$1,940
|Average
|$678
|$1,157
|$1,415
|Rough
|$421
|$727
|$891
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$1,739
|$2,040
|Clean
|$1,043
|$1,531
|$1,797
|Average
|$756
|$1,117
|$1,311
|Rough
|$469
|$702
|$826
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$1,897
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,113
|$1,670
|$1,974
|Average
|$807
|$1,218
|$1,440
|Rough
|$501
|$765
|$907
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,249
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,278
|$1,981
|$2,363
|Average
|$926
|$1,444
|$1,724
|Rough
|$575
|$908
|$1,085
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$2,237
|$2,720
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,970
|$2,396
|Average
|$857
|$1,436
|$1,749
|Rough
|$532
|$903
|$1,101
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,867
|$2,280
|Clean
|$970
|$1,644
|$2,009
|Average
|$703
|$1,199
|$1,466
|Rough
|$436
|$753
|$923
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,876
|$2,250
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,652
|$1,982
|Average
|$757
|$1,205
|$1,446
|Rough
|$469
|$757
|$911
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,700
|$3,810
|$4,949
|Clean
|$1,494
|$3,355
|$4,360
|Average
|$1,083
|$2,446
|$3,181
|Rough
|$672
|$1,537
|$2,003
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,586
|$1,947
|Clean
|$812
|$1,397
|$1,715
|Average
|$588
|$1,019
|$1,251
|Rough
|$365
|$640
|$788
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$1,758
|$2,096
|Clean
|$998
|$1,548
|$1,847
|Average
|$723
|$1,129
|$1,348
|Rough
|$449
|$709
|$848
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$2,155
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,898
|$2,258
|Average
|$894
|$1,384
|$1,647
|Rough
|$555
|$870
|$1,037
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,781
|$2,118
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,569
|$1,866
|Average
|$742
|$1,144
|$1,362
|Rough
|$460
|$719
|$857
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,945
|$3,707
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,593
|$3,266
|Average
|$978
|$1,891
|$2,383
|Rough
|$607
|$1,188
|$1,500
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,042
|$1,770
|$2,166
|Clean
|$916
|$1,559
|$1,908
|Average
|$664
|$1,137
|$1,393
|Rough
|$412
|$714
|$877
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,787
|$2,186
|Clean
|$925
|$1,574
|$1,925
|Average
|$670
|$1,147
|$1,405
|Rough
|$416
|$721
|$884
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$2,222
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,957
|$2,428
|Average
|$788
|$1,427
|$1,772
|Rough
|$488
|$897
|$1,115
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,633
|$2,025
|Clean
|$801
|$1,438
|$1,784
|Average
|$580
|$1,049
|$1,302
|Rough
|$360
|$659
|$819
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,850
|$2,323
|Clean
|$859
|$1,629
|$2,046
|Average
|$623
|$1,188
|$1,493
|Rough
|$386
|$746
|$940
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$1,758
|$2,096
|Clean
|$998
|$1,548
|$1,847
|Average
|$723
|$1,129
|$1,348
|Rough
|$449
|$709
|$848
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,964
|$2,400
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,730
|$2,114
|Average
|$740
|$1,261
|$1,542
|Rough
|$459
|$793
|$971
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,332
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,300
|$2,054
|$2,462
|Average
|$942
|$1,498
|$1,797
|Rough
|$584
|$941
|$1,131
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,044
|$1,632
|$1,952
|Clean
|$917
|$1,437
|$1,720
|Average
|$665
|$1,048
|$1,255
|Rough
|$412
|$658
|$790
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,187
|$2,609
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,926
|$2,298
|Average
|$897
|$1,404
|$1,677
|Rough
|$557
|$882
|$1,056
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$1,956
|$2,398
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,722
|$2,113
|Average
|$728
|$1,256
|$1,542
|Rough
|$451
|$789
|$970