  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,200$2,044$2,501
Clean$1,055$1,800$2,203
Average$765$1,312$1,608
Rough$474$825$1,012
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$1,938$2,320
Clean$1,084$1,707$2,044
Average$786$1,244$1,491
Rough$487$782$939
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,062$1,594$1,885
Clean$933$1,404$1,661
Average$676$1,024$1,212
Rough$420$643$763
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,189$2,616
Clean$1,235$1,928$2,304
Average$895$1,406$1,681
Rough$555$883$1,058
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$1,983$2,379
Clean$1,105$1,747$2,096
Average$801$1,273$1,529
Rough$497$800$963
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,872$2,243
Clean$1,044$1,649$1,976
Average$757$1,202$1,442
Rough$469$755$908
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,065$1,802$2,202
Clean$936$1,587$1,940
Average$678$1,157$1,415
Rough$421$727$891
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,186$1,739$2,040
Clean$1,043$1,531$1,797
Average$756$1,117$1,311
Rough$469$702$826
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,267$1,897$2,240
Clean$1,113$1,670$1,974
Average$807$1,218$1,440
Rough$501$765$907
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,454$2,249$2,682
Clean$1,278$1,981$2,363
Average$926$1,444$1,724
Rough$575$908$1,085
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$2,237$2,720
Clean$1,183$1,970$2,396
Average$857$1,436$1,749
Rough$532$903$1,101
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,103$1,867$2,280
Clean$970$1,644$2,009
Average$703$1,199$1,466
Rough$436$753$923
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,876$2,250
Clean$1,044$1,652$1,982
Average$757$1,205$1,446
Rough$469$757$911
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,700$3,810$4,949
Clean$1,494$3,355$4,360
Average$1,083$2,446$3,181
Rough$672$1,537$2,003
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$923$1,586$1,947
Clean$812$1,397$1,715
Average$588$1,019$1,251
Rough$365$640$788
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$1,758$2,096
Clean$998$1,548$1,847
Average$723$1,129$1,348
Rough$449$709$848
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,404$2,155$2,563
Clean$1,234$1,898$2,258
Average$894$1,384$1,647
Rough$555$870$1,037
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,164$1,781$2,118
Clean$1,023$1,569$1,866
Average$742$1,144$1,362
Rough$460$719$857
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLI VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,535$2,945$3,707
Clean$1,349$2,593$3,266
Average$978$1,891$2,383
Rough$607$1,188$1,500
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,042$1,770$2,166
Clean$916$1,559$1,908
Average$664$1,137$1,393
Rough$412$714$877
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 1.8T 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,052$1,787$2,186
Clean$925$1,574$1,925
Average$670$1,147$1,405
Rough$416$721$884
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,236$2,222$2,756
Clean$1,087$1,957$2,428
Average$788$1,427$1,772
Rough$488$897$1,115
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$911$1,633$2,025
Clean$801$1,438$1,784
Average$580$1,049$1,302
Rough$360$659$819
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$977$1,850$2,323
Clean$859$1,629$2,046
Average$623$1,188$1,493
Rough$386$746$940
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$1,758$2,096
Clean$998$1,548$1,847
Average$723$1,129$1,348
Rough$449$709$848
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,161$1,964$2,400
Clean$1,021$1,730$2,114
Average$740$1,261$1,542
Rough$459$793$971
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,479$2,332$2,795
Clean$1,300$2,054$2,462
Average$942$1,498$1,797
Rough$584$941$1,131
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,044$1,632$1,952
Clean$917$1,437$1,720
Average$665$1,048$1,255
Rough$412$658$790
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,409$2,187$2,609
Clean$1,238$1,926$2,298
Average$897$1,404$1,677
Rough$557$882$1,056
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI 4dr Wagon (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,142$1,956$2,398
Clean$1,004$1,722$2,113
Average$728$1,256$1,542
Rough$451$789$970
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,548 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,548 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $998 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,548 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $449 to $2,096, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.