Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,973
|$7,940
|$9,397
|Clean
|$5,611
|$7,453
|$8,793
|Average
|$4,888
|$6,479
|$7,585
|Rough
|$4,164
|$5,505
|$6,376
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,903
|$7,699
|$9,035
|Clean
|$5,545
|$7,226
|$8,454
|Average
|$4,831
|$6,282
|$7,292
|Rough
|$4,116
|$5,338
|$6,130
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,664
|$7,538
|$8,927
|Clean
|$5,321
|$7,076
|$8,353
|Average
|$4,635
|$6,151
|$7,205
|Rough
|$3,949
|$5,226
|$6,057
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,915
|$7,454
|$8,607
|Clean
|$5,557
|$6,997
|$8,054
|Average
|$4,841
|$6,082
|$6,947
|Rough
|$4,124
|$5,168
|$5,840
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,834
|$7,718
|$9,115
|Clean
|$5,481
|$7,244
|$8,529
|Average
|$4,774
|$6,298
|$7,357
|Rough
|$4,068
|$5,351
|$6,185
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,307
|$7,070
|$8,377
|Clean
|$4,986
|$6,637
|$7,838
|Average
|$4,343
|$5,769
|$6,761
|Rough
|$3,700
|$4,902
|$5,684
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,953
|$6,569
|$7,770
|Clean
|$4,653
|$6,167
|$7,270
|Average
|$4,053
|$5,361
|$6,271
|Rough
|$3,453
|$4,555
|$5,272
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,269
|$6,923
|$8,152
|Clean
|$4,950
|$6,498
|$7,627
|Average
|$4,312
|$5,649
|$6,579
|Rough
|$3,674
|$4,800
|$5,531
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,847
|$7,862
|$9,352
|Clean
|$5,493
|$7,379
|$8,751
|Average
|$4,785
|$6,415
|$7,548
|Rough
|$4,077
|$5,451
|$6,345
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,858
|$7,706
|$9,078
|Clean
|$5,503
|$7,234
|$8,494
|Average
|$4,794
|$6,288
|$7,327
|Rough
|$4,084
|$5,343
|$6,159
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,369
|$6,974
|$8,167
|Clean
|$5,044
|$6,546
|$7,642
|Average
|$4,393
|$5,690
|$6,592
|Rough
|$3,743
|$4,835
|$5,541
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,447
|$7,463
|$8,952
|Clean
|$5,117
|$7,005
|$8,376
|Average
|$4,457
|$6,090
|$7,225
|Rough
|$3,798
|$5,174
|$6,074
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,777
|$7,647
|$9,035
|Clean
|$5,427
|$7,178
|$8,454
|Average
|$4,728
|$6,240
|$7,292
|Rough
|$4,028
|$5,302
|$6,130
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,751
|$7,735
|$9,203
|Clean
|$5,403
|$7,261
|$8,611
|Average
|$4,707
|$6,312
|$7,428
|Rough
|$4,010
|$5,363
|$6,244
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,269
|$6,877
|$8,073
|Clean
|$4,950
|$6,455
|$7,554
|Average
|$4,312
|$5,612
|$6,516
|Rough
|$3,674
|$4,768
|$5,478
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,503
|$7,311
|$8,652
|Clean
|$5,170
|$6,863
|$8,095
|Average
|$4,503
|$5,966
|$6,983
|Rough
|$3,837
|$5,069
|$5,870
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,111
|$7,150
|$8,652
|Clean
|$4,802
|$6,712
|$8,095
|Average
|$4,183
|$5,834
|$6,983
|Rough
|$3,564
|$4,957
|$5,870
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,830
|$7,765
|$9,199
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,288
|$8,608
|Average
|$4,771
|$6,336
|$7,425
|Rough
|$4,065
|$5,383
|$6,242
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,349
|$6,961
|$8,160
|Clean
|$5,026
|$6,534
|$7,635
|Average
|$4,378
|$5,680
|$6,586
|Rough
|$3,730
|$4,826
|$5,537
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,210
|$6,951
|$8,240
|Clean
|$4,894
|$6,524
|$7,710
|Average
|$4,263
|$5,672
|$6,650
|Rough
|$3,632
|$4,819
|$5,590
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,749
|$7,574
|$8,928
|Clean
|$5,401
|$7,109
|$8,354
|Average
|$4,705
|$6,180
|$7,206
|Rough
|$4,009
|$5,251
|$6,058
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,162
|$6,579
|$7,637
|Clean
|$4,850
|$6,176
|$7,145
|Average
|$4,224
|$5,368
|$6,163
|Rough
|$3,599
|$4,561
|$5,181
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,056
|$7,948
|$9,352
|Clean
|$5,689
|$7,460
|$8,751
|Average
|$4,956
|$6,485
|$7,548
|Rough
|$4,223
|$5,510
|$6,345
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,717
|$7,575
|$8,952
|Clean
|$5,370
|$7,110
|$8,376
|Average
|$4,678
|$6,181
|$7,225
|Rough
|$3,986
|$5,252
|$6,074
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,893
|$7,790
|$9,197
|Clean
|$5,537
|$7,312
|$8,605
|Average
|$4,823
|$6,357
|$7,423
|Rough
|$4,109
|$5,401
|$6,240
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,813
|$6,862
|$8,369
|Clean
|$4,521
|$6,441
|$7,831
|Average
|$3,939
|$5,600
|$6,755
|Rough
|$3,356
|$4,758
|$5,679
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,121
|$8,040
|$9,465
|Clean
|$5,750
|$7,547
|$8,857
|Average
|$5,009
|$6,560
|$7,639
|Rough
|$4,268
|$5,574
|$6,422
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,889
|$7,821
|$9,252
|Clean
|$5,533
|$7,341
|$8,658
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,382
|$7,468
|Rough
|$4,106
|$5,422
|$6,278
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,948
|$7,816
|$9,203
|Clean
|$5,587
|$7,337
|$8,611
|Average
|$4,867
|$6,378
|$7,428
|Rough
|$4,147
|$5,419
|$6,244
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,483
|$7,464
|$8,928
|Clean
|$5,151
|$7,006
|$8,354
|Average
|$4,487
|$6,091
|$7,206
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,175
|$6,058
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,583
|$7,370
|$8,696
|Clean
|$5,245
|$6,918
|$8,137
|Average
|$4,569
|$6,014
|$7,019
|Rough
|$3,892
|$5,110
|$5,900
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,619
|$7,454
|$8,816
|Clean
|$5,279
|$6,997
|$8,249
|Average
|$4,599
|$6,083
|$7,115
|Rough
|$3,918
|$5,168
|$5,981