Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,141
|$7,186
|$8,843
|Clean
|$4,813
|$6,734
|$8,261
|Average
|$4,156
|$5,831
|$7,097
|Rough
|$3,499
|$4,928
|$5,933
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,133
|$5,813
|$7,172
|Clean
|$3,869
|$5,448
|$6,700
|Average
|$3,341
|$4,717
|$5,756
|Rough
|$2,813
|$3,987
|$4,811
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,880
|$6,914
|$8,558
|Clean
|$4,568
|$6,480
|$7,994
|Average
|$3,945
|$5,611
|$6,868
|Rough
|$3,322
|$4,742
|$5,741
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,150
|$8,574
|$10,537
|Clean
|$5,757
|$8,035
|$9,843
|Average
|$4,972
|$6,958
|$8,456
|Rough
|$4,186
|$5,880
|$7,069
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,236
|$8,963
|$11,164
|Clean
|$5,837
|$8,400
|$10,429
|Average
|$5,041
|$7,274
|$8,959
|Rough
|$4,245
|$6,147
|$7,490
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,124
|$8,480
|$10,389
|Clean
|$5,733
|$7,947
|$9,705
|Average
|$4,951
|$6,881
|$8,338
|Rough
|$4,169
|$5,815
|$6,970
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,317
|$6,340
|$7,968
|Clean
|$4,041
|$5,942
|$7,443
|Average
|$3,490
|$5,145
|$6,394
|Rough
|$2,938
|$4,348
|$5,346
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,932
|$8,316
|$10,245
|Clean
|$5,554
|$7,794
|$9,571
|Average
|$4,796
|$6,749
|$8,222
|Rough
|$4,038
|$5,703
|$6,873
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,044
|$7,612
|$9,671
|Clean
|$4,722
|$7,133
|$9,034
|Average
|$4,077
|$6,177
|$7,761
|Rough
|$3,433
|$5,220
|$6,488
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,108
|$8,428
|$10,311
|Clean
|$5,718
|$7,898
|$9,633
|Average
|$4,938
|$6,839
|$8,275
|Rough
|$4,158
|$5,780
|$6,918
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,480
|$7,623
|$9,361
|Clean
|$5,130
|$7,144
|$8,745
|Average
|$4,431
|$6,186
|$7,512
|Rough
|$3,731
|$5,228
|$6,280
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,456
|$6,431
|$8,024
|Clean
|$4,171
|$6,027
|$7,496
|Average
|$3,602
|$5,219
|$6,440
|Rough
|$3,033
|$4,411
|$5,384
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,388
|$7,442
|$9,109
|Clean
|$5,044
|$6,975
|$8,510
|Average
|$4,356
|$6,039
|$7,311
|Rough
|$3,668
|$5,104
|$6,111
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,305
|$8,974
|$11,130
|Clean
|$5,902
|$8,410
|$10,397
|Average
|$5,097
|$7,282
|$8,932
|Rough
|$4,292
|$6,154
|$7,467