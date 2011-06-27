  1. Home
2011 Volkswagen GTI Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,973$7,940$9,397
Clean$5,611$7,453$8,793
Average$4,888$6,479$7,585
Rough$4,164$5,505$6,376
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,903$7,699$9,035
Clean$5,545$7,226$8,454
Average$4,831$6,282$7,292
Rough$4,116$5,338$6,130
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,664$7,538$8,927
Clean$5,321$7,076$8,353
Average$4,635$6,151$7,205
Rough$3,949$5,226$6,057
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,915$7,454$8,607
Clean$5,557$6,997$8,054
Average$4,841$6,082$6,947
Rough$4,124$5,168$5,840
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,834$7,718$9,115
Clean$5,481$7,244$8,529
Average$4,774$6,298$7,357
Rough$4,068$5,351$6,185
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,307$7,070$8,377
Clean$4,986$6,637$7,838
Average$4,343$5,769$6,761
Rough$3,700$4,902$5,684
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,953$6,569$7,770
Clean$4,653$6,167$7,270
Average$4,053$5,361$6,271
Rough$3,453$4,555$5,272
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,269$6,923$8,152
Clean$4,950$6,498$7,627
Average$4,312$5,649$6,579
Rough$3,674$4,800$5,531
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,847$7,862$9,352
Clean$5,493$7,379$8,751
Average$4,785$6,415$7,548
Rough$4,077$5,451$6,345
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,858$7,706$9,078
Clean$5,503$7,234$8,494
Average$4,794$6,288$7,327
Rough$4,084$5,343$6,159
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,369$6,974$8,167
Clean$5,044$6,546$7,642
Average$4,393$5,690$6,592
Rough$3,743$4,835$5,541
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,447$7,463$8,952
Clean$5,117$7,005$8,376
Average$4,457$6,090$7,225
Rough$3,798$5,174$6,074
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,777$7,647$9,035
Clean$5,427$7,178$8,454
Average$4,728$6,240$7,292
Rough$4,028$5,302$6,130
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,751$7,735$9,203
Clean$5,403$7,261$8,611
Average$4,707$6,312$7,428
Rough$4,010$5,363$6,244
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,269$6,877$8,073
Clean$4,950$6,455$7,554
Average$4,312$5,612$6,516
Rough$3,674$4,768$5,478
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,503$7,311$8,652
Clean$5,170$6,863$8,095
Average$4,503$5,966$6,983
Rough$3,837$5,069$5,870
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,111$7,150$8,652
Clean$4,802$6,712$8,095
Average$4,183$5,834$6,983
Rough$3,564$4,957$5,870
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,830$7,765$9,199
Clean$5,477$7,288$8,608
Average$4,771$6,336$7,425
Rough$4,065$5,383$6,242
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,349$6,961$8,160
Clean$5,026$6,534$7,635
Average$4,378$5,680$6,586
Rough$3,730$4,826$5,537
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,210$6,951$8,240
Clean$4,894$6,524$7,710
Average$4,263$5,672$6,650
Rough$3,632$4,819$5,590
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,749$7,574$8,928
Clean$5,401$7,109$8,354
Average$4,705$6,180$7,206
Rough$4,009$5,251$6,058
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,162$6,579$7,637
Clean$4,850$6,176$7,145
Average$4,224$5,368$6,163
Rough$3,599$4,561$5,181
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,056$7,948$9,352
Clean$5,689$7,460$8,751
Average$4,956$6,485$7,548
Rough$4,223$5,510$6,345
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,717$7,575$8,952
Clean$5,370$7,110$8,376
Average$4,678$6,181$7,225
Rough$3,986$5,252$6,074
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,893$7,790$9,197
Clean$5,537$7,312$8,605
Average$4,823$6,357$7,423
Rough$4,109$5,401$6,240
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,813$6,862$8,369
Clean$4,521$6,441$7,831
Average$3,939$5,600$6,755
Rough$3,356$4,758$5,679
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,121$8,040$9,465
Clean$5,750$7,547$8,857
Average$5,009$6,560$7,639
Rough$4,268$5,574$6,422
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,889$7,821$9,252
Clean$5,533$7,341$8,658
Average$4,819$6,382$7,468
Rough$4,106$5,422$6,278
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,948$7,816$9,203
Clean$5,587$7,337$8,611
Average$4,867$6,378$7,428
Rough$4,147$5,419$6,244
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,483$7,464$8,928
Clean$5,151$7,006$8,354
Average$4,487$6,091$7,206
Rough$3,823$5,175$6,058
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,583$7,370$8,696
Clean$5,245$6,918$8,137
Average$4,569$6,014$7,019
Rough$3,892$5,110$5,900
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,619$7,454$8,816
Clean$5,279$6,997$8,249
Average$4,599$6,083$7,115
Rough$3,918$5,168$5,981
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,176 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,176 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Volkswagen GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,176 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen GTI ranges from $3,599 to $7,637, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volkswagen GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.