Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,525
|$14,431
|$16,823
|Clean
|$12,295
|$14,170
|$16,505
|Average
|$11,836
|$13,650
|$15,868
|Rough
|$11,377
|$13,129
|$15,232
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,898
|$14,904
|$17,418
|Clean
|$12,661
|$14,635
|$17,089
|Average
|$12,189
|$14,097
|$16,430
|Rough
|$11,716
|$13,559
|$15,771
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,514
|$15,578
|$18,165
|Clean
|$13,266
|$15,297
|$17,822
|Average
|$12,771
|$14,734
|$17,135
|Rough
|$12,275
|$14,172
|$16,447
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,899
|$16,638
|$18,834
|Clean
|$14,626
|$16,338
|$18,478
|Average
|$14,079
|$15,737
|$17,765
|Rough
|$13,533
|$15,137
|$17,053