2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,141$7,186$8,843
Clean$4,813$6,734$8,261
Average$4,156$5,831$7,097
Rough$3,499$4,928$5,933
Sell my 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen near you
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,133$5,813$7,172
Clean$3,869$5,448$6,700
Average$3,341$4,717$5,756
Rough$2,813$3,987$4,811
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,880$6,914$8,558
Clean$4,568$6,480$7,994
Average$3,945$5,611$6,868
Rough$3,322$4,742$5,741
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,150$8,574$10,537
Clean$5,757$8,035$9,843
Average$4,972$6,958$8,456
Rough$4,186$5,880$7,069
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,236$8,963$11,164
Clean$5,837$8,400$10,429
Average$5,041$7,274$8,959
Rough$4,245$6,147$7,490
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,124$8,480$10,389
Clean$5,733$7,947$9,705
Average$4,951$6,881$8,338
Rough$4,169$5,815$6,970
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,317$6,340$7,968
Clean$4,041$5,942$7,443
Average$3,490$5,145$6,394
Rough$2,938$4,348$5,346
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,932$8,316$10,245
Clean$5,554$7,794$9,571
Average$4,796$6,749$8,222
Rough$4,038$5,703$6,873
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,044$7,612$9,671
Clean$4,722$7,133$9,034
Average$4,077$6,177$7,761
Rough$3,433$5,220$6,488
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,108$8,428$10,311
Clean$5,718$7,898$9,633
Average$4,938$6,839$8,275
Rough$4,158$5,780$6,918
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,480$7,623$9,361
Clean$5,130$7,144$8,745
Average$4,431$6,186$7,512
Rough$3,731$5,228$6,280
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,456$6,431$8,024
Clean$4,171$6,027$7,496
Average$3,602$5,219$6,440
Rough$3,033$4,411$5,384
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,388$7,442$9,109
Clean$5,044$6,975$8,510
Average$4,356$6,039$7,311
Rough$3,668$5,104$6,111
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,305$8,974$11,130
Clean$5,902$8,410$10,397
Average$5,097$7,282$8,932
Rough$4,292$6,154$7,467
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,027 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen ranges from $3,033 to $8,024, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.