Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Touareg V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,533
|$2,199
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,016
|$2,342
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,649
|$1,917
|Rough
|$900
|$1,282
|$1,492
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Touareg V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,336
|$2,075
|$2,467
|Clean
|$1,226
|$1,902
|$2,262
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,556
|$1,852
|Rough
|$785
|$1,210
|$1,442