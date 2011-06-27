Estimated values
1991 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,231
|$1,602
|Clean
|$478
|$1,090
|$1,420
|Average
|$351
|$808
|$1,054
|Rough
|$225
|$526
|$689
